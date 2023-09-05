The EU Looks To Make Joint Natural Gas Purchases Permanent

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.19 +1.64 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.26 +1.26 +1.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.39 +1.27 +1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.612 -0.153 -5.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.640 +0.049 +1.88%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.27 +1.62 +1.81%
Chart Mars US 4 days 86.15 +1.77 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.640 +0.049 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 5 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 644 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 5 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.27 +1.62 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 97 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 67.80 +0.77 +1.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.70 +1.92 +2.24%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.95 +1.92 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.75 +2.27 +2.82%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 80.05 +1.92 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 82.05 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 90.05 +3.42 +3.95%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 80.55 +1.92 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.78 +1.92 +2.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.91 +1.59 +1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.43 +2.52 +3.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.03 +1.92 +2.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.25 +1.75 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 75.75 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gunvor: Weakening Demand Could Send Oil Prices Back Down To $71

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Plunge By 38% From Three-Year High

After hitting a three-year high…

Oil Prices Climb As Traders Refocus On Fundamentals

Oil Prices Climb As Traders Refocus On Fundamentals

Bullish building in oil markets…

What The Gabon Coup Means For Oil Markets

What The Gabon Coup Means For Oil Markets

Gabon is a mineral-rich country…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The EU Looks To Make Joint Natural Gas Purchases Permanent

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 05, 2023, 7:35 AM CDT
  • Following the successful launch of its joint natural gas purchasing initiative earlier this year, the EU is looking to make the scheme permanent.
  • The scheme was initially a reaction to last year’s energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • In May, the EU had more than 110 companies subscribed to the joint gas purchase mechanism and more firms have subscribed since then.
Join Our Community
Natural Gas

The European Commission is proposing making the temporary joint EU gas purchases a permanent scheme after its successful launch earlier this year, Reuters reported on Tuesday, quoting EU officials and a document it has seen.

The EU proposed the joint gas purchases amid last year’s energy crisis following the slump in Russian pipeline gas deliveries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The joint initiative, set to expire in December 2023, is aimed at securing gas supply for the EU members.

The European Commission is now looking to make it a permanent scheme as part of an overhaul of the gas market rules in the EU, according to Reuters’ sources.

In May 2023, the EU announced the successful outcome of the first-ever international tender for joint purchasing of EU gas supplies. During this tender, the EU managed to attract bids from 25 supplying companies equivalent to more than 13.4 billion cubic meters of gas (bcm) – surpassing the 11.6 bcm of joint demand that EU companies submitted through the recently established AggregateEU mechanism.

“EU companies will now be able to negotiate the terms of the supply contracts directly with the supplying companies, with no involvement of the Commission,” the EU said.

Under the platform and joint purchase mechanism, the demand volumes submitted to the platform will subsequently be aggregated and ultimately matched with sellers’ bids through a tender. Each tendering round – every two months – lasts approximately two weeks. Both the type of delivery, liquefied natural gas (LNG) or national balancing point, and the date, should be indicated by a company when placing its gas demand.

As of May 2023, the EU had more than 110 companies subscribed to the so-called AggregateEU joint gas purchase mechanism and more firms have subscribed since then.

Under the new EC proposal seen by Reuters, companies will have a permanent option to participate voluntarily in joint gas purchases. In case of a gas supply crisis, however, the joint purchases would become mandatory to prevent EU member states from competing for the same supply.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market
Oil Reaches New 2023 High

Oil Reaches New 2023 High
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape

Guyana's Oil Boom Is Changing The Global Energy Landscape
A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com