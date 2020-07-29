The COVID Crisis Could Lead To A Green Energy Boom

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 41.27 +0.23 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 43.79 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 41.87 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 42.65 -0.60 -1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.42 -0.35 -0.93%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 29.61 +0.26 +0.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 33.04 -1.06 -3.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 40.04 -0.56 -1.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 41.44 -0.56 -1.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 37.79 -0.56 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 38.04 -0.56 -1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 39.89 -0.56 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 31.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.57 -0.81 -1.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 35.22 +0.23 +0.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.78 -0.56 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 18 mins Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 32 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 2 hours Mask Disposal
  • 1 day NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 3 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 2 days Donald Aced This Test
  • 6 hours The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 days Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 3 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 3 days You may all go to hell

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Say Goodbye To $45 Billion In Assets: Morgan Stanley

Is The UK’s Ambitious Plan For 30 Million EVs Feasible?

Is The UK’s Ambitious Plan For 30 Million EVs Feasible?

The UK’s ambitious EV goals…

The Oil Industry Braces For An Ugly Earnings Season

The Oil Industry Braces For An Ugly Earnings Season

While the oil industry has…

The Surprising Blue Chips Demanding A Green Energy Stimulus

The Surprising Blue Chips Demanding A Green Energy Stimulus

As Congress debates a new…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The COVID Crisis Could Lead To A Green Energy Boom

By Haley Zaremba - Jul 29, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The novel coronavirus pandemic has wreaked an historic havoc on global markets, and left economies around the world floundering. The tragedies that have come along with COVID-19 are innumerable, from the more-tan 650,000 people around the world who have lost their lives, to the countless more that have suffered and will continue to suffer from long-term symptoms and side effects and all those that mourn and care for them, to the legions of fired and furloughed workers and economically devastated communities.  While these tragedies should not be minimized and cannot be reversed, the global pandemic has also opened up a unique opportunity for the world to redirect its trajectory for a greener future. The interruption to the status quo, argue many experts, should not be misused or taken for granted. The World Economic Forum has advocated for the development of a “new energy order”and a “great reset”. Furthermore, according to NPR, “around the world leaders see opportunity in the global pandemic to address the other big problem humanity faces: climate change.” These leaders include such big-name international agencies as the United Nations, the International Energy Agency, and the European Union, all of which are either considering or actively drafting green stimulus plans. Even a number of blue chip companies are pushing for a green energy stimulus.

“But here in the United States,” NPR writes, “climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions have not been a part of the $3 trillion in relief packages passed so far.” Time echoed summed up this lack of action in a May article titled “As the Rest of the World Plans a Green Recovery, America Is Once Again Falling Behind.” The United States’ private sector has shown more initiative for a green stimulus than the public sector, with a litany of blue chip companies including Pepsi and McDonald's going so far as to send a letter to Congress imploring them to take action.

Related: The Permian Could See Record Gas Production In 2021

Just this week, Forbes contributed to this global conversation, writing that “if the dramatic economic implications of COVID-19 have taught us anything in the present, it is that in the aftermath of the pandemic we need to shape a new narrative for the future. The crisis has super-charged the imperative to green our economies, pushing fossil fuel markets to the breaking point but also reinforcing convictions that our best chance of recovering is by prioritizing clean, zero-carbon energy.” 

This interruption to the status quo and the widespread failure of the conventional energy sector has given us a unique view into the importance and the resilience of the green energy sector, which has proven to be a major job generator that could help power (so to speak) global economic recovery. The crisis “has done much more than remind us that tackling climate change is essential for business – it has shifted our focus from the short-term costs of the energy transition to the overall “system value” underpinning what’s being called the “Great Reset,” writes Forbes.

Indeed, employment and jobs creation lies at the heart of a sustainable economic recovery. According to PV Tech there is “a raft of new studies” which has “come to underscore the business case of pushing renewables to the heart of the COVID-19 recovery, amid claims green energy plays offer a low-cost, high-return opportunity for investors.” 

In fact, early data from the World Economic Forum’s Industry Action Group shows “the ambitious potential of a green recovery”. As paraphrased by Forbes, the group’s research shows that “a green recovery and power market reform in Europe could create 1.8 million jobs by 2030 and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 71 percent.”

And the implementation of green stimuli will only give us more and more robust data on the holistic and historical impact of “greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water footprints, air quality, health, job creation and resilience” by key green energy technologies such as solar, wind, green hydrogen, and nuclear energy. 

The devastating coronavirus could have a silver lining. It remains to be seen whether world leaders can get behind the “great reset” fast enough to build a cleaner, greener, more climate-friendly future or if a return to the status quo will be accepted as the path of least resistance.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ocasio-Cortez Could Deal A Fatal Blow To U.S. Oil Pipelines

Next Post

Is The UK’s Ambitious Plan For 30 Million EVs Feasible?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan
Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future
Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?
The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom

The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom
Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com