Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.06 +0.46 +0.76%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.66 +0.30 +0.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.029 +1.12%
Mars US 3 hours 58.60 +1.51 +2.64%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 20 hours 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Mexican Basket 3 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 +0.029 +1.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 59.13 -0.50 -0.84%
Murban 20 hours 62.63 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 58.58 +0.93 +1.61%
Basra Light 20 hours 59.53 +1.63 +2.82%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.46 +1.01 +1.62%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.98 +1.01 +1.60%
Girassol 20 hours 63.43 +0.91 +1.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 34.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.69 -1.70 -4.43%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.59 -1.20 -1.91%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.19 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.19 -0.65 -1.23%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.44 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 59.14 +0.65 +1.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.59 -0.10 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 57.00 +1.25 +2.24%
Giddings 20 hours 50.75 +1.25 +2.53%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.24 -0.12 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.20 +0.10 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.15 +0.10 +0.18%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.15 +0.10 +0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.70 +0.10 +0.19%
Kansas Common 3 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.20 -0.10 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Exxon sues the suers in climate-change case
  • 3 hours Self-Flying Passenger Planes
  • 3 hours Tesla vs. China--Who Will Be Victorious?
  • 3 hours Fannie Mae loses $6.5 billion in 4Q on tax change
  • 9 hours Texas company illegally charged Energy Dept. $2.5 million in expenses
  • 9 hours Inflation up 2.1%. Ouch.
  • 3 hours Blockchain May Be The Key To A Sustainable Energy Future
  • 3 hours Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 8 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 4 hours US oil supertanker about to load first export cargo
  • 9 hours Ripple is on a tear ...
  • 9 hours Will We Be Able to Pay Tax in Cryptocurrency Soon?
  • 9 hours UAE Launches The World's Longest Zipline
  • 8 hours SpaceX Successfully Launched the World's Most Powerful Rocket
  • 3 hours EIA Inventory Data (Wednesdays)
  • 8 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Shell Extends Credit To Inspire Energy Holdings

Alt Text

U.S. Mandates Biggest Non-Emergency Strategic Oil Selloff

The budget deal that was…

Alt Text

European Refiners Could Ditch Poor Quality Russian Crude

As a result of quickly…

Alt Text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

U.S. shale oil production is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Physical Oil Markets Don’t Lie – Is Another Crash Likely?

By Irina Slav - Feb 14, 2018, 6:00 PM CST OPEC oil

Oil prices are falling and analysts and market players are as eager as ever to explain the decline in accordance with their own bullish or bearish leanings. It’s a natural correction that was only to be expected after the buildup of long bets on crude oil and oil product futures, the bulls insist. It’s the start of a trend, thanks to the major jump in U.S. production, the bears counter. Now, data from physical oil markets has surfaced that supports the bears’ stance.

North Sea Forties, Russian Urals, WTI, and Atlantic diesel have all fallen to their lowest in several months, Reuters reports, citing commodity traders and analysts. These are physical markets — the markets where actual oil is taken from one place and shipped to another to be refined into fuel and other products, as opposed to the speculative futures market. If the physical market points down, chances are the price drop — 15 percent in three weeks — is not just a blip, as OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said earlier this week.

Interestingly enough, Barkindo also said he had Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word that Russia will not flood the market with oil while the cut deal still holds. The reason this statement is interesting is that it is the latest example of OPEC’s tendency towards upbeat comments that have little substance, unlike the physical oil market data.

RBC Capital Markets’ Michael Tran told Reuters that, “Physical markets do not lie. If regional areas of oversupply cannot find pockets of demand, prices will decline. Atlantic Basin crudes are the barometer for the health of the global oil market since the region is the first to reflect looser fundamentals. Struggling North Sea physical crudes like Brent, Forties, and Ekofisk suggest that barrels are having difficulty finding buyers.” Related: U.S. Mandates Biggest Non-Emergency Strategic Oil Selloff

This is bad news and it comes amid increasingly bearish production projections from the Energy Information Administration and a warning from the International Energy Agency that another oversupply is not out of the question this year. The global oil market could slip into deeper oversupply on the back of non-OPEC production growth led by the United States, the authority said in its latest Oil Market Report.

“The main factor is U.S. oil production,” the IEA said. “In just three months to November, crude output increased by a colossal 846 kb/d, and will soon overtake that of Saudi Arabia. By the end of this year, it might also overtake Russia to become the global leader.”

The Energy Information Administration has reported two consecutive weekly crude oil inventory builds after more than two months of declines. Oil production grew from 9.49 million bpd for the week to January 5 to 10.25 million bpd in the week to February 2. The United States is experiencing a second shale revolution that could put the first one to shame thanks to the previous oil price collapse that motivated stricter financial discipline and a focus on efficiency improvements.

The U.S. is already producing the same as or even more than Saudi Arabia. The upbeat global economy projections of various authorities are still only that, projections, and the market is treating them with caution as everyone watches the U.S. shale patch.

This caution adds to the fact that supply may not be matching demand: Forties’ differentials to dated Brent have fallen to a negative $0.70 from a premium of $0.75 at the start of 2018. Urals trades at a discount of $2.15 to dated Brent in the Mediterranean, the lowest since September 2016. To top it all, demand for key fuels such as diesel and heating oil is unusually weak. The physical market’s needle is pointing to bear, for now.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Colombia’s Oil Industry Faces 3 Big Problems
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

 Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Clean Oil That Only Costs $20

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com