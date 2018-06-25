The Best Solution For Climate Change

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.16 +0.08 +0.12%
Brent Crude 11 mins 74.85 +0.30 +0.40%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.926 +0.005 +0.17%
Mars US 2 hours 66.88 -2.00 -2.90%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.89 +0.95 +1.34%
Urals 20 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 +2.99 +4.17%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 +2.99 +4.17%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.08 +2.47 +3.82%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.926 +0.005 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 72.28 +0.95 +1.33%
Murban 20 hours 75.33 +1.00 +1.35%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.70 -0.19 -0.27%
Basra Light 20 hours 73.10 -0.68 -0.92%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.29 -0.32 -0.43%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Bonny Light 20 hours 74.35 -0.25 -0.34%
Girassol 20 hours 73.15 -0.25 -0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 71.89 +0.95 +1.34%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 44.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 41.08 +3.04 +7.99%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 66.78 +3.04 +4.77%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.78 +4.09 +6.23%
Sweet Crude 4 days 61.63 +7.84 +14.58%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.58 +3.04 +5.68%
Peace Sour 4 days 56.58 +3.04 +5.68%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 64.58 +3.04 +4.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 65.38 +5.84 +9.81%
Central Alberta 4 days 60.58 +4.04 +7.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.77 +2.99 +4.17%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 64.75 -0.25 -0.38%
Giddings 20 hours 58.50 -0.25 -0.43%
ANS West Coast 6 days 75.15 +0.57 +0.76%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.03 -0.50 -0.80%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.98 -0.50 -0.75%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.98 -0.50 -0.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 64.53 -0.50 -0.77%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.75 +3.00 +5.38%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.34 +3.04 +4.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 13 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 18 minutes Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 2 hours Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 33 mins Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base
  • 1 hour China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 13 mins Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 40 mins Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 5 hours tesla cars no greener than gas or diesel powered: report
  • 3 hours Harold Hamm claiming Canadian producers fitted US refineries for Heavy oil
  • 8 hours Time Of Recession - China and Europe Are Warning That A Trade War Could Trigger A Global Recession
  • 21 mins The Tony Seba report
  • 26 mins Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 1 hour Renewables to generate 50% of worldwide electricity by 2050 (BNEF report)
  • 32 mins Erdogan After Erdogan: New Presidential Mandate After Yesterday's Elections
  • 1 hour Geopolitical and Political Risks make their strong comeback to global oil and gas markets
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 2 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase

Breaking News:

Despite Higher Oil Prices, Calgary Office Vacancy Is Highest In A Decade

Alt Text

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Is On The Horizon

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is…

Alt Text

Shale CEO: U.S. To Be The World’s Top Oil Producer By Fall

Pioneer Natural Resources chief Scott…

Alt Text

Permian Discount Could Rise To $20 Per Barrel

Midstream constraints plaguing Permian drillers…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Best Solution For Climate Change

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Jun 25, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT emissions

If our longer-term goal is to reduce the accumulation of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (which produces climate change) — there are only four ways to do it. 1) Reduce or eliminate the use of fossil fuels. 2) Continue using fossil fuels but remove CO2 during or after the combustion process and store it as we would a toxic substance. 3) Plant vegetation that absorbs the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. 4) Take it out of the atmosphere and either put it somewhere or make use of it.

(As an aside, we should point out one of the more ingenious uses of locally sourced CO2 of which many Oilprice readers are no doubt aware: to enhance oil recovery from fields long past their prime. "Flooding" the field with CO2 provides easier access for drillers.)

Geoengineering, as our fourth carbon reduction option is called, has, until recently, seemed both unpopular and impractically expensive. But if new numbers are even roughly accurate, Geo-E technology is back in the game.

First, though, consider the alternatives. Governments around the world have already begun programs to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy. Automobile manufacturers could reduce fossil fuel use by accelerating vehicle electrification. This would be a big plus for the environment -- providing the car batteries weren't recharged from electricity from coal fired power plants in Kentucky or West Virginia.

