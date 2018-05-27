The Battle For Energy Dominance In The Mediterranean

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 67.88 -2.83 -4.00%
Brent Crude 2 days 76.47 -2.36 -2.99%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.963 -0.008 -0.27%
Mars US 2 days 69.13 -2.83 -3.93%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.62 +0.19 +0.25%
Urals 3 days 73.40 -2.40 -3.17%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Mexican Basket 4 days 65.93 -0.46 -0.69%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.963 -0.008 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 3 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 3 days 70.56 -2.69 -3.67%
Basra Light 3 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 3 days 74.96 -2.72 -3.50%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Bonny Light 3 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Girassol 3 days 75.66 -2.75 -3.51%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.62 +0.19 +0.25%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 46.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 51.21 -2.38 -4.44%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 68.71 -1.13 -1.62%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.81 -1.13 -1.57%
Sweet Crude 4 days 63.46 -1.13 -1.75%
Peace Sour 4 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Peace Sour 4 days 60.71 -1.13 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 62.96 -1.13 -1.76%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 68.21 -1.13 -1.63%
Central Alberta 4 days 61.46 -1.13 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 64.25 -3.00 -4.46%
Giddings 3 days 58.00 -3.00 -4.92%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.15 -0.63 -0.80%
West Texas Sour 3 days 61.83 -2.83 -4.38%
Eagle Ford 3 days 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Eagle Ford 3 days 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.33 -2.83 -4.21%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Buena Vista 4 days 77.97 -1.13 -1.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 18 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 16 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 5 hours How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 2 days Holiday weekend: Gas Prices Surge
  • 1 day Several US News Sites Block EU Readers After Missing GDPR Deadline
  • 16 hours Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain
  • 17 hours How Lousy Shale Oil Economics Will Pull Down The U.S. Economy
  • 19 hours Democrats Urge Trump to ‘Stand Up to OPEC’ Amid Rising Oil Prices
  • 1 day Expected:Trump Cancels Summit With North Korea Scheduled For Next Month
  • 4 hours $5 per gallon in Manhattan
  • 3 days High Oil Prices Becoming Herd Mentality
  • 1 day Psychological manipulation of oil prices.
  • 2 days Trump announces more sanctions on Venezuela after Maduro Win
  • 3 days Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability
  • 9 hours What is the cost of isolationism?
  • 3 days Russia/Germany Pipeline Really A Security Threat for US?

Breaking News:

Saudis Say Aramco IPO ‘Most Likely’ In 2019

Alt Text

How To Mitigate The Risk Of Peak Oil Demand

Peak oil demand is raising…

Alt Text

This Battery Breakthrough Could Change The World

A new type of battery…

Alt Text

Musk: Thousands Of Supercharger Stations Under Construction

Tesla has thousands of Supercharger…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Battle For Energy Dominance In The Mediterranean

By Vanand Meliksetian - May 27, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Erdogan angry

The Eastern Mediterranean is easily one of the most important and hotly contested regions in the world due to several key factors: the Suez Canal is vital to international commerce, militaries of major powers are participating in the Syrian Civil War, and the region hosts two more unresolved conflicts in divided Cyprus and Israel/Palestine. However, recent major gas discoveries may have permanently altered the energy map of the region. If they play their cards right, Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, and Cyprus may soon go from energy importers to major exporters within a fortnight.

Four of the six Eastern Mediterranean countries have seen their fortunes change overnight due to these two discoveries. Two countries, however, have been left out: Turkey and Syria. While Damascus remains distracted by its raging civil war, Ankara is desperate for a potential discovery. Turkey’s economy has grown steadily in recent time and its consumption has followed suit, doubling in the last decade to 55.2 bcm in 2017. Lacking any major energy deposits of its own, Ankara has been importing most of its gas from neighbouring countries - notably Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran.

