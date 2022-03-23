Déjà Vu: Skyrocketing Oil Prices Spark Fears Of A Global Recession

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 114.4 -0.56 -0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 121.6 +6.12 +5.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.131 -0.101 -1.93%
Graph down Heating Oil 26 mins 4.070 -0.045 -1.10%
Graph up Gasoline 24 mins 3.440 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.3 -0.96 -0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.3 -0.96 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.6 -0.50 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 +0.76 +0.67%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 112.1 +5.21 +4.87%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 3.440 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.1 +1.24 +1.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 112.3 +0.71 +0.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 110.2 -0.48 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 114 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 118.3 -0.23 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 115.6 -0.50 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 115.6 -0.50 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 115.4 -0.66 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 +0.76 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 95.55 -0.54 -0.56%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 95.17 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 111.4 -0.70 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 109.7 -0.70 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 107.6 -0.70 -0.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 104.7 -0.70 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 104.7 -0.70 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 106.8 -0.70 -0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 110.4 -0.70 -0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 105.0 -0.70 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 113.3 -0.96 -0.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.3 -0.50 -0.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 102.0 -0.50 -0.49%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 114.0 +7.07 +6.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 105.7 -0.36 -0.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 109.7 -0.36 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 109.7 -0.36 -0.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.3 -0.50 -0.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.0 -0.25 -0.24%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 11 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 2 days U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 5 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 day OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"

Breaking News:

CPC Pipeline Shutdown Could Last For Months

OPEC+ Oil Production Is 1 Million Bpd Lower Than Target Level

OPEC+ Oil Production Is 1 Million Bpd Lower Than Target Level

The OPEC+ group continues to…

Oil Prices Bolstered By Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Bolstered By Falling Crude Inventories

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday…

Can Latin America Fill The Global Oil Supply Gap?

Can Latin America Fill The Global Oil Supply Gap?

Western sanctions on Russia have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Déjà Vu: Skyrocketing Oil Prices Spark Fears Of A Global Recession

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 23, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Buyers in the West are shunning Russian oil, sparking fears of a potential supply shortage.
  • Some experts are warning that pulling Russian oil off the market could result in a global economic downturn.
  • "Every recession in the past 50 years has been preceded by an oil price spike, and it is déjà vu all over again.”
Join Our Community

The more Russian oil supply comes off the market in the coming months, the higher the chances of a global recession later this year, economists and analysts have started to warn since Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago.

The latest warning came this week from two economists from the Research Department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. Should a large part of Russia's energy exports remain off the market throughout this year, a global economic downturn seems unavoidable, Lutz Kilian and Michael D. Plante wrote in an analysis on Tuesday. The analysis also warned that this slowdown could be more protracted than the 1991 recession following the oil supply shock from Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990. 

This oil supply shock crisis is different from previous ones because it's not the result of a war in a major-oil producing country but rather the refusal of many banks to back transactions in Russian oil, Dallas Fed economists noted.  

Buyers, especially in the West, are shunning trade with Russian oil, tanker rates for Russian destinations shot up to record levels, also because of the war premium for vessels in the Black Sea. Then there is mounting public pressure on companies not to involve themselves with the Russian oil cargo trade anymore. Such was the case with supermajor Shell, which was slammed for buying a cargo from Russia and later apologized for this as it announced it would immediately stop all spot purchases of Russian crude and shut its service stations, aviation fuels, and lubricants operations in Russia.

"Oil tanker rates for Russian destinations rose to record levels, reflecting public pressure on oil companies to avoid purchasing Russian oil, fear of official sanctions on Russian energy exports at a later date and attacks on vessels in the Black Sea. This outcome was largely unanticipated, as U.S. and European Union sanctions originally deliberately excluded Russian energy exports," the Dallas Fed's economists wrote. 

There's a general consensus among analysts that soon, around 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil may not make it to the market. 

"If the bulk of Russian energy exports is off the market for the remainder of 2022, a global economic downturn seems unavoidable. This slowdown could be more protracted than that in 1991," Kilian and Plante say. 

Since there isn't much that other oil producers can offer in terms of immediate supply, and the two countries with enough spare capacity—Saudi Arabia and the UAE—have so far signaled an unwillingness to fill the gap, a shortage of supply is to be expected.  

"Unless the Russian petroleum supply shortfall can be contained, it appears necessary for the price of oil to increase substantially and to remain elevated for a long period to eliminate the excess demand for oil," the economists at the Dallas Fed wrote. "This demand destruction is likely to be assisted by the recessionary effect of higher natural gas prices and other commodity prices, especially in Europe," they added. 

Last week, Moody's Analytics said in a report on the Fed's first interest rate hike since the end of 2018 that "Most of our probability of recession models suggest that the odds of a recession in the next 12 months have risen recently." 

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cause a recession. The principal channel through which it impedes the global economy is energy prices," Chris Lafakis, Director at Moody's Analytics, wrote. 

"Every recession in the past 50 years has been preceded by an oil price spike, and it is déjà vu all over again," Lafakis added.  

Still, analysts say that recession is not the most likely scenario, but the risks of such a slide in the global economy have risen considerably over the past month since Russia invaded Ukraine.  

Russia's war in Ukraine has reshaped the economic outlook, with lower global GDP expected now, but "the world economy has sufficient resilience to avert a recession," IHS Markit said in an analysis on Tuesday.

Recession this year "is not the most likely scenario, but obviously the risks of recession have risen quite considerably," Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. 

"I'd put the risk of recession now in the next 12 months, at least one in three. That's uncomfortably high," Zandi added, but noted that the most likely scenario is slowing growth, not outright recession.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Bolstered By Falling Crude Inventories

Next Post

No One Really Knows What’s Next For Russian Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock

Oil Rebounds As Market Fears Russian Supply Shock
Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia
Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions
Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock

The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com