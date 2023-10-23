The Growing Importance Of Graphite In The Clean Energy Economy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.10 +1.89 +2.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.02 +2.09 +2.38%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 3.158 -0.056 -1.74%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.305 +0.049 +2.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.305 +0.049 +2.17%

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

All Charts
The Growing Importance Of Graphite In The Clean Energy Economy

By Kurt Cobb - Oct 23, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Graphite is a crucial component in electric vehicle batteries due to its conductivity, making China's export restrictions a significant concern for the EV industry.
  • China's dominant position in graphite production has led to a lack of diversified sources, leaving countries like the United States heavily dependent on imports.
  • The move highlights the vulnerability of supply chains for critical resources in the transition to a new energy economy.
Graphite

The substance that constitutes a pencil lead and an important component of electric vehicle batteries is suddenly less available. China, the world's top producer of graphite, will now require permits for shipments abroad. The country is the world's top producer and plays a special role by refining 90 percent of the graphite used in electric vehicle batteries.

In what now seems like the ancient past, pencils were used to fill out bubble sheet forms and tests because the machines that read them did so by sensing the electrical conductivity of the graphite-filled ovals. (Today, optical scanners read such forms by sensing the reflectivity of the ovals.)

It is the conductivity of graphite which makes its so useful for electric vehicle batteries. China's move would not be such a big deal if graphite were more evenly distributed around the world. But its production is overwhelming centered in China—which produces five times more than second-place Madagascar and 56 times more than either Canada or Russia which are tied for sixth place.

However, the United States, a center for electric vehicle manufacture, has no domestic source of graphite. All of it must be imported.

I have previously written about a rather small U.S. government initiative to increase domestic production of graphite and other critical new energy economy resources. But the effort seems woefully underfunded compared to the task at hand.

I have also previously made the argument that a resource doesn't have to "run out" in order for it to become unavailable. It can simply become too costly for its intended purpose—either because it becomes too expensive to extract and refine and/or because those countries which produce it hold it back for their own use or to punish those they see as adversaries.

As countries become increasingly worried about having enough of the resources they need to reach their own goals for their economy and their environment, the desire to keep critical materials from going abroad will grow.

Earlier this year the Chinese reduced exports of gallium and germanium—two metals needed to make advanced microchips—after the United States banned the sale of advanced chips to China. As it turns out, the United States imports all of its gallium and more than 50 percent of its germanium. And, the lion's share of those imports comes from a country in Asia whose name begins with "C." Oh, what a tangled resource and logistics web we weave!

There is no clear end to this competition for increasingly coveted critical resources. And yet, the success of the new energy economy seems premised on the uninterrupted availability and affordable price of such resources. The recent Chinese action is only the beginning of a trend that few people understand as long term.

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights

