South Carolina Governor Looks To Sell State Utility

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 16 hours 58.47 +0.11 +0.19%
Brent Crude 20 hours 64.73 +0.30 +0.47%
Natural Gas 16 hours 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Mars US 17 hours 59.90 +0.24 +0.40%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.71 +0.28 +0.51%
Natural Gas 16 hours 2.658 +0.066 +2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.98 +0.20 +0.32%
Murban 1 day 64.83 +0.25 +0.39%
Iran Heavy 1 day 61.18 -0.10 -0.16%
Basra Light 1 day 60.65 +0.23 +0.38%
Saharan Blend 1 day 64.81 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.94 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 1 day 64.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 hours 34.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 71 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 71 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 71 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 71 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 71 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 71 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 71 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 71 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 71 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.24 -0.05 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.00 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 1 day 48.75 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.44 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 1 day 52.42 +0.11 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 54.92 +0.11 +0.20%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.11 +0.27 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 18 hours Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 20 hours Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 22 hours Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 23 hours New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 1 day Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 1 day Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 2 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 2 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 2 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 2 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 2 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 2 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 2 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 3 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 3 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 3 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 3 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 3 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 3 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 3 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 4 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 4 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 4 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 4 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 4 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 4 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 4 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 4 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 4 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 5 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 5 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 5 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 5 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 5 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 5 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 7 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 8 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 8 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 8 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field

Breaking News:

Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018

Alt Text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Under Attack

The global oil and gas…

Alt Text

Yuan-Priced Crude Futures Could Arrive Before Christmas

China may be days away…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Stable On Flat Oil Rig Count

Oil traded sideways on the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Related News

South Carolina Governor Looks To Sell State Utility

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Dec 21, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Utility Poles

In one particularly harrowing scene in the movie the Shawshank Redemption, Tim Robbins asks the brutish prison guard whether he trusts his wife. A question that nearly costs him his life.

In a similar if less dramatic fashion, we ask our readers, “Do you trust your local government (state and county)?” Because in a municipally run electric utility system, that’s who’s in charge. Although ultimately (and technically) the elected officials running the utility answer to voters.

Following the recent cancellation of the V.C. Summer nuclear station in Jenkinsville, South Carolina this July, a joint venture between privately owned SCANA Corp. and state-owned Santee Cooper, the governor has publicly called for the sale of Santee Cooper. At least four neighboring utilities and one in-state corporation are among those believed to be interested.

In a way, Governor McMaster is implicitly saying he no longer trusts the state’s own electric utility managers and is contemplating selling the entire utility as a means of replacing them. Related: Saudi Arabia’s Big Oil Gamble

We certainly understand the political impulse to lash out. There are at least 4.7 billion (each dollar Santee invested in the cancelled nuke to date) good reasons for doing so. And what fuels this public anger is that the state’s PUC and Santee Cooper’s Board will have to address their previous commitments to pay for the now abandoned facility that will never generate so much as a kilowatt of electricity.

Fortunately, the utility now believes that despite the cancellation and due to significantly revised load growth forecasts, they have adequate generating resources.

But threatening to “sell off” Santee Cooper to a privately held utility corporation, like frequently mentioned NextEra or neighboring Duke Power, would mean a rather profound change for Santee’s two million customers throughout South Carolina.

There are several differences between the public and private utilities in the U.S. but the first and most important goes back to trust and ownership. There are two primary forms of utility corporate ownership: for-profit corporations like our investor-owned utilities (IOUs), and not-for-profits like our munis, co-ops and state-owned Santee Cooper, which sells power to 20 co-ops in the state as well as directly to its own customers.

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

The main difference between the two is who owns the assets of the business. In the case of the IOUs, assets are owned by the shareholders of the utility.

Or the utility’s assets can be owned by the state or county as with the public entities previously cited. Once that decision—who should own the utility and its assets—is made, the rest pretty much falls into place.

Since Governor McMaster has spoken of selling state-owned Santee Cooper to a privately-owned entity, let’s see what that change implies financially.

First and foremost, it means higher prices for consumers, at least in the long term. Municipal utilities have three substantial cost advantages over their investor-owned brethren: 1.) they are income tax exempt, 2.) they enjoy relatively low-cost financing via the municipal bond markets and, particularly in the Northwest, 3.) have preferential access to low-cost hydropower.

The fourth major difference, although not directly a monetary one, is that munis and similar state-owned entities are not regulated by the state’s public utility commission.

Let’s take a step back and acknowledge something: This is not a level playing field, so to speak. Related: Oil Prices Rise After Strong Crude Inventory Draw

By being mostly tax exempt and enjoying very low borrowing costs, munis and the like have a tremendous cost advantage over the IOUs. And this was the point. From their inception in the 1930s, President Roosevelt acknowledged that the federal government was “putting its thumb on the scale” to help these fledgling entities survive against far better capitalized IOUs like Southern Company or Duke Power.

You can find Leonard Hyman's lastest book ‘Electricity Acts’ on Amazon

In proposing a sale of Santee Cooper, Governor McMaster is effectively telling Roosevelt’s ghost to get lost. The people of South Carolina no longer need the benefits of inexpensively priced electricity. It seems a rather unusual position for a politician in a state seeking more industries where low-priced electricity, in addition to non-union labor, is key.

Both houses of the South Carolina General Assembly would need to approve any sale of Santee Cooper. The legislators willing to speak for attribution sounded cautious about the governor’s plans. We think that’s putting it mildly.

By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Toyota Could Become Tesla’s Next Big Headache

Next Post

Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Douglas Houck on December 22 2017 said:
    Most interesting.

    Here we have identical dual nuclear power plants whose costs have gone from $9 to $19 billion with the completion date extended six years, whose design/construction company is bankrupt. The South Carolina public utility (Santee Cooper) whose primary concern is to it's rate payers decides to end construction to best preserve electric rates and that the electric power is not even needed. The Georgia private utility (Southern Power) whose main interest is to it's investors decides to carry on with the nuclear power units, and asks and receives an additional $3.8 billion in federal loan guarantees, bringing the total to $12 billion. It's stated reason is they believe the cost of natural gas will go up significantly over the next 60 years making nuclear cost competitive in the long term.

    Hmmm, which is a better decision? Seems it depends on whether you are a rate payer or an investor, and how much natural gas you belief the US has.
  • BTilles on December 22 2017 said:
    Yup.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil

The Beginning Of The End For Norwegian Oil

 Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

 OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

OPEC vs IEA: Who’s Right On Oil Prices?

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com