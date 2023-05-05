EU Looks To Attract More Suppliers To Its Joint Gas Purchase Platform

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.70 +3.14 +4.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.67 +3.17 +4.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.19 +1.88 +2.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.149 +0.048 +2.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.389 +0.063 +2.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 67.46 +0.06 +0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.389 +0.063 +2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.27 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.26 -0.67 -0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.90 +0.68 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 522 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.14 +0.70 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.99 +0.60 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.82 +0.13 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.26 +0.17 +0.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 47.31 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 70.71 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 68.96 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 64.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 73.06 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.41 -0.04 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rally As The Market Refocuses On Fundamentals

Visualizing 200 Years Of Gold Mining Around The World

Visualizing 200 Years Of Gold Mining Around The World

Global gold production has seen…

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

19 nations, including 5 oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Looks To Attract More Suppliers To Its Joint Gas Purchase Platform

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 05, 2023, 1:30 PM CDT

The European Union is keen to attract international natural gas suppliers to offer volumes for sale on the EU’s new joint gas purchase platform to keep prices low and avoid another winter of fears of gas shortages.  

“All international suppliers of gas should come and bid,” Maros Sefcovic, European Commission Vice President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, told Bloomberg TV in an interview on Friday.

“We have to be vigilant, the situation is still very fragile,” Sefcovic said, commenting on the EU energy security this year. 

Last week, the EU Energy Platform for the joint purchasing of gas launched the first call for placing a demand to buy gas.

“This marks an important milestone in order to prepare for next winter and the storage filling season,” the European Commission said in April.

Under the new platform and joint purchase mechanism, the demand volumes submitted to the platform will subsequently be aggregated and ultimately matched with sellers’ bids through a tender. Each tendering round – every two months over the next 12-month period – will last approximately two weeks. Both the type of delivery, liquefied natural gas (LNG) or national balancing point, and the date, should be indicated by a company when placing its gas demand.  

“The more participants we have, the higher the chances of finding attractive gas deals,” Sefcovic said at the time.

In the interview with Bloomberg, he said today that more than 100 companies have joined the platform, of which 65 are seeking to buy gas. The key objective of the joint purchases is to drive gas prices lower and avoid another hit to energy-intensive industries, which have suffered from skyrocketing gas prices in the past year, Sefcovic said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark European natural gas prices hit a 21-month low this week, but Europe is not out of the woods yet for next winter’s supply. As fears of a gas crunch did not materialize this past winter, pulling European gas prices down, Europe shouldn’t count on another warmer-than-usual winter and less competition from Asia as it prepares for the 2023/2024 winter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Latest Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana May Not Be Commercial

Next Post

Georgia Arrests Man Who Tried To Sell Uranium In Tiny Bottle For $2 Million

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com