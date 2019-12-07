The Gas-For-Gold Scheme That Slipped Through U.S. Sanctions

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 23 hours 59.20 +0.77 +1.32%
Brent Crude 22 hours 64.39 +1.00 +1.58%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.334 -0.093 -3.83%
Mars US 23 hours 59.00 +1.02 +1.76%
Opec Basket 3 days 64.81 +1.42 +2.24%
Urals 2 days 59.20 +0.75 +1.28%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.72 -0.14 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.72 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.47 +0.60 +0.92%
Mexican Basket 3 days 53.30 +0.52 +0.99%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.334 -0.093 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.31 +0.39 +0.62%
Murban 2 days 65.66 +0.39 +0.60%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.26 +0.75 +1.35%
Basra Light 2 days 68.69 +1.03 +1.52%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.37 +1.01 +1.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.47 +0.60 +0.92%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.47 +0.60 +0.92%
Girassol 2 days 66.42 +0.44 +0.67%
Opec Basket 3 days 64.81 +1.42 +2.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 40.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.43 +0.40 +1.05%
Canadian Condensate 109 days 52.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 99 days 58.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.93 -0.20 -0.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.13 -0.30 -0.59%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.13 -0.30 -0.59%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.28 -0.55 -1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.58 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 50.13 +0.20 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 61.72 -0.14 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Giddings 2 days 49.50 +1.00 +2.06%
ANS West Coast 86 days 65.93 +2.08 +3.26%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.15 +0.77 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.10 +0.77 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.10 +0.77 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 6 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 11 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 14 minutes Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 14 mins Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 hours USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 1 hour Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 7 hours Wallstreet's "acid test" for Democrat Presidential candidate to receive their financial support . . . Support "Carried Interest"
  • 2 hours My interview on PDVSA Petrocaribe and corruption
  • 16 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 8 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 1 day True Confessions of a Billionaire
  • 7 hours Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 14 hours Petroleum Industry Domain Names

Breaking News:

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Alt Text

Oil Rig Count Slides Amid OPEC Optimism

The US oil and gas…

Alt Text

Aramco’s Offer Price Makes Its Share Sale The World’s Largest IPO

Saudi Aramco has set the…

Alt Text

The New OPEC+ Deal May Not Cause A Real Rally In Oil

Following the news of a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Gas-For-Gold Scheme That Slipped Through U.S. Sanctions

Join Our Community
Gas-For-Gold

We first started noticing major 'odd' exports of gold from Turkey to Iran in May 2012.  Turkey’s trade balance fluctuated wildly as gold stocks flowed out of the country in bursts. 

“Turkey’s going to continue it,” the Turkish economy minister said. “If those casting aspersions on the gold trade are searching for immorality, they should take a look in the mirror.”

Then, in 2014, we discussed Turkey's "200 tons of secret gold" trade with Iran detailing how a complex network that spanned Turkey, China, Dubai and Iran was used to skirt US sanctions on energy exports from Iran.

The operation featured an Iranian-born businessman who liked fast horses, faster cars and the fastest planes. His unique skill: Getting gold into sanctions-encircled Iran.

Enough gold that for a time he became the government’s key instrument in improving Turkey’s irksome economic imbalance.

At the time, the plot revealed what one observer called, "one of the most complex illicit finance schemes [prosecutors] have seen."

In 2017, the man at the center of the scheme, Reza Zarrab, was arrested (and briefly disappeared) and was tied to Turkey's president.

“Zarrab is thought to have been close to the Erdogan family and, indeed, he was given Turkish citizenship, alongside Iranian. This is a real stress point."

Zarrab pleaded guilty in October 2017 and turned against Mehmet Hakan Atila - a director at Turkey’s Halkbank - who was convicted on Jan. 3, 2018, and after serving a total 32 months behind bars was returned to Turkey and has since become the head of the Istanbul stock exchange.

And since then "one of the biggest money-laundering schemes ever" has disappeared from the headlines... until now.

