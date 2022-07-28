The Flaw In Biden’s Electric Vehicle Charger Plan

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 97.56 +1.14 +1.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 108.0 +0.86 +0.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 105.6 +2.99 +2.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 8.149 +0.015 +0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 3.465 +0.036 +1.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 -1.24 -1.13%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 96.42 -0.84 -0.86%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.465 +0.036 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 29 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 29 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 29 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 241 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 29 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 29 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 -1.24 -1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 73.68 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 83.16 +2.28 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 99.41 +2.28 +2.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 97.66 +2.28 +2.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 95.56 +2.28 +2.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 92.71 +2.28 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 92.71 +2.28 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 94.81 +2.28 +2.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 98.36 +2.28 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 93.01 +2.28 +2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.75 +2.25 +2.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 87.50 +2.25 +2.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 105.1 -0.73 -0.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 91.91 +2.28 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 95.86 +2.28 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 95.86 +2.28 +2.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.75 +2.25 +2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 87.50 +2.25 +2.64%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 106.5 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts

Breaking News:

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

Heatwaves Could Cause Energy Crunch In Central Asia

Heatwaves Could Cause Energy Crunch In Central Asia

Abnormally hot weather in Central…

Why The U.S. Is Desperate For A Russian Oil Price Cap

Why The U.S. Is Desperate For A Russian Oil Price Cap

The United States is attempting…

Iran's Oil Revenues Soar By 580% As Crude Prices Rally

Iran's Oil Revenues Soar By 580% As Crude Prices Rally

Iran's revenues from exports of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Flaw In Biden’s Electric Vehicle Charger Plan

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 28, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Biden administration earmarked $5 billion for states with EV chargerging infrastructure plans.
  • Retailers are worried that government money for EV chargers may mute private investment.
  • The Biden administration’s EV infrastructure plan aims to install half a million EV chargers in the coming years.
Join Our Community

The Biden administration has earmarked $5 billion ready to be disbursed to states with EV charging infrastructure plans in place. States are on board with the shift to EVs and are indeed making plans for charging infrastructure. But the people at the end of the line, those who will host the chargers, are having misgivings. Utility Dive reported this week that convenience store owners have sounded the alarm about the EV infrastructure bill, saying the legislation behind it is discouraging private investment, which is going to be essential for the successful shift to EVs.

The report cited Doug Kantor, general counsel of the National Association of Convenience Stores, as saying that the sector was concerned about turning in a profit from EV chargers in the current political framework regarding these.

“There is no way to build out the infrastructure that’s needed to charge vehicles without private investment. To just do it with public money, that’s not going to happen,” Doug Kantor said.

Retailers’ main worries have to do with demand charges and the option for regulated utilities to own EV chargers. According to the NACS, the charges need to be reduced or eliminated, and fair competition between regulated utilities and private businesses in EV charging needs to be ensured.

This is the latest chapter in the EV infrastructure story unfolding in the United States under the ambitious Biden administration’s plans to electrify transport. Per these plans, the country should have half a million chargers installed in the coming years, for which the administration allocated $5 billion.

Not everything is going smoothly, as evidenced by the information contained in the Utility Dive report. Many EV chargers would be installed at public sites, but also many would need to be installed at locations such as fuel stations and convenience stores. 

One problem with that is that in some parts of the U.S., the distance between fuel stations is quite considerable, which problematizes making an economic case for EV chargers.

The Wall Street Journal wrote about this earlier this year, noting states such as Utah, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, and Colorado, saying that the lengthy stretches of empty road in these states make the installation of EV chargers more expensive, and in some cases outright impossible.

“There are plenty of places in Montana and other states here out West where it’s well more than 50 miles between gas stations,” the WSJ quotes Rob Stapley, an official with the Montana Department of Transportation, as saying in its report.

Related: EU Members Urge Citizens To Reduce Energy Consumption

“Even if there’s an exit, or a place for people to pull off, the other big question is: Is there anything on the electrical grid at a location or even anywhere close to make that viable?”

Now, the National Association of Convenience Stores is raising the issue of demand charges—the additional fees that utilities charge commercial consumers for maintaining a constant supply of electricity. These additional fees make life costlier for convenience store owners and creates doubts about the profitability of holding EV chargers.

“Retailers have no confidence that EV charging is a money-making business, even with this federal help,” one convenience store owner told Utility Dive in comments on the administration’s EV infrastructure plans. “I’m terrified of getting hit with the demand charge.”

Private investment in EV chargers is not entirely lacking. GM and Pilot Co. recently sealed a partnership deal that will see them build 2,000 fast-charging stalls at 500 Pilot Co. and Flying J locations, to be completed by 2025.

Yet it appears that more is needed to roll out enough EV chargers to tackle drivers’ range anxiety, which has been one of the main reasons for people to refrain from switching from internal combustion engine cars to electric vehicles. If these can’t be made profitable, however, such investment would be slow to come.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Despite High Prices, Oil Piracy Is In Decline

Next Post

Why The U.S. Is Desperate For A Russian Oil Price Cap
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West

Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com