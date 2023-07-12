HSBC: China's Auto Market Is Becoming Too Competitive

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.89 +1.06 +1.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.25 +0.85 +1.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.71 +0.80 +1.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.656 -0.075 -2.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.673 +0.050 +1.92%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.67 +0.58 +0.73%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 76.48 +1.64 +2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.673 +0.050 +1.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.85 +0.38 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.08 +0.37 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.95 +0.59 +0.76%
Graph down Basra Light 590 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.83 +0.45 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.68 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.46 +0.63 +0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.67 +0.58 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 43 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 53.58 +1.84 +3.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 76.98 +1.84 +2.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 75.23 +1.84 +2.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 72.38 +1.84 +2.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.08 +1.84 +2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.38 +1.84 +2.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 79.33 +1.84 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 68.68 +1.84 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.31 +1.84 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.06 +1.84 +2.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.82 -0.66 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.51 +1.84 +2.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.25 +1.78 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 +1.75 +2.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.00 +1.75 +2.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day HSFO Index
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

QatarEnergy CEO: 40% Of New LNG Coming To Market By 2029 Will Be From Qatar

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Faces Talent Drought Amid Rapid Growth

U.S. Clean Energy Sector Faces Talent Drought Amid Rapid Growth

The U.S. clean energy boom…

Decoding China's Massive Green Energy Boom

Decoding China's Massive Green Energy Boom

China's rapid expansion of its…

Oil Companies Strive For Profits As They Prepare For A Greener Future

Oil Companies Strive For Profits As They Prepare For A Greener Future

Despite committing to renewable energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

HSBC: China's Auto Market Is Becoming Too Competitive

By ZeroHedge - Jul 12, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • HSBC: up to 8.2 million EVs will be sold in 2023 and 12.6 million per year by 2025.
  • HSBC research: "smaller, less advanced manufacturers will be squeezed out" as competition becomes more robust.
  • 75% of 250 new models being launched over the next 12-18 months will be EVs.
Join Our Community
EV

With recent rallies in Tesla (and now Rivian), market participants are starting to mull whether or not EV stocks are about to be looked at favorably and outperform once again. 

But insane-valuation- and hot-money-history may not be ready to repeat itself just yet. The industry is facing headwinds that it hasn't before, with Tesla leading a charge of price cutting to start 2023 and now HSBC reporting that an already saturated and competitive market is going to become...even more saturated and competitive - especially in China.

In a note out early this week, Yuqian Ding, HSBC Head of China Auto Research said the growing competition is "not sustainable". He says there are “far too many” car models in China, Bloomberg wrote in a wrap up on Tuesday.

Ding predicts that "smaller, less advanced manufacturers will be squeezed out" as competition becomes more robust. Larger automakers account for 73% of the country's EV market, he writes, meaning that 57 other brands are left fighting for the remaining 27% of the market. 

Currently, there's about 400 to 600 ICE models available and Ding notes that 75% of 250 new models being launched over the next 12-18 months will be EVs. He predicts that the price war that's currently ongoing will come to a halt, writing: “The price war will eventually fizzle out as competition squeezes the smaller players, which are burning through cash, out of the market”.

He predicts that up to 8.2 million EVs will be sold in 2023 and 12.6 million per year by 2025. By 2030, he is expecting 22.6 million EV sales per year and he has raised his forecast on higher volumes and increased supplies. 

He is bullish on BYD, Li Auto and Geely, maintaining his "buy" rating on those names while writing that: “Leaders will tighten their grip on the market. With the exception of Tesla, we think they will all be China EV brands.”

And Tesla is definitely holding its own for now. We noted yesterday that despite price wars, Tesla was able to grow its sales in the country by 20.6% MOM. Tesla sold 74,212 vehicles and exported 19,468 units for the month of June, solidifying a 20.6% sequential rise for the EV maker, per Bloomberg's calculations.

Even more impressive for Tesla is that China's June Retail Passenger Vehicle sales were lower by -2.6 YOY, falling to 1.89 million units, according to the same data. For comparison on a sequential basis, Tesla's 20.6% month-over-month jump outpaced China's 8.7% month-over-month gain on sales.

Bloomberg noted this weekend that total NEV sales in the country continue to be the driving force behind its sales growth. NEVs in China were up 25.2% YOY, totaling 665,000 units. Passenger vehicle output fell 0.5% YOY but was up 10.3% sequentially, coming in at 2.2 million units. 

The company's robust sales are still being helped along by price cuts it put into place at the beginning of the year, with Bloomberg noting that "after a price war leading into the Shanghai auto show in April, deliveries started to pick up again and the overall market for new-energy vehicles remained strong."

ADVERTISEMENT

Now we'll see how it handles a larger field of EV entrants going forward...

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Companies Strive For Profits As They Prepare For A Greener Future

Next Post

The Lone Star State Is Leading A Battery Storage Boom
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources
Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals

Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals
The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com