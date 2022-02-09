The Green SPAC Bubble Is Bursting

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.58 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 91.41 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 4.033 +0.024 +0.60%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.827 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.650 -0.004 -0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 86.86 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.650 -0.004 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 89.33 -0.99 -1.10%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 91.57 -1.14 -1.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 85.76 +1.53 +1.82%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 95.43 +1.48 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 93.30 +1.42 +1.55%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 94.12 +1.80 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 75.15 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 75.26 -1.96 -2.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 91.51 -1.96 -2.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 89.76 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 87.66 -1.96 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 86.91 -1.96 -2.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 90.46 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 85.11 -1.96 -2.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.20 -0.34 -0.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.55 -1.96 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 4 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 1 day Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 22 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

JPMorgan: Oil Could Easily Hit $120 If Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate

Is This The Hottest Commodity Stock Of 2022?

Is This The Hottest Commodity Stock Of 2022?

The metal market had an…

Blackrock CEO: The Energy Transition Will Create 1,000 Unicorns

Blackrock CEO: The Energy Transition Will Create 1,000 Unicorns

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink expects…

Optimism Over Iran Nuclear Deal Drags Oil Prices Down

Optimism Over Iran Nuclear Deal Drags Oil Prices Down

Oil prices are under pressure…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Green SPAC Bubble Is Bursting

By Alex Kimani - Feb 09, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) have emerged as one of the most disruptive capital markets themes over the past several years…but the hype may be coming to an end.
  • SPAC mania metamorphosed into a severe SPAC-lash, with newer pure-play EV upstarts facing increasing scrutiny.
  • “You were getting complete silliness,” Sam Peters, a portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments, noted. 
Join Our Community

Over the past few years, investors have been pumping money into electric vehicle startups and other young green tech companies at a record clip, with many EV startups going public via the so-called SPAC deals. Also known as blank check companies, special purpose acquisition companies are companies that have no commercial operations and are formed with the sole intention to raise capital through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of acquiring or merging with an existing company. 

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) have emerged as one of the most exciting & disruptive capital markets themes over the past several years, characterized by huge deals, little diligence, and high-profile sponsor teams drawing investors to this once underfollowed market. 

Unfortunately, little research and information available on publicly-traded SPACs, coupled with a wave of regulatory scrutiny, outside allegations, and growing investor skepticism, have turned the tide against SPACs and speculative EV companies leading to a massive selloff.

It all started last year after the SEC, for the first time ever, announced an aggressive and ground-breaking decision and enforcement actions against a special purpose acquisition company known as Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC); its sponsor, SRC-NI; the CEO of SRAC; the target company; and the target company’s former CEO. In the decision, the SEC made it abundantly clear that SPAC sponsors must conduct adequate due diligence in connection with a merger, and that SPAC transactions would draw increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC under the Biden administration.

And just like that, SPAC mania metamorphosed into a severe SPAC-lash, with newer pure-play EV upstarts such as Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Faraday Future Intelligent (NASDAQ:FFIE), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID), Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) finding themselves on the receiving end.

Stocks of all the ten startups are down in double-digits in the year-to-date.

SPAC-lash

And there’s no end in sight for the ongoing backlash against SPAC-backed EV companies.

Last Tuesday, delivery-van company Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) and electric-car maker Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. made leadership changes following recent investigations by their boards of directors.

At ELMS, Chief Executive James Taylor and Executive Chairman Jason Luo resigned after an investigation concluded both men purchased equity in the company at below market value around the company’s December 2020 SPAC merger. The company also said its financial statements might be inaccurate and would be restated.

ELMS stock has crashed 60% in the past week to trade at $2.08.

Faraday Future’s case was, perhaps, even more egregious. An SEC investigation determined that Faraday’s claim to have 14,000 reservations for a vehicle may have been misleading, forcing the company to change the description of nearly half of the so-called reservations to unpaid indications of interest. Faraday went public last year through a $3.4 billion SPAC deal, but has little to show for its efforts after hitherto failing to launch a car.

The probe also found that Faraday’s founder Jia Yueting, who stepped down as Faraday’s CEO in 2019, played a more significant role at the company than had been represented to some investors. Mr. Jia’s nephew, Jiawei Wang, has been suspended without pay from his role as vice president for global capital markets. 

Faraday stock has plunged 76.4% over the past year.

Many of these young EV companies went public through SPAC mergers, with many of the deals generating frenzied buying by small investors eager to jump into the ESG and green tech bandwagon.

“You were getting complete silliness,” Sam Peters, a portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments who has studiously avoided pre-revenue electric-vehicle stocks, has told the Wall Street Journal.

But those three are not the only businesses in the space that have come into the SEC’s crosshairs. Other high-profile deals that have recently faced scrutiny include those that took electric-vehicle makers Nikola Corp. and Lordstown Motors Corp. public. Late last year, Nikola agreed to pay $125 million to settle a regulatory investigation for allegedly misleading statements by its founder and one-time executive chairman Trevor Milton.

On Thursday, Hindenburg Research, a short-seller that targeted Nikola and Lordstown, alleged that new technology touted by an upstart lithium producer has yet to work, sending shares down 25%. Hindenburg echoed similar claims about Standard Lithium Ltd. made by another short seller, Blue Orca Capital, late last year.

Nikola shares are down 68.1% over the past 12 months while Lordstown has tanked 88.9%. But the bloodbath has not been limited to EV startups only.

The biggest ETF in the SPAC space, Collaborative Investment Series Trust - The SPAC and NEW Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX), with 80.6M in assets under management (AUM), is down 12.8% over the past 52 weeks; Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXZ) has lost 50.0% while Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) is down 46.4%.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Fossil Fuel Workers Will Play A Vital Role In The Global Energy Transition

Next Post

Higher Oil Prices Not Likely To Lead To Runaway Inflation
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution
Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries

Car Giants Are Making Big Bets On Solid State Batteries
Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria

Oil Production Vessel Explodes Offshore Nigeria
World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices

World's Top Oil Trader Sees Higher Prices
WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze

WTI Crude Surges Above $92 On Permian Freeze



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com