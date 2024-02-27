Supply Chain Woes Could Derail Biden’s Electric Vehicle Agenda

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.72 +1.14 +1.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 83.47 +0.94 +1.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 1.720 +0.061 +3.68%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.336 +0.031 +1.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.28 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 116 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.336 +0.031 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.67 -1.61 -1.98%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.38 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 820 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.52 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.28 -1.34 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.28 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.17 -1.35 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 273 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 58.33 +1.09 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.73 +1.09 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 77.98 +1.09 +1.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.83 +1.09 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 65.58 +1.09 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 65.58 +1.09 +1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 67.58 +1.09 +1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 74.08 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 65.58 +1.09 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.81 +1.09 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.46 +1.09 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.79 -2.37 -2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 10 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 11 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 11 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 10 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"

Breaking News:

Red Sea Disruptions set to Continue Throughout 2024

How To Play The Nuclear Power Renaissance

How To Play The Nuclear Power Renaissance

A nuclear renaissance seems likely,…

Cybertruck Owners Lash Out at Tesla Over Stainless Steel Rust Problems

Cybertruck Owners Lash Out at Tesla Over Stainless Steel Rust Problems

Despite Tesla's claims of using…

Microwave Energy Could Fix The Biggest Problem Facing EVs

Microwave Energy Could Fix The Biggest Problem Facing EVs

Researchers from the University of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Supply Chain Woes Could Derail Biden’s Electric Vehicle Agenda

By ZeroHedge - Feb 27, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • Automakers are struggling to meet rigorous criteria for manufacturing batteries using US and ally materials, opting for cheaper batteries from countries like China.
  • The exclusion of China from the supply chain threatens to increase costs and hinder the development of a competitive EV market in the US.
  • Both Ford and GM are cutting prices and curtailing investment in EVs, while General Motors plans to focus more on hybrid vehicles in the interim.
Join Our Community
Biden

Color us not surprised, but another one of the Biden administration's "visions" for forcing people to own electric vehicles isn't working out exactly as planned.

This time it deals with supply chain logistics, with Bloomberg reporting this week that in the year and a half since passing the Inflation Reduction Act, automakers are finding out the hard way that the rigorous criteria for manufacturing batteries using materials from the United States and its free-trade allies could render them cost-inefficient compared to global competitors.

Companies like Tesla are instead taking advantage of a temporary shift in the rules to stock up with cheaper batteries from countries like China.

The Biden administration's new rules will all but cut out China from the supply chain, however, which will make it tougher to find affordable metal suppliers.

This, in turn, will threaten President Biden's goal to boost the domestic electric vehicle market. Bloomberg writes that mining companies and labor unions insist that without curtailing the influx of cheaper, Chinese-subsidized materials, the U.S. can't develop a competitive EV market.

Meanwhile, the higher costs are driving automakers away from EVs. And as battery material requirements are set to double by 2027, fulfilling these mandates will be increasingly difficult, putting Biden's ambitious EV strategy at risk.

The demand side of the equation also looks less than favorable. We wrote just hours ago about how Ford was slashing prices on its Mach E and Lightning 150. Tesla has been slashing prices to stoke demand for nearly a year now. 

Both Ford and GM have said they're going to curtail their investment in EVs. General Motors, who posted better than expected earnings earlier this month, said that it plans on changing its product lineup to include more hybrid vehicles, drifting away from pure electric vehicles. 

CEO Mary Barra said on the earnings call: “Let me be clear, GM remains committed to eliminating tailpipe emissions from our light-duty vehicles by 2035, but, in the interim, deploying plug-in technology in strategic segments will deliver some of the environment or environmental benefits of EVs as the nation continues to build this charging infrastructure.”

Recall, a report from Consumer Reports last year found that electric vehicles have almost 80% more problems and are "generally less reliable" than conventional internal combustion engine cars. 

But hey, what good is a "free" market if the government doesn't have complete and total control of consumer choice, right Joe?

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rises Ahead of Weekly Inventory Data
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash
California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage
Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers
Green Chemistry Breakthrough: Researchers Create Ethylene from CO2

Green Chemistry Breakthrough: Researchers Create Ethylene from CO2

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com