While Turkey has missed out, Egypt has benefitted significantly from these most recent finds. Due to several significant discoveries in the past decades, Cairo had two liquefication terminals, with a capacity of 7.5 bcm, and export pipelines that could transport fuel to Israel and Jordan. However, the enormous growth in domestic consumption and the unexpected early depletion of several fields forced Egypt to stop exports altogether and start importing. The discovery of the mammoth Zohr gas field on the coast has been a gamechanger for Cairo. Egypt will, for the first time in years, not be importing expensive LNG in 2018 as production from the massive offshore field will be ramped up to meet domestic demand. Related:  Oil Prices Fall Despite Iran, Venezuela, Libyan Supply Outages

Together with its Arab neighbour, Israel has done the most in terms of developing its energy deposits. The participation of several international energy companies and the unanimous political support for energy independence in the government has made these projects a high priority. Israel's portion of this giant gas field should be enough for not only domestic consumption but also export. Geopolitics may impede the development of energy relations with some of its neighbours, but Egypt is set to be a key partner. Cairo and Jerusalem have agreed on a deal worth $15 billion over ten years for a total of 64 bcm gas to be imported by Egypt through a private company. These imports will add to Eygpt’ domestic production in order to supply its idle liquefication facilities in order to make Egypt an energy hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

While it has missed out on the Zohr gas field, Turkey is determined to challenge Egypt as an energy hub in the region. As a bridge between Europe and the Middle East, Ankara is well placed to distribute energy. The diversification policy of the EU, due to strained relations with Russia, has further fuelled Turkey’s ambitions in this regard. So far, an additional pipeline from Russia through the Black Sea has been built to Turkey, and the first phase of the Southern Gas Corridor from Azerbaijan is almost completed, but other projects have struggled.

Israel had been considering an undersea pipeline to Turkey and the EU but Ankara’s continued support for Hamas led to a breakdown in those negotiations. The recent move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and the killing of 62 demonstrators by Israeli soldiers in Gaza have led to even higher tensions in the region. In a sector with a long return period on investments, long-term stability is a high priority. Therefore, Israel has been begun exploring other potential export routes to Europe instead of Turkey. The leaders of Israel, Cyprus and Greece met in Nicosia in February to discuss the advancing of a pipeline that would run through the three countries to the EU, circumventing Turkey. Related: Iran: Trump’s Sanctions Can’t Touch Our Oil

Another area where Turkish saber rattling has added fuel to the geopolitical fire is in the southern shore of Cyprus. The discovery of energy deposits there promises to usher in an era of potentially cheap energy. However, Turkey insists that all of the island inhabitants, including Turkish Cypriots in the north, should enjoy the benefits. To this purpose, Turkish warships prevented exploratory drills in the seabed by Italian energy major Eni on the 9th February. The war of words waged by Ankara did not stop at Cyprus, with Egypt also coming under fire. When Cairo and Nicosia struck a deal for the joint exploration of hydrocarbons in 2013, the possibility of an undersea pipeline to Egypt’s liquefication terminals was also discussed. In reaction, Ankara stated that the accord was “null and void” stirring angry reactions from Egypt, warning Turkey not to contest a legal agreement that was supported by all parties, including the EU.

The discovery of natural gas in the region has brought together an unlikely group of countries. Turkey, having missed out on this great natural gas bounty, continues to pursue its goal of becoming an energy hub while undermining the power of its neighbours. The authoritarian style of governance practiced by the AKP party and its front man Erdogan, do not breed confidence in regard to the stability of the region. It will take a great deal of statesmanship from all parties involved in order to see the region reach its true energy potential.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Battery Breakthrough Could Change The World

Next Post

Norway’s EV Adoption Starts To Affect Oil Demand
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing

OPEC Sends Oil Prices Crashing
Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

Is $70 Oil Enough For Shale Drillers?

 Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

Shell Makes Large Deepwater Discovery In Gulf Of Mexico

 Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

Traders See Higher Oil Prices In The Long Term

 Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Permian Growth Is Reaching Its Limits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com