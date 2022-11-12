Synthetic Graphite Becomes Crucial To Meeting Battery Demand Surge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 88.96 +2.49 +2.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 hours 95.99 +2.32 +2.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 94.96 +2.71 +2.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 5.879 -0.360 -5.77%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.610 +0.043 +1.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%
Chart Mars US 1 day 85.46 +3.44 +4.19%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.610 +0.043 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.80 +3.96 +4.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 94.84 +3.84 +4.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.87 +2.41 +2.72%
Graph down Basra Light 348 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 97.63 +2.25 +2.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.15 +2.32 +2.47%
Chart Girassol 2 days 96.74 +2.22 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 65.22 +0.64 +0.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 88.62 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 86.87 +0.64 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 84.02 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 82.02 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 90.97 +0.64 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 80.32 +0.64 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 81.60 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 96.28 +1.64 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 35 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 10 days Wind droughts
  • 7 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 15 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 8 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Ukraine Building Concrete Walls To Shut Out Belarus

The Biofuel Boom Needs Greater Oversight

The Biofuel Boom Needs Greater Oversight

There is a lot of…

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

The U.S. Might Need To Increase Electricity Generation By 480%

According to a recent report,…

Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows

Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows

Oil prices could head back…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Synthetic Graphite Becomes Crucial To Meeting Battery Demand Surge

By Rystad Energy - Nov 12, 2022, 4:00 PM CST
  • Rystad Energy: total EV sales this year will reach nearly 10 million units, a 43% jump from 2021 sales.
  • On the current trajectory of EV sales and other li-ion battery demand, total battery anode materials (BAM) demand will increase 300% by 2025.
  • As the continent’s decarbonization efforts pick up steam, the European market will see the most aggressive growth in BAM production capacity.
Join Our Community

As demand for electric vehicles (EVs) soars, spurred by government incentives and a push to decarbonize the transportation sector, the global battery industry is set to attract significant attention and investment. Rystad Energy forecasts total EV sales this year will reach nearly 10 million units, a 43% jump from 2021 sales. On the back of this, demand for battery cathodes and anodes – core components in the manufacturing process – is also set to rocket.

On the current trajectory of EV sales and other li-ion battery demand, total battery anode materials (BAM) demand will increase 300% by 2025, reaching 2.9 million tonnes from around 774,000 tonnes last year. The cathode market is expected to experience a similar surge. Concerns surrounding meeting demand for these components, however, are not equal. Cathode manufacturers are worried about the availability of raw materials and the possibility of shortages of critical metals like lithium, nickel and cobalt, while anode producers are more concerned with the underlying nature of the feedstock.

Anodes are primarily composed of natural or synthetic graphite, both of which have unique benefits and drawbacks. A synthetic graphite anode generally has higher efficiency and is of premium quality, supporting higher-end applications. Natural graphite has superior Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials as its production does not require heavy graphitization – converting synthetic-graphite raw materials into battery-grade materials – which uses vast amounts of energy and increases production costs and emissions.

Today, about 14% of the global BAM feedstock is natural graphite, and 78% is synthetic. However, by 2025, accelerated by increased demand and the ability to ramp up synthetic production quicker and more efficiently than natural production, synthetic graphite’s market share is expected to reach 87%. Rystad Energy’s projections on synthetic graphite growth run contrary to the prevailing market view, but our data – the first comprehensive review conducted in years – has been supported by the largest cell manufacturer, anode manufacturer and an influential Chinese research house.

“Battery manufacturers are frantically building production capacity to meet demand. Manufacturers need to go from zero to 100 at breakneck speed, so it’s no surprise that they are leaning toward the more immediate fix, synthetic graphite, despite its inferior ESG implications. Without an increase in synthetic graphite production, it is difficult to see how EV adoption targets can be met in time,” says Edison Luo, senior analyst at Rystad Energy.

Europe leading manufacturing capacity expansions, but China still dominates

To meet growing demand, global BAM production capacity is set to spike. China will dominate the capacity growth, led by legacy anode producers BTR and Shanshan, with the country’s total production capacity reaching 4.6 million tonnes by 2025 (92% of the expected global capacity) up from 1.2 million tonnes last year. Production capacity in Japan and South Korea – two traditional anode-making hubs in Asia – is stagnating as investments shift towards cell manufacturing amid fierce Chinese competition.

As the continent’s decarbonization efforts pick up steam, the European market will see the most aggressive growth in BAM production capacity. Global capacity is set to grow by an annual average of 38% up to 2025, but Europe’s capacity will grow sizably, albeit from a measly starting point. European total capacity will top 200,000 tonnes in 2025, growing from practically zero this year.

This growth is in line with the plans of several car manufacturers to build gigafactories in Europe, which require a localized supply chain, often resulting in higher prices. Most announced European anode plants are scheduled to use natural graphite as a feedstock due to the material’s ESG advantages, including fewer greenhouse gas emissions and lower operational expenditure.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Sees Highest Weekly Gain Since July
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started
Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process

Accidental Discovery May Optimize Hydrogen Production Process
Saudi Oil Assets At High Risk From New Missile Strikes

Saudi Oil Assets At High Risk From New Missile Strikes
Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows

Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows
Big Oil Is Not Dancing To Government Tunes. Period.

Big Oil Is Not Dancing To Government Tunes. Period.



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com