Supply Disruptions Drive Bullish Sentiment In Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.3 +2.57 +2.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.4 +2.39 +2.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 111.2 +3.06 +2.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.701 +0.277 +5.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.675 +0.138 +3.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.6 -2.03 -1.73%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 100.8 -2.82 -2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.675 +0.138 +3.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 214 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.6 -2.03 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 91.66 -4.02 -4.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 107.9 -4.02 -3.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 106.2 -4.02 -3.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 104.1 -4.02 -3.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 101.2 -4.02 -3.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 103.3 -4.02 -3.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 106.9 -4.02 -3.63%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 101.5 -4.02 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 109.3 -3.74 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 116.8 -1.98 -1.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 100.8 -4.02 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 104.8 -4.02 -3.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.3 -4.00 -3.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.00 -4.00 -4.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.8 -4.02 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 7 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 7 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 7 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"

Breaking News:

India Slaps Windfall Tax On Oil Producers And Refiners

Social Backlash Is Wreaking Havoc On Ecuador’s Oil Industry

Social Backlash Is Wreaking Havoc On Ecuador’s Oil Industry

Ecuador’s already-struggling oil industry is…

Moldova Granted €300 Million Loan To Bolster Its Energy Security

Moldova Granted €300 Million Loan To Bolster Its Energy Security

As the war in Ukraine…

The Winners And Losers Of The New Energy World Order

The Winners And Losers Of The New Energy World Order

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Supply Disruptions Drive Bullish Sentiment In Oil Markets

By Tom Kool - Jul 01, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Bullish sentiment is once again building in oil markets as supply disruptions mount and global oil demand growth continues unabated.

Oil

Rig

Oil

Crude

Refiner

Oil

Gasoline

Gas

Friday, July 1st, 2022 

As uncertainty builds around the supply capacity of OPEC+ and oil demand rages on despite expectations of demand destruction, bullish sentiment is building in oil markets. Now, to add to that bullish sentiment, another form of supply disruption is springing up around the world: strikes. Operations at France’s Fos Refinery were halted by strikes and Norway’s offshore production was heavily impacted by them as well. It seems the oil market is under siege from all sides, from fundamental tightness to underinvestment, disruptions related to the war in Ukraine, and now strikes. 

OPEC+ Summit Fails to Impress. OPEC+ agreed to maintain a 648,000 b/d increase in its production target for August, keeping its commitment unchanged despite increasing evidence that spare capacity within the oil group has thinned to its lowest level in years.

US Supreme Court Limits Federal Emission-Setting Powers. In a blow to US President Biden, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing coal- and gas-fired power plants. 

Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations Fall Apart. According to US officials, as reported by Reuters, the odds of reviving the Iranian nuclear deal are even lower after the Doha talks held this week than before, describing the negotiations as “treading water”. 

Freeport LNG Restart Ban Sends US Natgas Prices Plummeting. US natural gas prices dropped by a whopping 15% on Thursday after US regulators barred Freeport LNG from restarting until risks to public safety, property, or the environment are fully cleared, potentially delaying its startup even beyond Q4 2022.

Government Bailout In Sight for Germany’s Gas Giant. Germany’s largest gas buyer and power generator Uniper (ETR:UN01) is reportedly in talks with the government regarding a potential bail out of the firm as soaring gas prices and curbed Russian exports have cast a long shadow over its liquidity pool. 

Fossil Fuels Make Roaring EU Comeback. With Europe’s statistics for 2021 published by Eurostat, fossil fuels have once again become the largest source of power generation in the European Union, driven largely by a 4% year-on-year increase in gas utilization despite its soaring price. 

ExxonMobil Gets Out of Canada’s Shale Gas. US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) sold its Canadian shale gas assets, jointly owned with its subsidiary Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) across 600,000 acres, to Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in an all-cash transaction for $1.5 billion.  

Algeria Wants to Tinker with European Gas Pricing. With its gas pricing traditionally linked to oil prices, Algeria’s national oil and gas company Sonatrach wants to revisit its pricing to EU buyers to include a partial link to spot price gas, with TTF trading several times higher than crude on a per barrel basis.

Switzerland Wants to Look into Commodity Traders. Switzerland is set to step up the regulatory scrutiny of Swiss-based commodity traders, with the state having no official data on the sector as commodity trading is not listed as a separate activity in the country and firms do not report the goods they trade. 

Gazprom Refuses to Pay Dividends For the First Time Since 1998. Russia’s pipeline gas export monopoly Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) announced this week that it would not pay dividends on its 2021 results, for the first time since 1998, despite the company’s board suggesting the largest-ever payout.

Mexico’s Refinery Launched Despite Being Incomplete. Mexico will move ahead with the inauguration of the 340,000 b/d Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocas this week, even though it is still months if not a year from starting commercial production amidst cost overruns ($12 billion instead of $8bn) and delays.

Russia Takes Over Halted Sakhalin-2 Project. Russia has created a new firm that would take over the rights and obligations of Sakhalin-2, Russia’s only LNG project in the Far East, effectively granting itself the power to decide which foreign partner could stay, jeopardizing the stakes of Shell (LON:SHEL) as well as Mitsubishi and Mitsui. 

Ecuador Reaches Deal with Indigenous Protestors. Ecuador’s government and protesting indigenous leaders have reached an agreement to end the country’s debilitating wave of protests ending a two-week standoff that saw the Latin American country’s production more than halve to 230,000 b/d.

Libya Declares Force Majeure at Key Oil Ports. After the calls of Libya’s National Oil Company were largely ignored, it declared force majeure at the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports due to ongoing protests, curbing potential export capacity to a mere 400,000 b/d, a third of the country’s exports in February.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Slips
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells
Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Confirms 648,000 Bpd Production Hike
Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com