The New Acquisition Strategy Of U.S. Shale

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.06 -0.28 -0.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 56 mins 99.60 +2.20 +2.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 99.90 +1.82 +1.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.707 -0.167 -1.88%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 3.056 -0.015 -0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 43 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.3 +0.37 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 93.24 +2.86 +3.16%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 3.056 -0.015 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 43 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 43 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 43 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 255 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 43 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 43 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 43 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 43 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.3 +0.37 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.54 +1.06 +1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 77.83 +1.43 +1.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 94.08 +1.43 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 92.33 +1.43 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 90.23 +1.43 +1.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 87.38 +1.43 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 87.38 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 89.48 +1.43 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 93.03 +1.43 +1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 87.68 +1.43 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 84.50 +2.25 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 101.8 -0.17 -0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 14 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 14 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 90.75 +2.25 +2.54%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.25 +1.50 +1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.7 +1.18 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 30 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 mins Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 27 mins "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

UK Electricity Theft Breaks Records As Energy Bills Soar

UK Electricity Theft Breaks Records As Energy Bills Soar

Soaring energy prices have fueled…

U.S. Gasoline Prices Drop Below $4 For The First Time Since March

U.S. Gasoline Prices Drop Below $4 For The First Time Since March

The average U.S. gasoline price…

China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal

China And Saudi Arabia Intensify Energy Cooperation With Critical Deal

China’s Sinopec and Saudi Aramco…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The New Acquisition Strategy Of U.S. Shale

By Irina Slav - Aug 11, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The value of mergers and acquisitions in U.S. shale fell by 65% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a year earlier.
  • Now, interest in acquisitions appears to be growing for both private equity firms and shale drillers as they look to take advantage of high prices.
  • Recent acquisitions are designed to increase value for the shareholder, with companies buying mature wells to refrac rather than more expensive options.
Join Our Community

U.S. shale oil producers have been in Washington’s sights for several months now, refusing to produce as much oil as legislators and the White House want them to. They have also been attacked for reaping fatter profits from higher oil prices. And now they may be starting to consolidate again.

Last month, Energy analytics provider Enverus reported that the value of mergers and acquisitions in the U.S. shale industry fell to $12 billion in the year's second quarter. This was a solid 65-percent drop from 2021.

Enverus Intelligence Research Director Andrew Dittmar attributed this to disagreements between buyers and sellers about the value of assets in the environment of heightened uncertainty around oil prices.

He noted, however, that private equity firms are still well placed for acquisition deals in the shale space, especially for so-called non-core assets that fetch better prices.

“Private equity still has dry powder for deals. They are using this to target assets being tagged as non-core by public companies. Once you step out of the core of the Permian Basin and a few other key areas, competition for deals drops, and these positions are often available at buyer-friendly price points,” Dittmar said in July.

Yet it’s not just private equity firms. Shale drillers are also doing business in acquisitions, and these may pick up, according to energy analyst and consultant David Blackmon. In a recent article for Forbes, Blackmon noted the acquisition by Devon Energy of Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford-focused shale company, for $1.8 billion.

The deal, which closed this month, will add 42,000 net acres to Devon’s own acreage in the Eagle Ford and follows Devon’s acquisition of acreage from RimRock Oil&Gas in the Williston Basin across Montana and the Dakotas. The seller was a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus.

“Companies want to capture as much value as possible while commodity prices are high and adding barrels that are already online is the surest way to do that,” Enverus’s Dittmar told David Blackmon.

“It also matches investor preferences for immediate capital returns as it is easy to show line-of-sight from a deal like this with its strong cash flow accretion and a boost to dividends and buybacks.”

Dittmar referred to the fact, noted by Blackmon as well, that the assets Devon recently acquired are not exactly untapped reservoirs. These are mature assets that, under other circumstances, would not have been the first choice of buyers flush with cash from higher prices for their product.

Yet right now, the shale industry appears to be exclusively focused on value rather than production growth and is acting accordingly.

Blackmon sums it up as follows: “As has been the case in every previous oil boom anywhere in the world over the past 170 years, the formula for success in U.S. shale is constantly evolving. Many industry critics scoffed at the idea of refracs in the Eagle Ford just a decade ago, claiming they would be uneconomic and maybe even technically unfeasible for the formation. Today, the technique is becoming positively trendy, cash flow accretive and additive to shareholder value.”

Indeed, re-fracs are on the rise in the shale patch. The reason: higher production and material costs, which make drilling an all new well more expensive than many drillers seem to be ready to pay. So they are turning to secondary fracking in already drilled wells to keep their costs low but expand production.

It will certainly be a while until M&A activity in the shale patch expands the way it expanded in previous cycles. The pandemic made this latest cycle unique in more than one way, and this cycle made the industry more cautious than it has ever been.

But as Forbes’ Blackmon noted, it’s a constant evolution. In their bid to drive more value for shareholders, which appears to be the number one priority for many public shale oil companies, they might just turn to more acquisitions yet.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The $369 Billion Promise That Sent Clean Energy Stocks Soaring
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India
Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang

Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com