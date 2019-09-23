The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.34 -1.30 -2.22%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.25 -1.48 -2.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.530 -0.025 -0.98%
Mars US 19 hours 59.44 +0.15 +0.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.40 +0.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 -0.65 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.65 -1.45 -2.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.530 -0.025 -0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.12 -0.87 -1.36%
Murban 2 days 65.91 -0.98 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.27 -0.33 -0.58%
Basra Light 2 days 67.27 -0.09 -0.13%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.18 -0.32 -0.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 -0.65 -1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.63 -0.65 -1.00%
Girassol 2 days 65.73 -0.73 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.51 -0.79 -1.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.73 -1.36 -3.08%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 46.09 +0.55 +1.21%
Canadian Condensate 35 days 52.64 +0.55 +1.06%
Premium Synthetic 25 days 59.04 +0.55 +0.94%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 53.14 +0.55 +1.05%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.89 +0.55 +1.07%
Peace Sour 19 hours 51.89 +0.55 +1.07%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 53.54 +0.55 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 58.99 +0.55 +0.94%
Central Alberta 19 hours 52.84 +0.55 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.72 +0.65 +1.05%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.25 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
ANS West Coast 12 days 65.40 -0.38 -0.58%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.59 +0.55 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.54 +0.55 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.54 +0.55 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.25 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.17 +0.55 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 8 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 1 hour Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 3 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 6 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 1 hour It's the demand, Stupid
  • 33 mins Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 17 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 13 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 16 hours Shale profitability
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 20 hours Democrats and Gun Views
  • 5 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 5 hours New designs will reduce transport fuels consumption

Breaking News:

CNOOC To Begin Deepwater Gas Production In South China Sea In 2021

Alt Text

The World's Top Oil Basin Is Running Out Of Space

Oil companies are scrambling to…

Alt Text

Attacks On Saudi Oil To Once Again Delay Aramco IPO

The attacks on vital Saudi…

Alt Text

Oil Rises At End Of Wild Week

Following the wildest week oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

By Cyril Widdershoven - Sep 23, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore

The future of hydrocarbons is becoming bleak if plans presented by international banks, representing around $47 trillion in value, will be fully implemented.

Around 130 international banks, all present at the UN climate change summit in New York, have committed themselves to decrease their support and investments in the oil and gas sector the coming years. The banking groups have signed the so-called Principles for Responsible Banking, which entails a promise by financial institutions to fully support the implementation of the Paris Agreement, by decreasing hydrocarbon investments while promoting renewables. This statement is going to be a major earthquake for oil and gas companies, threatening upstream and downstream operations worldwide, forcing oil & gas producers to either reduce their impact on the environment or to seek new sources of investment. It is already becoming more difficult for oil and gas companies to find new financing, and on top of this, a large group of institutional investors, representing a value of $11 trillion, are already actively divesting their oil and gas assets.

International banks, such as Deutsche Bank, ABNAmro, Citigroup, Barclays, and ING, are joining the framework. Under the title of action against global warming, the largest financial institutions now seem to be headbutting oil and gas operators. The impact of activist shareholders and NGOs is sending shockwaves through the sector. If the framework is successfully implemented, the hydrocarbon sector shouldn’t fear unrest in the Middle East, but rather their current financiers.

The first sector to take a hit are most likely coal miners, but other sectors are expected to follow. Still, no indicators are showing that the respective banks are actively seeking to ditch their stakes in the hydrocarbon sectors. If this were to materialize, it would fully undermine the future of oil and gas. Related: Are Oil Traders Already Looking Beyond The Saudi Oil Crisis?

The UN commitment by the banks could also backfire. Removing financial support to the hydrocarbon sectors worldwide will put supply under severe pressure. Continuous (re-) financing is needed by oil and gas companies not only to keep current production volumes at the same level but also to increase production to meet global demand growth. Until now, renewable energy output, even if it is showing exponential growth figures, is not at all able even meet yearly demand growth worldwide. Conventional energy sources including coal and nuclear, are still needed to supply the ever-growing need for energy. Economic growth outside of the OECD regions is the real reason for this soaring demand, and the ongoing renewables drive in the West is not having an effect on this at all.

A quick transition to renewable energy is unlikely in non-OECD countries, as oil, gas and coal, will remain the main sources of energy in the next couple of decades. Removing financial support for hydrocarbon companies will put a major bomb under the future of emerging economies. At this moment, hydrocarbons are the main source of energy in most countries around the globe. To prevent a collapse of the global economy, steady financing will be needed, even more than before. Some figures are even showing that in the coming years, more than $11 trillion in energy investment is needed. Related: Is Aramco Lying About Its Damaged Oil Infrastructure?

Without even looking at the Paris Climate Agreement, the current pressure building up on hydrocarbons, and the unilateral decision by banks shown now at the UN, also threatens OECD countries. Energy consumers are not only going to reap the rewards of the energy transition, but will also feel the negative financial aspects of a possible hydrocarbon sector meltdown. For most people, pensions are a thing of the future, but when looking at banks and institutions, people should understand that the ongoing destruction of oil and gas value is not only resulting in stranded assets but could also harm their own pension fund. Oil and gas has been a major cornerstone of most pension funds, as the sector has, for decades, yielded healthy returns. Divesting from fossil fuels could result in a situation that causes more negative effects than many currently anticipate. Activism is threatening value destruction for all, not only the environment.

Lastly, global security is another issue, as indicated by reports of the IEA and others. Destabilization in oil producing countries could occur as soon as oil revenues start falling. For the West, the main negative outcome would be if conventional energy producers, squeezed by big banks, will look at non-Western parties to become involved. To have an overwhelming majority of future energy supply being paid and owned by non-OECD countries, such as China, Russia or SWFs is not a great outlook at all.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Impact Of The Saudi Oil Attack Is Far From Over

Next Post

This Brand-New Industry Is Going Completely Under Investors' Radars
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Lee James on September 24 2019 said:
    Yes, don't forget about the national security implications of future oil supply. Non-OECD countries are not afraid to pollute. We must also remember what a lot of oil-producing countries do with their oil revenue: weapons.

    If investors pull back from fossil fuel development, I would expect the cost of fossil fuel to go up for those burning these fuels. Consumers should pay the real cost of these fuels, not a subsidized cost or a cost kept lower by overly optimistic fossil-fuel investors who confuse oil production volume for oil profit.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

 The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com