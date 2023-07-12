The Lone Star State Is Leading A Battery Storage Boom

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.91 +1.08 +1.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.29 +0.89 +1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.71 +0.80 +1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.652 -0.079 -2.89%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.675 +0.052 +1.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.67 +0.58 +0.73%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 76.48 +1.64 +2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.675 +0.052 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.85 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.08 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.95 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 590 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.83 +0.45 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.46 +0.63 +0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.67 +0.58 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 43 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.58 +1.84 +3.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.98 +1.84 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.23 +1.84 +2.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.38 +1.84 +2.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.38 +1.84 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.68 +1.84 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.31 +1.84 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.06 +1.84 +2.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.82 -0.66 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.51 +1.84 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +1.75 +2.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 +1.75 +2.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day HSFO Index
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

QatarEnergy CEO: 40% Of New LNG Coming To Market By 2029 Will Be From Qatar

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Jump To Over 700,000 Bpd

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Jump To Over 700,000 Bpd

Venezuela’s oil exports jumped in…

Spain’s Natural Gas Imports From Russia More Than Doubled In May

Spain’s Natural Gas Imports From Russia More Than Doubled In May

Spain’s imports of liquified natural…

The World’s Green Energy Transition Depends On Asia

The World’s Green Energy Transition Depends On Asia

The success of the global…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Lone Star State Is Leading A Battery Storage Boom

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 12, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Texas completed four out of six major battery projects in the United States in the first quarter, adding enough battery storage to power almost 100,000 homes.
  • Battery storage is crucial to the growth of renewable energy due to its ability to store excess power produced during periods of high production, and feed it back into the grid when demand outstrips supply.
  • Despite California's current lead in terms of total installed battery storage capacity, Texas, with its renewable energy production capacity and favorable tax incentives for battery storage, is poised to overtake in the future.
Join Our Community
Texas

Texas’ leading role in the United States renewable energy revolution, as well as its competitive energy market, has placed the Lone Star State in a prime position to be at the forefront of the rapidly growing battery storage sector. Of the six major battery projects completed in the United States from January through March, four were in Texas. In the first few months of the year alone, Texas added enough battery storage to power nearly 100,000 homes – and that’s with the air conditioning running full blast. 

Energy storage is a key emerging sector that is set to soar as renewable energies become more prominent in the national energy mix. In fact, any viable pathway to complete decarbonization will hinge upon advances in the energy storage sector. This is due to the fact that key renewable energies like wind and solar power are variable – meaning that their production levels wax and wane according to weather patterns, seasons, and the time of day. Problematically, the times that these energies are least productive are frequently the times that energy demand is rising. For example, just as the sun is setting on your local solar farm, everyone is turning on the lights in their homes and firing up appliances to get ready for dinner. 

Because of this variability, it’s been extremely hard to imagine how we will ever completely transition away from base load powers like oil and gas, which are there when we need them in whatever quantity we need them. But if we are able to store surplus renewable energy when production is high and then feed it back into the grid when demand outstrips supply, then decarbonization doesn’t seem so far-fetched. This is where battery storage comes in and why it is set to be such a lucrative industry.

However, battery storage has some significant drawbacks. These batteries rely on a steady and affordable supply of finite rare earth minerals such as lithium, which is becoming ever more in-demand as the energy storage sector competes with electric vehicles, photovoltaics, and numerous other sectors for the key resource. After prices peaked at an all-time high in 2022, lithium prices have actually been on a downward trend for the majority of 2023, providing a significant boost to the burgeoning battery storage sector. 

As an added drawback, battery storage is short-term, holding energy for a matter of hours as opposed to days, weeks, or months. Long-term storage is considered to be essential for overcoming variability on a large scale as it would enable much greater grid flexibility. For example, surplus solar power could be collected in the long, sunny days of the summer months until it’s needed to heat homes during the shorter, most overcast days of the winter months. Energy storage is still a new economic sector, however, and longer-term storage technologies are still under development. And battery storage solutions are ready here and now, meaning that they will be an important sector in the renewable transition in the near term. 

And Texas is ready to cash in on that opportunity. The state’s amble renewable energy production capacity is already a draw for energy storage investors, and that attention has only grown thanks to increased tax incentives for battery storage included in the Inflation Reduction Act, introduced last year. Although Texas is making major advances in the energy storage sector, California still leads in terms of volume, with a total installed capacity of 5,200 megawatts of battery storage. And the Golden State is likely to maintain its lead this year thanks to the upcoming addition of a 350-megawatt facility in Moss Landing, California built by Irving-based Vistra Energy. But in the coming years, it’s easy to see how California could be overtaken by Texas for energy storage supremacy. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

HSBC: China's Auto Market Is Becoming Too Competitive
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources
Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals

Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals
The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com