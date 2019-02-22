The Fate Of Venezuela’s President Could Be In The Hands Of A US Judge

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.47 +0.51 +0.90%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.36 +0.17 +0.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.718 -0.006 -0.22%
Mars US 16 hours 63.91 -0.05 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
Urals 2 days 64.17 -0.13 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.68 +0.95 +1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.718 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 67.04 +0.68 +1.02%
Murban 1 day 68.38 +0.74 +1.09%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.61 +0.34 +0.56%
Basra Light 1 day 69.87 +0.21 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.84 +0.34 +0.51%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 1 day 67.95 +0.23 +0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.40 +0.35 +0.79%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.31 -0.20 -0.43%
Canadian Condensate 47 days 54.11 -0.20 -0.37%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 56.96 -0.20 -0.35%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.96 -0.20 -0.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.96 -0.20 -0.39%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.96 -0.20 -0.39%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.21 -0.20 -0.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.16 -0.20 -0.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.81 -0.20 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.27 +0.27 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.87 +0.83 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.37 +0.83 +1.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.82 +0.83 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 mins Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 11 hours Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro closes border with Brazil
  • 1 hour Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 1 hour Iran Starts Gulf War Games, To Test Submarine-Launched Missiles
  • 26 mins The Quick Read On MBS's Tour of Pakistan, India And China
  • 46 mins BMW to add 2,000 more jobs at Dingolfing plant
  • 10 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 12 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 9 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.
  • 9 hours Saudi A to Splash $100 Bln on India
  • 1 day Mineral rights owners,
  • 3 hours NEW FERUKA REFINERY

Breaking News:

Tesla Races To Launch Model 3 In China Ahead Of Schedule

Alt Text

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

The recent rally in oil…

Alt Text

The 30 Most Exciting Wildcat Plays Of 2019

As E&Ps are stepping up…

Alt Text

MIT Professors: This Is The Energy System Of The Future

Thanks to continuously declining costs,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Fate Of Venezuela’s President Could Be In The Hands Of A US Judge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 22, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Citgo

The ongoing power struggle in Venezuela has extended to a row over who is managing its state oil firm PDVSA and its key asset, U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum—and this could be decided by asking a judge in Delaware who the legitimate president of Venezuela is.

Last week, U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido appointed new directors at the two companies in a challenge to Nicolas Maduro and in an effort to take control over Venezuela’s oil assets—pretty much the only assets that generate hard currency for the struggling Latin American country sitting on top of the world’s largest crude oil reserves.

Citgo’s previous directors appointed by Maduro remain the management of the U.S. refiner at least on paper, but the new Guaido-appointed board held a meeting on Thursday and is set to pick a new chief executive officer.

According to Bloomberg’s Jef Feeley and Bob Van Voris, it is likely that Maduro will challenge the new managers’ appointments, and this legal quagmire could end up in a court in the U.S. where Citgo is incorporated. Citgo’s parent company PDV Holding Inc is incorporated in Delaware and the ultimate shareholder is PDVSA—the state-owned firm—hence, the president of Venezuela.

Under Delaware law, Citgo is controlled by the board appointed by Maduro. Should Guaido seek to have Delaware recognize his appointees, he has to file a so-called corporate consent to Citgo’s registered agent and argue that he is the president of Venezuela, therefore, the ultimate controlling holder of PDVSA and Citgo, according to Bloomberg.

If Maduro were to challenge that, he could argue that he is the legitimate president of Venezuela.

So the issue of who is in control of Citgo could end up in a Delaware court and a Delaware judge could be asked to decide who the legitimate president of Venezuela is. Related: Cracks Begin To Form In Saudi-Russian Alliance

If it were as simple as who is president of Venezuela under U.S. law, the issue would be easy—under Article II of the Constitution, the President has the authority to recognize, or not, foreign governments. U.S. President Donald Trump has recognized Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

The U.S. judge, if asked, could also refuse to rule on such an issue because it is political, according to Bloomberg.

None of the two Venezuelan sides has filed challenges in a court to rule who controls the country’s oil assets, Bloomberg notes.  

However, Venezuela’s Supreme Tribunal of Justice, the country’s pro-Maduro Supreme Court, last week ordered legal action against individuals that Guaido announced as the new board members for PDVSA and Citgo.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Kicking Mexico’s Addiction To U.S. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?
The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

The World’s Largest Battery To Power The Permian

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com