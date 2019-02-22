The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Stopping

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.19 +0.23 +0.40%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.16 -0.03 -0.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.724 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 21 hours 63.91 -0.05 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.50 +0.53 +0.80%
Urals 3 days 64.17 -0.13 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.45 -0.33 -0.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.45 -0.33 -0.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.67 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.724 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.04 +0.68 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 68.38 +0.74 +1.09%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.61 +0.34 +0.56%
Basra Light 2 days 69.87 +0.21 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.84 +0.34 +0.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 2 days 67.95 +0.23 +0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.50 +0.53 +0.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.50 +0.45 +1.02%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.31 -0.20 -0.43%
Canadian Condensate 47 days 54.11 -0.20 -0.37%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 56.96 -0.20 -0.35%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.96 -0.20 -0.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.96 -0.20 -0.39%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.96 -0.20 -0.39%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.21 -0.20 -0.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.16 -0.20 -0.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.81 -0.20 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.45 -0.33 -0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 3 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.26 +0.99 +1.47%
West Texas Sour 3 days 50.87 +0.83 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 3 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Eagle Ford 3 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 53.37 +0.83 +1.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.96 +0.14 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 hour Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 9 mins Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro closes border with Brazil
  • 7 hours Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 7 hours Iran Starts Gulf War Games, To Test Submarine-Launched Missiles
  • 5 hours The Quick Read On MBS's Tour of Pakistan, India And China
  • 6 hours BMW to add 2,000 more jobs at Dingolfing plant
  • 7 mins Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 57 mins Saudi A to Splash $100 Bln on India
  • 15 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.
  • 18 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 1 day Mineral rights owners,
  • 9 hours NEW FERUKA REFINERY

Breaking News:

Tullow Oil: Water Deal Key To Kenya Project Could Slip To Q3

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia To Invest $100 Billion In India’s Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia will invest US$100…

Alt Text

A Worrying Trend For International Oil Giants

Fitch has awarded Abu Dhabi’s…

Alt Text

Is This The Tipping Point For Electric Vehicles?

A new report suggests that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Stopping

By Tom Kool - Feb 22, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Road

OPEC+ is taking massive amounts of oil off the market, allowing crude prices to post yet another week of gains. 

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Friday, February 22nd, 2019

Oil is set to close out another week of gains, this time juiced by optimism over the U.S.-China trade negotiations. But the gains are also coming because OPEC+ is taking supply off of the market. “Saudi Arabia is delivering on the cuts it pledged, and I have no doubt they’ll deliver on pledges to do more,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, Oslo-based chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. “It was a production boost from OPEC and an equity sell-off that pushed oil down during the fourth quarter, and now as both of those elements are in reverse prices are going up.”

U.S. shale production to grow by 84,000 bpd in March. U.S. shale production is expected to grow by 84,000 bpd in March, according to the EIA, marking another month of strong increases. The gains will be led by the Permian (+43,000 bpd), followed by smaller contributions from the Niobrara (+16,000 bpd), the Bakken (+13,000 bpd), the Eagle Ford (+9,000 bpd) and Appalachia (+3,000 bpd). The number of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) rose to 8,798 in January, a 2.4 percent increase from December. Meanwhile, weekly EIA data suggest that total U.S. production surpassed 12 million barrels per day last week, another record high.

Trump could let trade deadline slide. Press reports suggest that the U.S. and China are making progress on trade negotiations, and President Trump has indicated he would be willing to let the talks continue past the March 1 deadline if progress was significant. Trump is expected to meet with China’s vice premier and top trade negotiator on Friday. There are still thorny issues that will be difficult to solve, but markets are welcoming the potential breakthrough in trade talks. Related: The Top Geopolitical Trends Of 2019

Oil and gas M&A activity to slow. U.S. upstream M&A activity is set to slow this year, after dipping in 2018 compared to the year before. Last year, the number of deals declined to 93, compared to 125 in 2017, according to PwC. Deals in the U.S. shale industry fell from 106 in 2017 to 85 in 2018, although the value of the deals ballooned from $67 billion to $90 billion. Despite the expected slowdown, consolidation will continue, with smaller players selling out to larger ones as the industry pushes for scale. “The rationale for consolidation has never been higher,” Wells Fargo Securities managing director David Humphreys told Argus Media. “Scale is the key.”

Canadian oil titans warn of squandered opportunity. Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay said this week that Canadian oil companies, pipeline companies and banks need to make the case for more pipelines in order to provide enough political cover for politicians. “They need the support of the business community to take the political risk to move forward with this agenda,” McKay said, according to the Financial Post. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) CEO Al Monaco warned about the exit of international investment from Canada because of a lack of pipelines and political uncertainty. “We’re squandering an opportunity here to really drive our economy and supply energy in the most sustainable way,” he said.

Glencore’s coal exit pushed by investors controlling $32 trillion. Glencore (LON: GLEN) announced that it would cap its coal production going forward, an announcement that sent shockwaves through the global market for coal. As the largest coal exporter in the world, the move highlights the coming decline for the coal industry. The announcement was likely influenced by Climate Action 100+, a network of 300 shareholders in control of $32 trillion worth of assets. As Bloomberg reports, the group has already forced concessions from BP (NYSE: BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A).

Oil FIDs to triple in South America. The pace of FIDs for new oil and gas projects in Latin America is set to soar this year. “16 fields are up for final investment decisions (FIDs) in 2019, more than a tripling from the year before,” Rystad Energy said in a report. “With expectations of eight projects of over 25 million boe reaching FID this year, Brazil will be the key driver behind the numbers for South America.” Brazil is expected to see 10 projects receive FIDs.

Eastern Libyan forces take control of El Feel oil field. The Libyan National Army, controlled by Khalifa Haftar, reportedly took control of another oil field in Libya, the El Feel. Reuters said that production of the 75,000-bpd field was not affected. This comes after the LNA seized the largest field, the Sharara, last week.

Anadarko’s LNG project in Mozambique attacked by gunmen. Gunmen in Mozambique attacked an Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) convoy near its LNG project. Bloomberg said it was the first attack on an energy company since an insurgency began in the country 16 months ago. Anadarko’s share price fell more than 3 percent on the news. Related: 5 Giant Game-Changing Energy Trends To Watch

Trump admin scraps talks with California over CAFE standards. The Trump administration ended negotiations with California over new fuel efficiency rules, aimed at watering down Obama-era standards on cars and light trucks. Instead, the Trump administration will go it alone, crafting new federal rules to replace the more stringent ones on the books. The problem is that California has the legal right to set its own standards, something that the Trump administration wants to take away. New federal rules weakening fuel efficiency standards, as well as an attempt to defang California’s authority, will likely get bogged down in legal fights, creating a lot of uncertainty for automakers.

Saudi Aramco and China ink $10 billion petrochemical deal. Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman wrapped up a trip to China, where the two sides agreed to a $10 billion petrochemical deal. Saudi Aramco will supply 70 percent of the crude feedstock for the 300,000-bpd refinery, which will also have a 1.5-million-metric-tonnes-per-year ethylene cracker. Aramco will also buy a 9 percent stake in Zhejiang Petrochemical. The deal cements a growing Saudi-Sino relationship based on oil and petrochemicals.

Pioneer Natural Resources CEO to retire. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) CEO Timothy Dove announced his retirement, effective immediately. Board Chairman Scott Sheffield will take over as CEO.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Rig Count Falls As US Oil Production Hits All-Time High
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?
The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com