The Inevitable Recovery Of Iran’s Oil Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 65.69 -0.49 -0.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 68.94 -0.29 -0.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.242 -0.325 -7.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.076 +0.015 +0.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.951 +0.011 +0.56%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 64.28 -2.17 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 1.951 +0.011 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.69 -3.53 -4.69%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.87 -4.58 -5.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 66.42 -3.61 -5.15%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 70.61 -4.04 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 69.81 -3.71 -5.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.55 -3.69 -4.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.01 -3.19 -4.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.49 -2.58 -5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 45.68 -1.27 -2.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 65.18 -3.77 -5.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 66.58 -3.77 -5.36%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.18 -2.77 -4.70%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 59.18 -3.77 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 56.68 -2.27 -3.85%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 52.68 -3.77 -6.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.39 -3.59 -5.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.25 -4.00 -6.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 74.41 -7.96 -9.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.13 -3.77 -5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.08 -3.77 -5.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.50 -4.00 -6.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 -3.75 -6.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.92 -3.77 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 1 day Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 2 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 14 hours CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 20 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 9 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 5 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 24 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.

Breaking News:

Belarusian President Threatens To Halt Transit Of Energy Products From Russia

Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Environmental, social, and governance investing…

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Nightmare November For Oil As Prices Plunge Again

Oil prices are on course…

Which Is The Best Shale Giant To Buy This Christmas?

Which Is The Best Shale Giant To Buy This Christmas?

Shale companies have become renowned…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Inevitable Recovery Of Iran’s Oil Industry

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 01, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
  • Iran is continuously looking for new oil agreements and investments as it strives to bring its production back to 5 million bpd 
  • China is continuing to buy Iranian oil despite U.S. sanctions, and other markets such as Venezuela are also heavily reliant on Iran’s crude
  • Talks resumed in Vienna this week about the nuclear agreement, although analysts are uncertain if an agreement will be met
Join Our Community

Iran’s recent hydrocarbon agreement with Azerbaijan is the latest in a string of developments that demonstrate the country’s determination to overcome U.S. sanctions. Its plans to boost oil production to 5 million bpd and its improving trade relations with China suggest that Iran will not be back by Biden for much longer.  Iran and Azerbaijan are expected to finalize a number of energy deals that would see joint development of a new oil field off the coast of Iran, adding to the energy cooperation between the two states. In 2018, the two countries signed a convention stating that resources from the Caspian sea would be shared with neighboring countries Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan. Talks over a joint development between the two states are not uncommon, with previous discussions taking place in 2018 but resulting in no action. Few details have been released about the most recent talks, meaning nothing is official quite yet. 

Azerbaijan hopes to boost its gas production to 47.5 Bcm by 2025, as international demand for gas continues to rise, ensuring national energy security and the potential to export. Azerbaijan has already improved its connectivity to Europe with the opening of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas pipeline in December 2020, connecting it with Greece and Bulgaria. The country is now in talks with countries around Europe about increasing its gas exports as demand across the region rises. 

Iran, which saw an output of 2.52 million bpd of crude in October, is hoping to raise this production level even higher. Despite little progress with ongoing talks over a nuclear agreement with the U.S., Iran plans to continue increasing its oil production, aiming to reach an output of 5 million bpd, and hoping to produce 4 million bpd as soon as March 2022. The country’s oil minister, Javad Owji, stated that he was targeting $145 billion of foreign and domestic investment in the energy sector over the next eight years. 

Related: Biden's Bid To Lower Oil Prices Fails Talks between the U.S. and Iran, with representatives from Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom, resumed this week in Vienna following the sixth round of talks in June. However, Iran is adamant that if an agreement is reached, the U.S. must lift all sanctions imposed in 2018, while the U.S. would like to maintain certain sanctions around human rights and terrorism.

Meanwhile, China is buying even more Iranian crude, opting for cheap prices even as U.S. sanctions on the oil-rich state hold strong. China continues to risk retaliation from the U.S. for breaking its sanction agreement on Iranian oil, importing over half a million bpd on average for the last three months, accounting for around 6 percent of China's crude oil imports. This figure could increase if Covid-19 restrictions ease across the country and demand for oil goes up. 

Emma Li, tanker tracker Vortexa Analytics' China market analyst explains, “Deep discounts of Iranian oil and the new import quotas supported demand from Chinese independent refiners.”

However, U.S. President Biden insists there is enough oil being produced to meet the growing international demand without having to rely on Iran for its supply. The U.S. government must provide an analysis report every six months stating whether there is enough global oil to meet the demand without easing sanctions on Iran. But, to date, the U.S. has not responded to China’s importation of Iranian oil, largely overlooking the situation. 

So it seems that Iran is taking its oil economy into its own hands, no longer relying on an increasingly unlikely agreement with the U.S. Analysts suggest that Iran exported 170,000 tonnes, or 1.2 million barrels, of crude oil in October, with revenue from those sales totalling $90 million as the price of oil continues to rise. Iran achieved similar figures in August and September and is expecting the same for November.

Related: Can Libya Become A Global Oil And Gas Power Once Again?

Although many of Iran’s oil export routes are kept secret, it continues to export a large amount of oil to Syria as well as to Venezuela, which has also been hit hard by U.S. sanctions and is currently experiencing high levels of energy insecurity. 

Sitting on the world’s fourth-largest oil reserves, Iran hopes to increase international interest in its crude once again before demand wanes as the clean energy transition takes hold. At its production peak, Iran was producing around 6 million bpd. However, this figure hasn’t been reached since the 1970s, and Iran will require significantly more investment over the next decade if it hopes to reach those levels again. 

So, agreement or not, Iran’s oil industry looks set for a comeback. As the country’s relations with regional powers, such as China and Azerbaijan, continue to improve and exports remain stable to Syria and Venezuela due to their severe lack of energy security, it appears that the world cannot survive quite as well without Iranian oil as the U.S. likes to suggest. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Drop As Gasoline Inventories Build

Next Post

Three Bearish Factors Facing Oil Markets In 2022
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash
Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 

Norway’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning 
Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com