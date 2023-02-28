Tesla’s New Germany Plant Is Firing On All Cylinders

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.26 +1.58 +2.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 83.77 +1.32 +1.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.15 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.648 -0.083 -3.04%
Graph up Gasoline 28 mins 2.430 +0.061 +2.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 74.23 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.430 +0.061 +2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.20 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.21 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.03 -0.62 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 455 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.45 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.94 -0.44 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.66 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.43 -0.64 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.83 -0.64 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 76.08 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 73.23 -0.64 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 71.23 -0.64 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.18 -0.64 -0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.53 -0.64 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 79.80 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 68.21 -0.64 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 33 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 81.34 -0.64 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Gazprom Neft: Russian Oil Output Cut Will Help Balance The Market

Fossil Fuel Emissions Projected To Peak In 2025

Fossil Fuel Emissions Projected To Peak In 2025

Despite the global drive for…

North Africa Is Buying Up Russian Diesel After EU Ban

North Africa Is Buying Up Russian Diesel After EU Ban

North Africa has become a…

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

Top Energy Trader Expects Oil Prices To Enter The $90-$100 Range

The CEO of Vitol Group…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla’s New Germany Plant Is Firing On All Cylinders

By ZeroHedge - Feb 28, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Tesla’s new German plant has reached an output of 4,000 cars per week.
  • The milestone is three weeks ahead of schedule.
  • Volume is still lagging behind its Shanghai plant, but it is expected to continue gaining speed.
Join Our Community

If Tesla's new plant in Germany is any indication, not only is demand, not a problem, but the company is moving along efficiently and firing on all cylinders. 

The company's new plant in Brandenburg has reportedly "reached an output of 4,000 cars per week", according to Bloomberg this week. The milestone is three weeks ahead of planned schedule for the new production facility, according to a production plan Bloomberg reviewed. 

Volume from the new plant amounts to about a third of Tesla's Model Y production in Shanghai. The company's Model Y was the last new model to be released, in 2020. The Cybertruck is next, and deliveries might not begin until late 2023 or early 2024. We will also continue to look for more details as to whether or not Germany will be involved in producing Tesla's new subcompact car, which we wrote about just hours ago. We noted that a corporate video released by Tesla for the opening of its new engineering headquarters in California might have leaked design drawings of its upcoming new electric compact car. 

The original idea for an affordable Tesla was announced by Elon Musk back in 2020:

"Tesla will make a compelling $25,000 electric vehicle that is also fully autonomous," Elon Musk said at the time. 

After an ugly start to the 2023 campaign, Tesla shares have now more than doubled off their lows this year. The company has seen price cuts spur demand in large markets like China, as well. We wrote in the beginning of February that the company's China segment shipped 66,051 vehicles in January.

That figure was up 18% from December, while China's new energy passenger vehicles, in total, were down 45% month over month from December to January. The company is now reportedly planning to increase output at its Shanghai plant - bringing its run rate back toward where it was in September 2022 - in order to continue meeting the demand from price cuts on its best selling models. 

We'll continue to keep an eye on Germany as it spools up as well. 

By Zerohedge.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb But Remain On Course For A Fourth Consecutive Monthly Loss
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com