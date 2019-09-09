Tesla’s Battery Researcher Tests 1-Million-Mile Battery Cell

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 25 mins 57.85 +1.33 +2.35%
Brent Crude 16 mins 62.59 +1.05 +1.71%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.585 +0.089 +3.57%
Mars US 3 days 57.22 +0.22 +0.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.75 +0.17 +0.28%
Urals 16 hours 57.05 -1.65 -2.81%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.13 +0.41 +0.72%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.585 +0.089 +3.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 59.34 +0.70 +1.19%
Murban 4 days 60.91 +0.48 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 4 days 54.19 -1.69 -3.02%
Basra Light 4 days 62.51 +0.40 +0.64%
Saharan Blend 4 days 60.93 -1.43 -2.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Girassol 4 days 62.92 -1.31 -2.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.75 +0.17 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.13 +1.04 +2.47%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.97 -0.43 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 50.52 +0.22 +0.44%
Premium Synthetic 10 days 56.92 +0.22 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.92 +0.12 +0.23%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.22 +0.22 +0.45%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.22 +0.22 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.27 +0.07 +0.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.32 +0.42 +0.74%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.27 +0.22 +0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Giddings 16 hours 48.00 +1.25 +2.67%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.27 +0.20 +0.32%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 51.80 +1.33 +2.64%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.65 +0.22 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 12 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 3 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 4 mins Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela
  • 28 mins Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 16 hours Iranian tanker spotted off Syrian port despite assurances Tehran would not flout EU sanctions.
  • 14 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 23 hours In Saudi Shocker, Al-Falih Ousted As Energy Minister, Replaced By MbS' Half-Brother
  • 17 hours Iran in the world market
  • 8 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 1 day How High Will Oil Prices Rise in 2019 if Iran cannot export ????
  • 2 days LNG is the new coal
  • 2 days The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 1 day Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 23 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia

Breaking News:

Qatar Shortlists Oil Majors For LNG Expansion Project

Alt Text

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

Democratic candidates are preparing for…

Alt Text

The Dramatic Rise Of Carbon Credits

The prices of carbon credits…

Alt Text

The Lithium Glut Is Far From Over

Lithium supply has started to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla’s Battery Researcher Tests 1-Million-Mile Battery Cell

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 09, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Battery

A team from the Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, who do research for Tesla, said in a recently published paper that they had tested lithium-ion battery cell chemistry expected to be able to power electric vehicles (EVs) for more than 1 million miles and last at least two decades in grid energy storage.  

Jeff Dahn and his research team present in the paper testing results of “excellent moderate-energy-density lithium-ion pouch cell chemistry” that should be able to power an electric vehicle for over 1.6 million kilometers (1 million miles) and last at least two decades in grid energy storage.

The new battery chemistry could be a game-changer for Tesla’s upcoming projects such as the Semi electric truck, or the autonomous taxis.

Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk expects the EV maker to have robotaxis as early as next year, the manager said at the Tesla Autonomy Investor Day in April this year.

“I feel very confident predicting autonomous robotaxis for Tesla next year,” Musk said at the presentation in Palo Alto, California.

At the same event, Musk said that Tesla was working on a battery cell capable of lasting 1 million miles.

“The cars currently built are all designed for a million miles of operation. The drive unit is design, tested, and validated for 1 million miles of operation,” Electrek quoted Musk as saying in April. Yet, Musk said back then that the battery packs were not being built to last 1 million miles.

According to Electrek, the battery cells that Jeff Dahn and his team have tested last two to three times longer than the battery cells Tesla currently uses.

Last month, Jeff Dahn and team published another paper saying they had designed more battery cells with higher energy density without using the solid-state electrolyte that many believe is a necessary condition for enhanced density. What’s more, the battery cell the team designed demonstrated a longer life than some comparable alternatives.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Rises As New Saudi Oil Minister Hints At Further Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies
2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

 U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

 The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

 Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com