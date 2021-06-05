Tesla Is Facing Strong Competition With Ford And GM Ramping Up EV Sales

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.69 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.84 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.057 -0.040 -1.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.125 +0.005 +0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.210 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 69.52 +0.81 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.210 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 70.07 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph up Murban 3 days 70.92 +0.21 +0.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 66.64 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 71.84 +0.66 +0.93%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.19 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 70.99 +0.97 +1.39%
Chart Girassol 3 days 71.39 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 69.89 +0.88 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.53 +1.06 +1.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.37 +0.81 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 68.62 +0.81 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 70.02 +0.81 +1.17%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.87 +0.81 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.47 +0.81 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 65.02 +0.81 +1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 67.82 +0.81 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 62.87 +0.81 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.01 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 63.57 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.65 -0.27 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 4 days .

Breaking News:

Renewables Was Sole U.S. Energy Source With Rising Consumption In 2020

U.S. Rig Count Falls As Drillers Show Discipline

U.S. Rig Count Falls As Drillers Show Discipline

The U.S. rig count fell…

Crude Prices Rise Despite Falling Asian Oil Imports

Crude Prices Rise Despite Falling Asian Oil Imports

Softer current physical crude demand…

G7 Nations Invest More In Fossil Fuels Than Clean Energy Despite Pledges

G7 Nations Invest More In Fossil Fuels Than Clean Energy Despite Pledges

The G7 nations have been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla Is Facing Strong Competition With Ford And GM Ramping Up EV Sales

By ZeroHedge - Jun 05, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Someone should put Elon Musk on notice: the legacy automakers have officially entered the EV sales fray.

And domestic U.S. automakers have officially hit the ground running.

Ford announced on Thursday that U.S. sales were up 4.1% to 161,725 units in May, while YTD sales were up 11.3%. The "everything bubble" created by Central Banks helped truck sales rise 11.6% over the same period and SUV sales to rise 48.6%. These numbers were despite the auto industry continuing to grapple with a semiconductor shortage - one that had even left Ford trucks stranded on the side of the road, waiting for parts, earlier this year. 

But the standout in Ford's report? EV sales were up 184% to 10,364 units. The company also sold 1,945 Mustang Mach-Es and 3,617 electrified Escapes. 

Meanwhile, General Motors also delivered a positive outlook to the market on Thursday, saying it was anticipating "significantly better" results for the first half of 2021. The company said:

"As a result of GM's ongoing efforts to prioritize semiconductor usage, its success engineering solutions that maximize the utilization of chips as well as the pull-ahead of some projected semiconductor deliveries into the second quarter, the company now expects its first-half financial results to be significantly better than the first-half guidance previously provided.  GM is optimistic about the full year and expects to share additional information during its second-quarter earnings conference call on Aug. 4."

The company also said it is taking steps to "increase deliveries to dealers and customers in the United States and Canada to meet strong consumer demand for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac," in a press release

Despite addressing the semi shortage, stating the situation "remains complex and very fluid", GM says it has still found "creative ways to satisfy customers". Phil Kienle, GM vice president, North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations said: "Customer demand continues to be very strong, and GM's engineering, supply chain and manufacturing teams have done a remarkable job maximizing production of high-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles."

The automaker said it is working on developing long-term solutions to its supply issues, and says it is officially "focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all". 

And while these legacy automakers are making huge strides, Tesla's market share is collapsing, as we noted earlier this week. Tesla's global electric vehicle market share plunged to 11% in April from 29% in March, Credit-Suisse analyst Dan Levy wrote in a note Wednesday morning. It marks Tesla's lowest monthly global market share since January 2019. The "greater than usual drop" came between the last month in Q1 and the end of the first month of Q2. 

The company's market share in the world's largest auto market - China - collapsed to 8% in April from 19% in March. That drop should be no surprise given the collapse in sales numbers we reported for Tesla in China last month. "GM remained the share leader in China in April, with a 20% share, driven by continued volume traction of the low cost Wuling HongGuang Mini," Levy's note, summarized by Bloomberg, pointed out. In Europe, the company posted EV market share of just 2% compared to 22% in March.

Finally, in the United States, where it goes head to head with Ford and GM, market share fell to 55% versus 72% in March. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

WTI Nears $70 As Bulls Run Rampant

Next Post

A War On Coal Is Playing Out In Central Europe
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer

Why EV Stocks Are Poised To Explode This Summer



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com