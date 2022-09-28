German Manufacturers Struggle As Energy Crisis Persists

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.80 +3.30 +4.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.10 +2.83 +3.28%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.79 -0.41 -0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 54 mins 6.810 +0.159 +2.39%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.565 +0.072 +2.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 77.65 +2.59 +3.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.565 +0.072 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 83.08 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.26 -1.38 -1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.53 +0.86 +1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 302 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.54 +1.20 +1.39%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.82 +0.58 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.47 +0.42 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.81 +0.31 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.40 +2.17 +4.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 57.25 +1.79 +3.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.65 +1.79 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.90 +1.79 +2.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.05 +1.79 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.75 +1.79 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 74.05 +1.79 +2.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 83.00 +1.79 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.35 +1.79 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.87 -1.70 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 67.00 -2.00 -2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 84.34 -2.23 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.13 +1.79 +2.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.98 +1.79 +2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.25 -2.00 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 37 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.42 -2.03 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 10 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 6 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 24 hours ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 4 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 9 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Oil Jumps 4% On Inventory Draw, Hurricane Outages

Energy Earnings Set To Ease, But Oilfield Services Remain Strong

Energy Earnings Set To Ease, But Oilfield Services Remain Strong

Credit rating company Moody’s expects…

Russia's Snap Referendums In Ukraine Begin

Russia's Snap Referendums In Ukraine Begin

Russia has begun its rushed…

China’s Oil Demand Is Finally Bouncing Back

China’s Oil Demand Is Finally Bouncing Back

China’s oil demand is about…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

German Manufacturers Struggle As Energy Crisis Persists

By Ag Metal Miner - Sep 28, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Germany’s manufacturing sector is looking increasingly dire as the energy crisis persists.
  • The country is already facing toilet paper shortages as manufacturers struggle to keep their doors open, and things are likely to get worse before they get better.
  • Deutsche Bank forecasts a 3.5% recession for Germany next year, as demand for nearly all products falls.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner An attention-grabbing headline in the Financial Times perfectly illustrates the dire predicament in which Germany’s manufacturing industry finds itself. The title, “Energy crisis leaves Germany’s Toilet Paper Makers Struggling to Clean Up” conjures up all kinds of images. Unfortunately, sky-high power costs continue to deprive Germans of more than sanitary products. From heat and light to jobs, many German citizens are watching their lifestyles go “down the tubes.”

Indeed, the high cost of energy across Europe caused multiple bankruptcies. This isn’t just limited to toilet paper and diaper manufacturers, but also the metals sector, cement, chemicals, and more.

The cheeky FT post quotes Germany’s BDI as saying the energy crisis is likely to be more severe for manufacturing than COVID. Many will remember that the pandemic caused a similar run on toilet paper. However, the stakes are much higher this time. As the head of one chemical company supplying the country’s toilet paper producers noted, “At [the current] price level, it will mean an automatic deindustrialization for Germany.”

Berlin Trying to Stay Ahead of Energy Crisis

So far, Berlin has tried frantically to avoid getting caught with its pants down on this amid the energy crisis. Indeed, state officials recently announced a €65bn relief package funded by a windfall tax on electricity producers to help soften the costs.

The package offers one-off payments to help households with energy bills. It also includes an extension of the €5bn aid package for energy-intensive companies, first introduced in July. In August, chancellor Olaf Scholz also announced a cut in the value-added tax on gas sales from 19% to 7%.

Related: Hurricane Ian Shuts In 11% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production

Despite these efforts, firms continue to close. Examples include Hackle, one of Germany’s best-known toilet paper manufacturers. However, those remaining don’t just face high-capped prices, but also the possibility of rationing come winter resulting from the energy crisis.

Deutsche Bank forecasts a 3.5% recession for Germany next year, as demand for nearly all products – apart from toilet paper – falls. Some firms are actively switching to alternative fuel sources like liquefied natural gas and hydrogen. And while that may widen their energy options, it will do little to reduce costs. After all, there’s a reason no one used LNG and Hydrogen before. Both are extremely expensive and suffer many of the same constraints as natural gas, which doesn’t help the energy crisis.

If rationing occurs, households up and down the land should hope toilet manufacturers receive priority. As one spokesman said, “we can live without chocolate cookie packaging, but we can’t comfortably live without toilet paper.”

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Supply Chain Shortage Stalls Delivery Of 45,000 Ford Vehicles
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com