Thanks to a massive leak of more than a million documents from a British offshore shell company provider, think Panama Papers 2.0, we now learn exactly how Iran’s national oil company and its subsidiaries hopscotch the globe, with the help of intermediaries, in search of tax havens that help it try to wriggle free from the grip of crippling U.S.-led sanctions.

As McClatchy reports, the massive data set of communications, incorporation certificates and other documents was leaked to journalists, and after months of collaboration, news organizations across the globe are collectively publishing stories starting this week under the title #29Leaks. Related: This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

Included in the voluminous Formations House documents is a register of shareholders in an offshore company called Naftiran Intertrade Company Ltd, or NICO. This list of shareholders was attached to an email from December 2014, declaring the state-owned National Iranian Oil Company as the overarching shareholder and having complete control over NICO.

Also attached was a register of NICO directors listing five Iranian nationals.

NICO, the gasoline import arm of the state oil company, came to renewed international attention in March 2016 after the arrest at Miami International Airport of Reza Zarrab.

He flew to Florida to visit Disney World and on that trip was charged with conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions through an elaborate gold-for-gas scheme between Turkey and Iran and using global banks to process transactions on behalf of Iran.

Prosecutors contend that Zarrab and a co-defendant, Mehmet Hakan Atila, who was a director at Turkey’s Halkbank, schemed to help Iran skirt U.S. sanctions by trading Turkish gold for oil and natural gas. Using companies across the globe, they facilitated $20 billion worth of transactions.

“High-ranking government officials in Iran and Turkey participated in and protected this scheme,” the Justice Department in Oct. 15, 2019. statement announcing charges against Halkbank, which incriminated Zarrab.

“Some officials received bribes worth tens of millions of dollars paid from the proceeds of the scheme ... and to help shield the scheme from the scrutiny of U.S. regulators.”

Shortly after his arrest, Zarrab, who is married to a Turkish pop star and has citizenship in Iran as well as Turkey, implicated Turkish President Recep Erdogan as having approved the operation. a curated list of Bottom of Form Related: The Complete Guide To Drilling

Zarrab was represented briefly by Rudolph Giuliani, who has since become President Trump’s personal attorney. Zarrab was also a focus of Special Counsel Robert Mueller III’s prosecution of Trump adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn for lying under oath the FBI. Mueller looked at Flynn’s lobbying for Turkey.

Additionally, the leaked documents tie the mid-October, six-count indictment against Halkbank for fraud, money laundering and sanctions-evasion was tied to NICO and the state oil company.

Prosecutors said that bank has been the “sole repository of proceeds from the sale of Iranian oil” to Turkey and also cited Zarrab transactions involving NICO.

The leaked new documents expose this chain of communications between a Dutch offshore services provider, Dennis Vermeulen of INCO Business Group, Formations House employees Oliver Hartmann (aka Syed Rizwan Ahmed) and Charlotte Pawar, and Farhad Dizadji, owner and senior partner of London-based accounting firm Roberts & Partners.

“Just like we’ve seen in the Halkbank scandal, entities are eager to exploit the secrecy afforded by anonymous shell companies to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, undermining our national security,” the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Oregon’s Ron Wyden, said in a statement on the Formations House leak.

“Ending anonymous shell companies would make it easier for law enforcement to ‘follow the money’ when investigating complex financial crimes like sanctions evasion.”

By constantly switching domiciles, NICO may have sought to ease political pressures, according to a former senior official at the U.S. Treasury Department. The official previously worked on Iran sanctions and international money-laundering investigations and requested anonymity in order to discuss non-public matters.

So, in conclusion, we now have two facts confirmed - trust no one and nothing; and gold is money. Given the level of grift here, we wonder just how long before more incriminating evidence is leaked about how Democrats have benefited greatly from Ukraine deals.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The World’s 10 Biggest Polluters
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped
Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

 The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

 Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

 Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com