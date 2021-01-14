The Hottest Oil Basin In The World

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.55 -0.02 -0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.24 -0.18 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.668 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 54.62 +0.66 +1.22%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 55.81 +0.40 +0.72%
Graph up Urals 23 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.01 -0.47 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 55.01 -0.47 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.91 -0.34 -0.65%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.668 +0.002 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 55.61 -0.67 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 55.88 -0.64 -1.13%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 51.85 -0.56 -1.07%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 57.84 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 55.18 -0.56 -1.00%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 55.14 -0.65 -1.17%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 56.10 -1.05 -1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.81 +0.40 +0.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 39.41 +1.59 +4.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 41.51 +0.65 +1.59%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 51.91 -0.30 -0.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 53.31 -0.30 -0.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 48.11 +0.05 +0.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 46.26 +0.25 +0.54%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 46.26 +0.25 +0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 48.16 -0.15 -0.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 50.01 +0.70 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 46.66 +0.65 +1.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 55.01 -0.47 -0.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 43.75 +0.75 +1.74%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 57.23 +1.08 +1.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 47.52 +0.66 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 51.47 +0.66 +1.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 51.47 +0.66 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 -0.25 -0.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 58.80 -0.30 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 4 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 2 hours Pollster Frank Luntz released a poll today showing 90% of those that voted for Trump in November would vote for him again.
  • 12 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 10 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 12 mins ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 26 mins One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 1 day Do Republicans like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney and now McConnell think voting for Impeachment can save the party ? Without Trump base what is the Republican constituency ? It's over.
  • 1 day Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 9 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 1 day Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 16 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 17 hours Supreme Court of BC dismisses Dr Michael Mann’s defamation lawsuit vs. Canadian climate skeptic Dr Tim Ball.

Breaking News:

U.S. Watchdog: Large U.S. Banks Can No Longer Deny Funding To Oil & Gas

Why The Last Leg Of The Oil Demand Recovery Is The Hardest

Why The Last Leg Of The Oil Demand Recovery Is The Hardest

U.S.. fuel stocks have retreated…

New Lockdowns In Europe Put The Brakes On The Oil Demand Rebound

New Lockdowns In Europe Put The Brakes On The Oil Demand Rebound

Road traffic and transportation fuel…

3 Stocks To Buy As Oil Prices Rise Above $50

3 Stocks To Buy As Oil Prices Rise Above $50

As oil prices continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Hottest Oil Basin In The World

By Matthew Smith - Jan 14, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

What is fast becoming the world’s hottest offshore oil play, the Guyana-Suriname Basin, has entered the headlines once again. Hot on the heels of ExxonMobil and its partner Malaysian state-controlled oil company Petronas announcing a significant oil discovery in Block 52 offshore Suriname, Apache revealed its fourth consecutive discovery in the basin. Apache and partner French integrated energy major Total announced today they have discovered crude oil at the Keskesi East-1 Block 58 offshore Suriname, confirming the presence of petroleum in the eastern portion of the 1.44 million-acre block.

Source: Total.

According to Apache the crude oil at the Cretaceous-aged Campanian and Santonian intervals had an API gravity of 27 to 28 degrees and 35 to 37 degrees respectively. That corresponds to the quality of the three earlier discoveries made in Block 58 during 2020. Apache transferred operatorship of Block 58 to Total at the start of January 2021.

Related: The Oil Industry Is In Dire Need Of Investment
Apache and Total have enjoyed considerable exploration success in Block 58 offshore Suriname and there are signs of further oil discoveries ahead. Block 58 borders Exxon’s prolific Stabroek Block in neighboring offshore Guyana where the international oil supermajor made 18 discoveries since 2015 and estimates that there are recoverable oil resources in excess of 8 billion barrels.

Source: Apache Investor Relations.

The frequency of medium and light grade oil discoveries in the block indicates it has tremendous potential which could see Apache and Total enjoy the considerable success experienced by Exxon, Hess, and CNOOC in the Stabroek block. 

In 2000, the United States Geological Survey determined that the Guyana-Suriname Basin held mean undiscovered oil resources of 15 billion barrels along with 42 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The scale and volume of Exxon’s discoveries in the Stabroek Block saw the USGS announce in late-2019 that it intended to reassess the Guyana-Suriname Basin. There is every likelihood, according to the U.S. government body, that its estimates would increase because of the world-class oil discoveries made by Exxon in the Stabroek Block since May 2015. That review has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic but further underscores the considerable petroleum potential of the Guyana-Suriname Basin and the exploration upside which exists for Apache and Total.

Related: Saudi Arabia Starts New Bull Run In Middle East Oil

In September 2020, Apache named Suriname as a clear priority, even if West Texas Intermediate falls below $30 per barrel. Apache and partner Total plan to extend their exploration program into the north of Block 58 during 2021. By changing operatorship to Total, it is possible to tap into the French supermajor’s considerable deepwater drilling expertise further boosting the potential of additional oil discoveries in Block 58.

Exxon’s success in the Stabroek block coupled with a low breakeven price of $35 per barrel produced, which is expected to fall lower, is attracting the attention of offshore drillers to the Guyana-Suriname Basin. It was estimated by industry consultancy Rystad that offshore Guyana will attract at least $10 billion of investment between the start of 2020 and the end of 2022. The attractiveness of offshore Guyana is underscored by a low breakeven price of $35 per barrel for phase one of Exxon’s Liza oilfield. That price is expected to fall, dropping to $25 a barrel for Liza phase two, and even lower as further infrastructure, efficiencies, and improved drilling technology are established. The shared geological structure with offshore Suriname indicates that as projects are developed, they will have similar breakeven prices. 

In November late-2020, Rystad announced that Suriname was among the world’s leading locations for oil discoveries that year with 1.39 billion barrels of oil equivalent found by the end of October 2020. Apache and Total’s three Block 58 oil discoveries were estimated to have net recoverable oil resources of 700 million barrels of oil equivalent. When those developments are considered along with Apache and Total’s success in Block 58 it is likely that offshore drillers will ramp-up investment in offshore Suriname. The former Dutch colony possesses considerable petroleum potential. Suriname is well-placed to replicate the burgeoning boom underway in neighboring Guyana, which will give that country’s economy a substantial boost. This is recognized by President Chan Santokhi’s administration with the national oil company and industry regulator Staatsolie launching the 2020/2021 shallow offshore bid round in November last year. That sees eight shallow-water offshore blocks comprised a total of over 13,524 square kilometers, located to the south of Block 58, on offer with bids due by 30 April 2021.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Expands Its Sphere Of Influence With Iraqi Energy Deals

Next Post

Is This The Hottest Oil Play Of The Year?
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia
Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning
The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Project Enters Its Final Phase

The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline Project Enters Its Final Phase



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com