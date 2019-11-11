The Inevitable Finale Of The Nord Stream 2 Saga

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.82 -0.04 -0.07%
Brent Crude 56 mins 62.18 -0.33 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 1 hour 57.46 -0.43 -0.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
Urals 17 hours 60.10 -1.50 -2.44%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 5 days 50.64 -0.53 -1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 61.07 +0.26 +0.43%
Murban 17 hours 63.18 +0.27 +0.43%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 53.26 +0.47 +0.89%
Basra Light 17 hours 65.46 +0.15 +0.23%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.46 +0.65 +1.03%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 17 hours 63.94 +0.74 +1.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.84 +0.69 +1.96%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 51.24 +0.09 +0.18%
Premium Synthetic 73 days 57.64 +0.09 +0.16%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.99 +0.34 +0.68%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.59 +0.29 +0.61%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.59 +0.29 +0.61%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.99 +0.09 +0.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.59 +0.19 +0.34%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.49 +0.09 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 17 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 60 days 65.61 +0.59 +0.91%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.81 -0.38 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.82 +0.09 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 1 hour China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 mins The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 2 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 43 mins Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 44 mins Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Council , more . . . .
  • 4 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 1 hour "Climate Migrants"
  • 4 hours New York State Taxpayers Lose 900 Million to Tesla
  • 57 mins Does Brazil Auction Flop Forbode the Outcome of the Saudi Aramco IPO ?
  • 1 min China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 19 hours Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 9 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 1 day Shale worm is turning...
  • 1 day Petroleum Industry Domain Names
  • 21 hours The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?

Breaking News:

Tesla Proves It Doesn’t Need Tax Credits To Survive

Alt Text

The One Metric That Matters For Electric Cars

Looking beyond all the dramatic…

Alt Text

The Infinite Possibilities Of Interstellar Energy

From black hole powered starships…

Alt Text

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The US and Canadian Oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Inevitable Finale Of The Nord Stream 2 Saga

By Vanand Meliksetian - Nov 11, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Nord Stream 2

Europe is quickly becoming one of the most important export destinations for gas exporters. Production is decreasing quickly due to political and technical developments. The next few decades are promising for exporters. Nord Stream 2 is arguably one of the most contentious projects currently under development. Denmark recently granted the last necessary permit to start construction activities in its EEZ and analysts now agree that the project’s completion is only a matter of time. In reality, the pipeline’s future was decided long before construction even started due to external factors such as Poland’s decision to diversify away from Russian gas and Western Europe’s determination to turn away from nuclear and fossil fuel production.

Safe but expensive, risky but cheap

The availability and transportation of natural gas are determined by the relative distance between consumers and the production area. A general rule of thumb is that for a distance smaller than 4,000 km or 2,500 miles pipelines are more economic while LNG is more economic for distances larger than that. Political factors, however, trump financial and technical logic. The safety of supply is valued more by countries such as Poland who opt for more expensive alternatives such as the Baltic pipeline.

Historically, the European energy market is dominated by Russia due to its proximity and massive energy reserves. Siberian gas is the most obvious choice from an economic point of view. Politics, however, are what currently dominates the natural gas industry. With that in mind, the persistent support for Nord Stream 2, NS2, by Western European countries and companies, most notably Germany, may appear strange. But a more in-depth look at energy politics in the region and domestic developments, in general, provide somewhat of an answer. Related: Canadian Oil Prices Crash After Keystone Spill

European production is decreasing dramatically, primarily due to the depletion of old gas fields. Also, political motives hamper production such as in the Netherlands where tremors, allegedly due to gas extraction, have reduced political support for the industry. Europe’s biggest single gas deposit, the Groningen field in the Netherlands, will cease operations in 2022. The closure of this gas giant was another reason to support the construction of NS2.

Nord Stream 2

Poland’s push for diversification

Poland is one of the staunchest opponents of NS2. The Eastern European country argues that Moscow is trying to divide Europe by circumventing traditional transit countries in the east and increasing dependency of the wealthier west, primarily Germany. Warsaw though has financial motives to oppose the project because Gazprom is aiming to export its gas directly to Germany instead of through what it considers more “unreliable” countries such as Ukraine and Poland. This measure will cost Eastern Europe billions in lost transit fees every year.

Nord Stream 2

Poland is diversifying suppliers by constructing a subsea pipeline from Norway through the Baltic sea. Denmark recently granted a permit to construct the infrastructure in its EEZ. The pipeline is planned to come online before 2022 when Poland’s import contract with Gazprom ends.  

The import of Norwegian gas will have unintended consequences for other countries’ energy security. The Baltic pipeline is designed to export 10 bcm of natural gas annually. Norway produced 121.7 bcm in 2018, down from 124.2 bcm in 2017. Although production is expected to increase slightly, the pipeline will reduce the availability of natural gas to traditional customers in Western Europe.

Especially Germany, which intends to shut down its nuclear and coal power plants by 2022 and 2038 respectively, requires a steady supply of cheap natural gas to fill the gap and supplement intermittent renewables. Although there is sufficient LNG import capacity available across Europe, cheap piped gas remains the most sensible economic choice for businesses. 

Not so gloomy after all

The discussion concerning NS2 is unavoidably connected to Ukraine because the pipeline's necessity was born due to Moscow and Kyiv's conflict over pricing and supply. Ukraine earns approximately €3 billion each year from the transit of Russian gas. Also, Kyiv argues that its bargaining position with Gazprom for the extension of long-term gas contracts will be weakened if it loses its strategic transit function. Related: The World’s Biggest EV Market Braces For Another Crippling Blow

Despite Moscow’s policy to circumvent Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, the country will retain its importance for European energy security. Kyiv will remain important after NS2 begins transporting crude however, with the country having the same export capacity as NS2 and Turstream combined. The country exported 86.8 bcm of gas in 2017 while NS2 and Turkstream have capacities of 55 bcm and 31.5 bcm of respectively.

Almost 150 bcm of natural gas is required to fill Europe’s demand gap until 2025 (see figure 1) and Russia is the only producer with the necessary capacity to become a swing producer. Ukraine’s infrastructure remains vital for Moscow’s strategy to increase exports to the continent and strengthen its position as a strategic and vital energy supplier. The construction of NS2 may have been a blow for Kyiv, but the European market is poised to change significantly over the next couple of years and Ukraine still holds plenty of power in this game.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Natural Gas Is Fighting For Survival
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market

A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market
OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

 The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

The Rig Count Collapse Is Far From Over

 Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

Why 2020 Could Be A Crisis Year For Refiners

 Saudi Arabia’s Final Plan For Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Final Plan For Higher Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com