However, billions of people around the world, as they become more prosperous, want precisely those modern comforts most of us in the west presently enjoy: lighting, air conditioning, washing machines and refrigerators etc. And many of these countries possess significant, accessible coal resources used for electricity production. The political power of this demand for access to electricity (and related benefits) is enormous. These fossil fueled power plants could well be around for decades. The issue is how do we address decarbonizing electric generation and transportation on a global basis? No small issue.

Related: This Is Aramco’s Spare Production Capacity

Carbon removal and sequestration has proved expensive and contentious. One petroleum major is fighting with an Australian state over its long-delayed multi-billion-dollar sequestration project. An American utility sank (and lost) billions in another never-completed plant. These are proving to be large, high stakes engineering projects with uncertain financial futures.

Even the insurance and public policy issues are formidable. Who would insure the owner of a carbon "vault" that the stored carbon dioxide did not escape its tomb? This resembles the issues associated with nuclear waste burial, NIMBYism etc. except with a hard to control gas not a solid.

Then there is the ecologically-friendly approach which advocates planting trees or other carbon-absorbing crops. There are many obvious benefits from this relatively low-tech approach. But the actual impact is difficult to gauge without considering what happens around these projects: Is there an actual net reduction in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere? Or is reforestation and land use restrictions merely causing more forest removal in still unprotected areas?

Geoengineering requires extraction from a global resource, the atmosphere. The atmosphere is sort of like a global common, something we all share. But who determines how much comes out? What are the implications for food production? Who would do it? And who would pay for it?

Until recently, Geo-E's economics were so bad that this discussion was strictly academic. But a Swiss firm, Climeworks, opened two facilities last year, one in Switzerland and one in Iceland. Climeworks says it can capture a metric ton of carbon dioxide for $600. Their claim is that their process at scale could reduce carbon capture costs to $100 per ton.

Related: The New OPEC Deal: Paper Barrels Won’t Materialize

Another firm, Carbon Engineering, headed by a Harvard University researcher, has a pilot plant in British Columbia. Carbon Engineering believes that its process will produce carbon removal at a $92-232 per ton range. As a plus, this process can use the scrubbed CO2 to manufacture fuels which could be sold in high-priced markets such as California.

Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Toronto this year developed yet another CO2 removal approach: utilize renewable energy to electrochemically reduce carbon dioxide to useful hydrocarbons (ethylene and ethanol). The Toronto researchers have not yet put a price tag on their process. But this again demonstrates that carbon dioxide can be transformed into something else, not just dumped underground.

Admittedly, at present geoengineering costs for this removal exceeds the $40-$80 per ton the World Bank said should be charged for carbon dioxide emissions. And even these figures are far above the $10 or so paid in carbon trading markets last year. But the drop in cost estimates from $600 to $100 in a year should be seen as wake up call. Geoengineering may yet offer a serious route to decarbonization.

By Leonard S. Hyman and William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Is Aramco’s Spare Production Capacity

Next Post

WTI-Brent Spread Narrows On Canada Oil Crisis
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Aghast on June 25 2018 said:
    But what about cow farts and volcanic eruptions? The sun cycle determines the temperature along with magnetic field. The earth is cooling. Climate science is propganda. Plants absorb CO2 and release oxygen. More more huge green trees. No one should ever go hungry and yet we restrict agricultural development. How brainwashed are how many people?
  • NickSJ on June 25 2018 said:
    The CO2 theory of global warming has been progressively discredited over the past 20 years as temperature data diverges from alarmist predictions. Spending trillions to reduce emissions of an essential gas do nothing but harm the poor and impoverish the middle class with much higher energy costs. The environmental lobby is desperately trying to hang on to its massive government funding by demonizing those who point out its errors and the scientific corruption which is endemic in this field. This will go down as the biggest scientific fraud in history, and it has already harmed hundreds of millions of people.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

Why OPEC+ Needed To Add More Oil

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com