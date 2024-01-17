Get Exclusive Intel
Tennessee Valley Authority Asks Customers To Conserve Power Amid Cold Spell

By ZeroHedge - Jan 17, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has asked ten million customers to reduce power consumption on Wednesday morning.
  • Power supplies are tightening as demand surges this morning, with heating demand expected to spike across TVA's region.
  • More than half of the Lower 48 states are currently covered in snow. 
Winter

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has asked ten million customers to reduce power consumption for Wednesday morning as record heating demand is forecasted amid a cold blast.

Power supplies are tightening as demand surges this morning, with heating demand expected to spike across TVA's region. It has asked customers to dial back power usage between 0600 to 1000 local time. 

"Our power system remains stable with our generating plants operating as planned," TVA CEO and President Jeff Lyash said in a video on Tuesday. 

Lyash continued: "However, we do anticipate the highest peak demand for electricity in TVA history early Wednesday morning."

TVA operates the largest public power grid and supplies power to Tennessee, northern Alabama, northeastern Mississippi, and southwestern Kentucky and in portions of northern Georgia, western North Carolina, and southwestern Virginia.

"The temperatures will be what are driving the usage numbers on Wednesday morning, and so that's where that's where we can use some help from the public," TVA Spokesperson Scott Brooks said. 

As of late Tuesday, more than 220 million Americans are under "some kind of winter alert," The Weather Channel posted on X. 

More than half of the Lower 48 is covered in snow. 

Another blast of cold air is expected at the end of this week. 

Also, another winter storm. 

The good news: Lower 48 average temps will rise above a 30-year average next week. 

Besides TVA, Texas' power grid (ERCOT) has been under pressure this week but was spared from collapse. However, we cited a new Bank of America report that revealed grid instabilities are here: "In the next five years, we're going to see brownouts in major US cities, that's the magnitude of what's unfolding." 

By Zerohedge.com

