  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 8 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

EIA: U.S. Crude Oil Production to Average 13.2 million bpd in 2024

U.S. and Europe Race to Reduce Dependence on China for Lithium Supplies

U.S. and Europe Race to Reduce Dependence on China for Lithium Supplies

China dominates the global lithium…

Opportunities to Watch as Power Grid Expansion Shifts into High Gear

Opportunities to Watch as Power Grid Expansion Shifts into High Gear

There are a number of…

Commodity Stocks Poised for Further Gains

Commodity Stocks Poised for Further Gains

Commodity stocks, particularly in the…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Stocks Shrug Off EU Elections While Bitcoin, Gold, and Oil Shine

By ZeroHedge - Jun 11, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • US stocks shrugged off European election shifts, with the S&P 500 reaching a new all-time high.
  • Bitcoin surged above $70,000 but was later pushed back to unchanged levels.
  • Crude prices continued to rise, with WTI reaching $78 per barrel.
Wall Street Sign

US stocks shrugged off early weakness driven by the right-regime-shift in European elections, treading water on Monday, at least on the surface, following Friday's strong Payrolls report and ahead of a big macro Wednesday, featuring both the May CPI reading and the scheduled June FOMC meeting.

Small Caps had a wild day, swinging from considerable losses at the cash open to modest gains by the close. All the majors ended slightly higher on the day (with a new ATH for the S&P 500...

Goldman's trading desk notes that overall activity levels are up +13% vs. the trailing 2 weeks with market volumes down -11% vs the 10dma. Our floor tilts +2% better to buy, largely driven by LOs as they continue to show up on the bid in our flows

  • LOs are +12% better to buy... this would be 6 straight sessions of net demand from this group.  Demand fairly broad-based with Tech, Indust & HCare leading the charge.  Just Comm Svcs, Staples & ETFs are net for sale
  • HFs are -3% better for sale.  Supply is very concentrated in Tech with net supply here nearly 10x the net supply in Energy (2nd largest sector net for sale).  Also selling HCare, REITs, Utes while Buying Fins, Indust & Cons Disc.

JPM's forecast of gloom ensured the new ATH...

AAPL's big AI announcement at its WWDC was a bit of a flop...

Source: Bloomberg

For some context...

Image

MAG7 stocks went sideways again (admittedly at record highs)...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields modestly extended Friday's payrolls spike higher with the long-end underperforming (30Y +4bps, 2Y unch on the day) which eft the yield curve (2s30s) unch from pre-payrolls...

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar ended marginally higher, but gave back most of the day's overnight gains during the US day session...

Source: Bloomberg

Despite the dollar's modest gains, gold recovered some of Friday's losses...

Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin surged up above $70,000, but then was summarily slapped back down to unchanged...

Source: Bloomberg

Crude prices extended their most recent gains, with WTI rising to $78...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, as we noted earlier, while the indices looks calm, under the surface things are not going great at all...

Source: Bloomberg

This is the biggest gap between the equal- and cap-weighted S&P indices since the peak in 2008/9.

By Zerohedge.com

