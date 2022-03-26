Surging Oil Prices Could Spark A Global Recession

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 113.9 +1.56 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 120.7 +1.62 +1.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 5.571 +0.170 +3.15%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 4.115 -0.039 -0.93%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 3.470 +0.080 +2.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%
Chart Mars US 1 day 110.5 +1.01 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.470 +0.080 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 111.8 -3.61 -3.13%
Graph down Murban 2 days 113.4 -3.46 -2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 115.5 +0.90 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 117 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 122.9 +0.71 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 120.2 +0.79 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 100.1 +1.51 +1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 98.24 -2.59 -2.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 114.5 -2.59 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 112.7 -2.59 -2.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 110.6 -2.59 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 109.9 -2.59 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 113.4 -2.59 -2.23%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 108.1 -2.59 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 104.0 +1.50 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 117.3 +5.11 +4.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 107.9 +1.56 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 102.5 -2.75 -2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 121.3 +3.58 +3.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 24 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 33 mins Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 16 hours "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 2 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts

Breaking News:

China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects

The Beginning Of The End Of Globalization

The Beginning Of The End Of Globalization

Russia’s decoupling from the global…

Canada Looks To Fill The Global Oil Supply Gap

Canada Looks To Fill The Global Oil Supply Gap

Fears of a significant oil…

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

Gasoline prices are climbing alongside…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Surging Oil Prices Could Spark A Global Recession

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 26, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Federal Bank of Dallas economists warn that a global economic downturn may be unavoidable if a large of Russian energy exports remain off the market throughout the year.
  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn also warned that there could be a recession amid the surging inflation
  • So far, the EU found sufficient support for an all-out oil & gas embargo against Russia.
Join Our Community

The already month-long Russian war in Ukraine has upended analyst outlooks of the global economy this year. Forecasts quickly shifted from a robust post-COVID rebound to rising chances of a full-blown global recession due to spiking energy prices, broken supply chains, and tight global oil supplies.

Economists, analysts, and famed investors say the odds of a recession have been rising, considering the runaway inflation, which the Fed and other central banks have already started to try to curb with interest rate hikes. 

Despite the fact that recession is not the base-case scenario of most economists, the odds of a downturn are growing, they say, especially if more Russian energy exports come off the market in the coming weeks and months. 

The European Union and its largest economy, Germany, have been reluctant so far to ban imports of Russian energy or impose sanctions on Russian oil and gas exports, considering that Europe depends on Russia for more than one-fourth of its oil supply and one-third of its natural gas supply.  

The sanctions are working, and Germany will end its dependence on Russian oil and gas as quickly as it is practically possible, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in the German Parliament on Wednesday. Still, an overnight unplugging from Russian energy would mean a deep recession across all of Europe, putting entire industries in jeopardy, and allowing hundreds of thousands of job losses, he added.  

The foreign ministers of the EU member states failed to come to an agreement about whether to punish Putin with an oil embargo earlier this week.

In the worst-case scenario of the Russian war in Ukraine with severe, escalating disruption with moderate policy response, and in a situation in which oil and gas exports from Russia to Europe are shut down, Brent prices would jump to $150 per barrel, analysts at McKinsey & Company said last week. In this worst-case scenario, shaken confidence and continued high prices for oil would reduce spending by consumers and businesses in the United States, and a recession would ensue, McKinsey noted. 

“In the United States, the key issue will be how the Federal Reserve Board reacts to the impact of the spike in oil prices and to the jump in agricultural, mining, and mineral commodity prices (US natural-gas prices are largely independent of Europe),” the consultancy’s analysts wrote. 

Should a large part of Russia’s energy exports remain off the market throughout this year, a global economic downturn seems unavoidable, Lutz Kilian and Michael D. Plante, economists from the Research Department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, wrote in an analysis this week. The analysis also warned that this slowdown could be more protracted than the 1991 recession following the oil supply shock from Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990. 

“Every recession in the past 50 years has been preceded by an oil price spike, and it is déjà vu all over again,” Chris Lafakis, Director at Moody’s Analytics, wrote in a report last week.  

This week, billionaire investor Carl Icahn also warned that there could be a recession amid the surging inflation. 

“I think there very well could be a recession or even worse,” Icahn told CNBC on Tuesday. “I am negative as you can hear. Short term I don’t even predict,” he said.

Soaring inflation and the high uncertainty about the global economy with the Russian war in Ukraine could threaten economic growth, Icahn said. 

“I really don’t know if they can engineer a soft landing,” Icahn said. “I think there is going to be a rough landing... Inflation is a terrible thing when it gets going,” the investor noted.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Putin And Xi’s Relationship Is Too Big To Fail
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry
Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens
BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil

BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil
U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com