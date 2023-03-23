The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.46 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 56 mins 75.91 -0.78 -1.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.64 -0.86 -1.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.148 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.595 -0.011 -0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 69.16 -1.39 -1.97%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.595 -0.011 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.80 +0.75 +1.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.87 +0.79 +1.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.33 +1.61 +2.24%
Graph down Basra Light 479 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.69 +1.66 +2.24%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.73 +1.59 +2.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.16 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.79 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.20 +1.25 +2.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 49.65 +1.23 +2.54%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 73.05 +1.23 +1.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 71.30 +1.23 +1.76%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 68.45 +1.23 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 65.15 +1.23 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 65.15 +1.23 +1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 66.45 +1.23 +1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 75.40 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 64.75 +1.23 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.91 +1.71 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +1.75 +2.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 71.62 +0.78 +1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.43 +1.57 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.38 +1.57 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +1.75 +2.65%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.56 +3.61 +4.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 17 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

Power Of Siberia Pipeline Deal Could Be Reached This Year

Little-Known Traders Now Rule Russian Oil Markets

Little-Known Traders Now Rule Russian Oil Markets

As the world’s largest oil…

Western Oil Companies To Bolster Presence In China’s Arch Rival

Western Oil Companies To Bolster Presence In China’s Arch Rival

TotalEnergies’ latest offshore deepwater exploration…

Rising Chinese Crude Demand Sends Supertanker Rates Soaring

Rising Chinese Crude Demand Sends Supertanker Rates Soaring

The market for very large…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

By Irina Slav - Mar 23, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The Energy Information Administration forecast that U.S. crude oil production would rise by close to 600,000 barrels daily this year.
  • Quantum Energy: U.S. drilling in the shale patch could decline by as much as 20 percent if prices remain at current levels.
  • At lower prices, drilling will begin to shrink, especially at private companies that have much weaker balance sheets than the big players.
Join Our Community

In early March, the Energy Information Administration forecast that U.S. crude oil production would rise by close to 600,000 barrels daily this year to a record high of 12.44 million barrels daily. On the surface of it, the industry looked like it had every motive to boost production: demand was strong, especially from overseas, oil prices were higher than breakeven levels across much of the shale patch, and the federal government wanted more oil getting extracted.

However, this was only half of the story. The other half was about industry executives declaring the U.S. shale boom over, cautioning against expectations of much higher production and warning that cost inflation was making a lot of wells uneconomical. On top of it all, many new wells were not as productive as expected in a sign that the top drilling inventory of the U.S. shale industry was nearing exhaustion.

It was in this context that Quantum Energy, the private equity company focused on oil and gas, this week issued a warning: drilling in the U.S. shale patch could decline by as much as 20 percent if prices remain at current levels.

Crude oil prices need to rise to at least $80 per barrel and natural gas prices need to rise to around $3 per million British thermal units for the U.S. shale industry to keep drilling at current rates.

At lower prices, drilling will begin to shrink, especially at private companies that have much weaker balance sheets than the big players, Quantum chief executive Wil VanLogh told Bloomberg.

These comments echo similar ones made by Pioneer Natural Resources’ Scott Sheffield last year when he said that “You just can’t keep growing 15% to 20% a year. You’ll drill up your inventories. Even the good companies.” 

Related: EU Still In Deadlock Over ICE Emissions Policy

Then there is the inflation problem, too, with double-digit price increases hitting the industry and curbing the positive effect of higher oil prices on balance sheets.

“We’ve seen anywhere between 30 and 50 percent inflation — depending on which cost category you’re talking about — that’s what we’re walking into in 2023,” said the chief financial officer of Devon Energy, Jeff Ritenour, during the company’s latest earnings call, in February.

Taken together, all these challenges would naturally combine for weak production growth, with that growth coming from the big shale oil and gas producers who can afford to make smaller profits after a record year.

These record profits, by the way, would provide the industry with a safety belt if the current trend in prices evolves into a downturn. Another private equity firm active in the energy industry said this earlier this month, noting shale drillers’ financial discipline during last year’s boom.

“I don’t think the upstream business has ever been in better position for a downturn than it is today,” Ben Dell, managing partner at Kimmeridge Energy Management, told Bloomberg in an interview last week. “We’re heading to being essentially debt-free as an industry.”

Dell then went on to commend the industry on its focus on profitability rather than production growth and praising drillers for “being rational and dropping rigs and focusing on profitability.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That was when oil prices were higher than they are now. WTI has slipped to $70 per barrel. Some have argued that the current rout is speculative, a spillover from the banking sector after the two bank collapses in the U.S. and Credit Suisse’s near-death experience. But the fact remains oil prices are lower than they need to be to motivate more drilling in the U.S. shale patch.

Most forecasts are still for output growth this year, but these forecasts were made when oil was about $10 per barrel higher, and all was well in the banking world. In a context where prices can turn on a dime, no producer would make risky production growth plans.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Path To True EV Sustainability
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite
Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?
Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com