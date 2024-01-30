Tesla Battles to Maintain Market Share in Growing EV Industry

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.06 +1.28 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 83.17 +0.77 +0.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.50 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.064 +0.010 +0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.261 +0.032 +1.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.80 -0.50 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.80 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.15 +0.86 +1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.19 +1.19 +1.43%
Chart Mars US 88 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.261 +0.032 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.26 +1.57 +1.95%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.75 +1.80 +2.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.96 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph down Basra Light 792 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.00 +0.93 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.15 +0.86 +1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.15 +0.86 +1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.94 +0.92 +1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.19 +1.19 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 245 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.78 -1.23 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.93 -1.23 -1.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.18 -1.23 -1.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.38 -1.23 -1.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 62.68 -1.23 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 62.68 -1.23 -1.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.78 -1.23 -1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 68.28 -1.23 -1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.28 -1.23 -1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.80 -0.50 -0.62%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.26 -1.23 -1.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.01 -1.23 -1.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.72 +1.93 +2.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.56 -1.23 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.26 -1.23 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.26 -1.23 -1.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.43 +0.65 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Volkswagen Still Seeking Investor for Battery Unit Despite Slower EV Growth

Economic Concerns and a Strong Supply Outlook Hold Oil Prices Back

Economic Concerns and a Strong Supply Outlook Hold Oil Prices Back

Despite rising geopolitical risk, oil…

Activist Investor Urges BP to Abandon Renewables

Activist Investor Urges BP to Abandon Renewables

Bluebell Capital Partners is calling…

Machine Learning: The Key to Efficient Fuel Cell Development

Machine Learning: The Key to Efficient Fuel Cell Development

Researchers at Kyushu University have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla Battles to Maintain Market Share in Growing EV Industry

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 30, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • Tesla reduces prices of its Model Y and Model 3 EVs in several European countries and China to compete with low-cost EVs from automakers like BYD.
  • The rise of Chinese automakers offering advanced technologies in their EVs at competitive prices is challenging Tesla's market position.
  • Tesla faces supply chain disruptions and rising production costs, further influencing its decision to cut prices and remain competitive in the global EV market.
Join Our Community
Tesla

Tesla enjoyed several years of success as the most well-known electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, dominating the global market. However, with governments worldwide pursuing a green transition and looking to eventually phase out the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, many other automakers have developed highly competitive EVs in recent years. While Tesla is still well regarded for its EV offerings, many other startups and long-established automakers are offering cheaper EV models with similar capabilities, which is driving down Tesla sales. This has led the automaker to slash its prices in response to market pressures. 

This month, Tesla cut the prices for its Model Y EVs across several European countries, including Germany, France, Norway and the Netherlands, following a price reduction a week earlier on its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China. In Germany, the price of the Model Y rear-wheel drive model has fallen by around 4.2 percent to $46,760. The price of the long-range version of the car has dropped by around 8.1 percent to $54,297. In France, the Model Y price has fallen by around 6.7 percent, in the Netherlands by up to 7.7 percent and in Norway by between 5.6 percent and 7.1 percent.

Tesla's decision to reduce the price of several of its EV models in the Chinese market was taken mainly to compete with the rising availability of low-cost Chinese EVs, particularly from the automaker BYD. It reduced the price of its Model 3 by 6 percent and its Model Y by 11 percent, compared to December 2022. BYD is offering a wide range of EV models, some that are within the same price range as Tesla models and some that fall far below. To increase its market share, BYD has launched several sales promotions over the last year, reducing the price of some models by as much as 10 to 17 percent. 

This has helped it compete with Tesla, the EV superstar, particularly in the Chinese market. China continues to be the world’s biggest EV market, with sales increasing by around 82 percent in 2022, contributing almost 60 percent of global EV sales. And China is also rapidly expanding its EV manufacturing capacity, with several Chinese companies stepping into the world of automaking.  

In addition to dramatically undercutting Tesla’s EV prices, many Chinese automakers are also offering highly competitive technologies in their EV models. Several companies are now selling cars that have advanced technologies that are not yet available in Tesla models in China, such as in-car projectors, refrigerators and driver-assist. This shows the battle is no longer centred solely on price and range. This shift in the automaker’s approach to EV offerings highlights some of the key differences between the Chinese and U.S./European EV markets, suggesting there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to EV sales. 

Li Yi, chairman and CEO of Appotronics, a Shenzhen-based laser display company, stated, “In China, I think it’s more entertain[ment], more gadgets, people really want to buy something with the most advanced tech specs,” adding that in Europe, people focus more on functionality. He suggested that automakers in the U.S. “want something completely different than Chinese carmakers.” He believes that Chinese consumers will pay a premium for advanced technologies in cars, while U.S. automakers have focused instead on driving down costs. 

Thanks to its strong mineral production and manufacturing sectors, China can produce low-cost EV batteries and other components, that allow for the production of lower-cost EVs. They can then add additional technologies to the vehicles for the high-end market, offering consumers highly competitive models. 

At the same time Tesla is cutting the price of its EVs worldwide to compete with Chinese and other automakers, it is battling supply chain disruptions and rising costs. This month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the company would be suspending much of the production at its German factory from 29th January to 11th February due to a lack of components, as shipping routes had to be adjusted because of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, the company has faced rising costs associated with the accelerated production of its stainless steel panelled Cybertruck electric pickup truck.

Even as Tesla faces challenges, it must keep prices low to remain competitive. In 2023, BYD overtook Tesla to become the world’s biggest EV maker. Meanwhile, in Germany, Volkswagen’s market share rose above that of Tesla, with 13.5 percent and 12.1 percent respectively. This has demonstrated to consumers that Tesla is no longer the dominant force in the global EV market. As automakers increase their EV offerings, becoming more competitive in terms of price, range and technologies, Tesla will likely have to continue offering competitive pricing schemes to stay in the game. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Economic Concerns and a Strong Supply Outlook Hold Oil Prices Back
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices
US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets
Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil
Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%
U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com