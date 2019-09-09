Tesla’s Battery Researcher Tests 1-Million-Mile Battery Cell

A team from the Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, who do research for Tesla, said in a recently published paper that they had tested lithium-ion battery cell chemistry expected to be able to power electric vehicles (EVs) for more than 1 million miles and last at least two decades in grid energy storage.

Jeff Dahn and his research team present in the paper testing results of “excellent moderate-energy-density lithium-ion pouch cell chemistry” that should be able to power an electric vehicle for over 1.6 million kilometers (1 million miles) and last at least two decades in grid energy storage.

The new battery chemistry could be a game-changer for Tesla’s upcoming projects such as the Semi electric truck, or the autonomous taxis.

Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk expects the EV maker to have robotaxis as early as next year, the manager said at the Tesla Autonomy Investor Day in April this year.

“I feel very confident predicting autonomous robotaxis for Tesla next year,” Musk said at the presentation in Palo Alto, California.

At the same event, Musk said that Tesla was working on a battery cell capable of lasting 1 million miles.

“The cars currently built are all designed for a million miles of operation. The drive unit is design, tested, and validated for 1 million miles of operation,” Electrek quoted Musk as saying in April. Yet, Musk said back then that the battery packs were not being built to last 1 million miles.

According to Electrek, the battery cells that Jeff Dahn and his team have tested last two to three times longer than the battery cells Tesla currently uses.

Last month, Jeff Dahn and team published another paper saying they had designed more battery cells with higher energy density without using the solid-state electrolyte that many believe is a necessary condition for enhanced density. What’s more, the battery cell the team designed demonstrated a longer life than some comparable alternatives.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

