The Most Important Technical Tool For Energy Traders

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 days 58.52 -0.09 -0.15%
Brent Crude 2 days 67.16 -0.07 -0.10%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.802 -0.058 -2.03%
Mars US 2 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.29 +0.69 +1.04%
Urals 3 days 64.51 -1.01 -1.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.40 +0.10 +0.17%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.802 -0.058 -2.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 67.61 -0.45 -0.66%
Murban 3 days 68.98 -0.28 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 3 days 59.30 -0.24 -0.40%
Basra Light 3 days 69.42 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 3 days 66.39 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Girassol 3 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.29 +0.69 +1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 55.36 +0.35 +0.64%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 59.26 +0.35 +0.59%
Sweet Crude 2 days 53.56 +0.30 +0.56%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.01 +0.35 +0.69%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.01 +0.35 +0.69%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.61 +0.35 +0.66%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.31 +0.10 +0.17%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.84 +0.07 +0.10%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 3 days 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.48 +0.76 +1.12%
West Texas Sour 3 days 52.47 -0.09 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.01 +0.35 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 7 minutes Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation
  • 12 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 16 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 mins Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 3 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 21 hours Will Trump Cave Again
  • 6 hours THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 3 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 5 hours Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 2 hours Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 18 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 3 hours Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 2 hours this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 2 hours Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 16 hours War on Emissions Gains Traction

Breaking News:

Shell Outlines First Short-Term Carbon Emission

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Delicate Baku Balancing Act

OPEC and Russia are meeting…

Alt Text

The Khashoggi Killing Is Driving Saudi Oil Diversification

The killing of journalist Jamal…

Alt Text

The Oil Majors Aiming To Save Alaska’s LNG Dreams

Just when regulators and energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Most Important Technical Tool For Energy Traders

By Editorial Dept - Mar 17, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
trading

The oldest debate in trading and investing is the relative merit of technical versus fundamental analysis. Most technical analyses are, at their heart, about identifying points at which support and resistance have appeared in the past and are likely to appear in the future. That is important information, but any predictions that result are rendered moot by a shift in fundamental conditions. When it comes to commodities such as oil, however, price itself can produce that fundamental shift, so a technical metric that measures momentum shifts can be especially useful in that and related markets.

Recently, even as demand expectations have varied, oil pricing has been dominated by the supply story. Agreed output cuts from OPEC and their partners pushed oil up from its lows but increasing U.S. output halted and reversed that move. The thing is, supply is inherently price-sensitive. Higher prices encourage and enable increased production then, when that comes online, price tends to fall until supply reduction results.

That cyclicality is, to some extent, predictable and can be measured by certain metrics. When it comes to oil, the most reliable of those recently has been the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

RSI is, in chart analysis terms, relatively new. It was first introduced in 1978 by J. Welles Wilder and is a measure of the relative strength of moves up over moves down during a given time, usually 14 time periods. The last 14 readings are then averaged to smooth…

Click Here To read the full article

Learn how you can get FREE access to energy market intelligence before the crowd and what is really happening in the energy markets.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Central Asia’s Biggest Energy Challenge
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale
U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

 Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com