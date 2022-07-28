Despite High Prices, Oil Piracy Is In Decline

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 97.55 +1.13 +1.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 108.0 +0.86 +0.80%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 105.6 +2.99 +2.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.148 +0.014 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 3.465 +0.036 +1.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 -1.24 -1.13%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 96.42 -0.84 -0.86%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.465 +0.036 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 29 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 29 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 29 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 241 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 29 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 29 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.1 -1.24 -1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 73.68 -0.67 -0.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 83.16 +2.28 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 99.41 +2.28 +2.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 97.66 +2.28 +2.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 95.56 +2.28 +2.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 92.71 +2.28 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 92.71 +2.28 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 94.81 +2.28 +2.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 98.36 +2.28 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 93.01 +2.28 +2.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.75 +2.25 +2.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 87.50 +2.25 +2.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 105.1 -0.73 -0.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 91.91 +2.28 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 95.86 +2.28 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 95.86 +2.28 +2.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.75 +2.25 +2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 87.50 +2.25 +2.64%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 106.5 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts

Breaking News:

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

The World's Inflation Crisis Could Worsen Amid Labor Protests

The World's Inflation Crisis Could Worsen Amid Labor Protests

Global supply chains are at…

Can The U.S. LNG Industry Live Up To Expectations?

Can The U.S. LNG Industry Live Up To Expectations?

Demand for U.S. natural gas…

Guyana Looks To Attract New Players In Upcoming Oil Tender

Guyana Looks To Attract New Players In Upcoming Oil Tender

Guyana is hoping there will…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Despite High Prices, Oil Piracy Is In Decline

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 28, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • While oil pirates garner plenty of media attention with their attacks on oil tankers and platforms, oil piracy itself has been on the decline in recent years.
  • It seems piracy these days is more frequent between nations, with Greek forces confiscating Iranian oil before Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized two Greek-flagged oil tankers.
  • While Mexico still suffers from relatively frequent oil piracy, Nigeria has reported a significant decline in attacks on its oil infrastructure and tankers.
Join Our Community

Oil piracy is as old as the industry itself, with criminals unable to resist the profits associated with black gold. Today, while the problem still persists in several parts of the world, effective monitoring and security systems have massively reduced the threat posed by oil pirates. In 2021, global piracy hit its lowest level since 1994. In fact, the most high-profile oil piracy accusation of recent times was of a very different nature from the usual oil pirate reports. Greece accused Iran of piracy after Tehran's Revolutionary Guards seized two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters. Greece’s foreign ministry stated: “These actions are tantamount to acts of piracy.” One of the tankers was sailing in international waters at the time of its seizure. 

This is not your typical form of piracy, but Greek authorities believe Iran’s actions equated to it. The move was apparently in retaliation for the seizure of an Iranian tanker by Greek forces for the U.S. to confiscate the crude on board. This month, the Greek Supreme Court upheld a ruling in favor of Iran for the confiscation of the oil shipment in April, which was transferred to a U.S. ship in an ‘act of piracy’. 

This action comes at a time when Iran is facing increasing scrutiny from the West for boosting its oil production for export despite ongoing U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil. Iran has been rapidly fostering relationships with trade partners around the world to increase its oil exports as governments are growing increasingly worried about their energy security in the face of rising prices and global shortages. 

More recently, Iran prevented a more traditional pirate attack, stopping the attempted oil theft in the Gulf of Aden. Five pirate ships tried to overrun two oil tankers, which Iranian authorities were escorting, but Navy commandos intercepted them. The Gulf of Aden has previously gained the reputation of “pirate alley” for the prevalence of Somali pirates in the zone. Typically, ships of all kinds take additional security measures when sailing through the waters to prevent attacks. 

Meanwhile, in Mexico, ten pirates in military clothing attacked a state-owned oil platform in Campeche in June. The criminal group took six workers hostage for over three hours, requiring them to help transport stolen goods to another boat. The attack was the second within a month at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oilfield. The pirates typically steal thousands of dollars of equipment from ships when they successfully overrun operations.  Related: Repsol’s Earnings Jump Fourfold Amid Soaring Oil And Gas Prices

Within the past year, 11 pirate heists were recorded in the region, on platforms and boats, with stolen goods equating to over a million dollars. There has been an increase in piracy in Mexico in recent years, with global risk consultant firm S-RM suggesting “Ongoing insecurity in Mexico has likely further contributed to a permissive offshore security environment, which has grown increasingly more dangerous despite government efforts.” Although the Mexican government has put additional monitoring and security systems in place in the oil-producing states of Tabasco and Campeche, it has not been enough to deter pirates from attacking the regions. Ships sailing in Mexican waters have, therefore, had to increase onboard security measures to respond in the event of an attack. 

On the other side of the world, in Nigeria, this month the government reported a decrease in piracy attacks over the last half a year. Nigeria is well known for its pirate activities, with the shipping industry long calling on the government to implement security measures to curb attacks in the region. And finally, the state has some good news, with the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) announcing that Nigeria recorded the fewest numbers of armed robberies in its waters and pirate attacks against its ships globally in the first half of the year. 

In the first half of 2018, 31 cases of piracy were reported in Nigerian waters, compared to none so far this year, out of 58 incidents globally. Although 12 attacks did take place in the Gulf of Guinea outside of Nigerian waters. Munro Anderson, director at Dryad Global, a UK-based shipping consultancy, previously stated that “pirates are able to operate with utter impunity.” Nigeria has been repeatedly blamed for failing to control the territories beyond its urban areas and oil facilities, putting ship operators at greater risk of attack. 

However, it seems that Nigeria is improving in its response to piracy. The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh, confirmed that Nigeria is dedicated to sustaining the momentum of the recent success in curbing attacks. The achievement is thought to be the result of cooperation between national and regional players to improve security. 

While reports of oil piracy around the world are becoming less frequent, it is undoubtedly still a threat that companies and governments must remain vigilant about. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Renewable Forests Could Solve A Major Electric Vehicle Problem

Next Post

The Flaw In Biden’s Electric Vehicle Charger Plan
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption
Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand
Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West

Russia’s New Gas Deals With Iran Are A Threat To The West



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com