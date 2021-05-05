Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Suspected Islamic State Militants Blow Up Oil Wells In Northern Iraq

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 05, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Suspected Islamic State militants blew up two oil wells with bombs near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, killing at least one security officer and setting the oil wells ablaze.

The oil wells that came under attack were in the Bai Hassan oilfield.

Crude oil production in OPEC’s second-largest oil producer has not been affected by today’s attack, industry sources told Reuters.

According to a security official who spoke to AFP, “Islamic State group assailants” killed a policeman and injured two others, UrduPoint reports.

At least one other bomb designed to blow up a third oil well has been dismantled, an official at Iraq’s Interior Ministry told The National.

The fire at one of the attacked oil wells has been already put out, and emergency teams are working to extinguish the fire at the second well, the Reuters quoted the Iraqi oil ministry as saying.

The militants also attacked a nearby security post, killing at least one police officer and wounding three others, security officials told Reuters.

This is the second attack on oil wells in the Kirkuk province in northern Iraq in two months.

In the middle of April, two oil wells were attacked at the Bai Hassan oilfield, without causing disruption to production, in an attack claimed by ISIS.

“There was no damage and oil production and export were not affected,” a local security source told Kurdistan 24 about the attack last month.

The Bai Hassan field has the capacity to produce around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil has more than 120 oil wells.

Early reports from industry sources suggest that oil production at the oilfield has not been disrupted by today’s attack, either.

No one has claimed responsibility yet for the latest attack on oil wells in Kirkuk. Still, Islamic State is the prime suspect of the security sources who spoke to the media.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

