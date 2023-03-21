Goldman Sachs Sees Commodities Supercycle On The Horizon

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 69.50 +1.86 +2.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.20 +1.41 +1.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.13 +1.55 +2.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.296 +0.073 +3.28%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 67.29 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.529 -0.007 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 69.65 -4.71 -6.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.39 -4.80 -6.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 477 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.40 -0.85 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.86 -0.79 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 70.77 -3.34 -4.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.79 +0.84 +1.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 46.57 +0.89 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 69.97 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 68.22 +0.89 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 65.37 +0.89 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 63.37 +0.89 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 72.32 +0.89 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 61.67 +0.89 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 70.46 +0.95 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.84 -1.39 -1.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.17 +0.90 +1.52%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.12 +0.90 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.95 +0.90 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 22 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 23 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Demand Soars To Highest In Months

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Scientists have been innovating new…

U.S. Oil Exports To Europe Hit Record High

U.S. Oil Exports To Europe Hit Record High

U.S. oil exports to Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman Sachs Sees Commodities Supercycle On The Horizon

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 21, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

Investment banker Goldman Sachs sees a commodities supercycle on the horizon triggered by China and a shift away from capital in the energy markets and energy investments.

The exodus from energy markets was brought on by panic in the banking sector, Goldman Sachs' head of commodities, Jeff Curie, said on Tuesday at the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit according to Reuters.

"As losses mounted, it spilled into commodities," Currie said, adding that it could take months to get capital back. "We will still get a deficit by June and it will drive oil prices higher."

"On copper, the forward outlook is extraordinarily positive. We'll be at the lowest observable inventories that have ever been recorded at 125,000 tonnes. We have peak supply occurring in 2024...Near term we put (the copper price) at $10,500 and longer term our price target is $15,000 a tonne."

Copper prices rose on Tuesday on signs of solid demand and a bit more calm in the banking sector. Three-month copper CMCU3 on the LME was trading at $8,833.50 a tonne as the banking panic subsided.

Federal regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank when it was unable to meet withdrawal requests as panic ensued. They also shut down New York's Signature Bank, fueling the market panic even more. 

The SVB collapse likely means no more rate hikes, Goldman said previously. Higher rate hikes could curtail crude oil demand, so a pause in the hikes could lead to higher demand than what had been previously forecast.

Goldman Sachs has most recently estimated that the Brent crude oil benchmark will reach $94 per barrel in the coming months, with 2024's Brent prices reaching $97 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Adds HSBC To Blacklist Of Banks Boycotting Oil And Gas

Next Post

U.S. Gasoline Demand Soars To Highest In Months

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com