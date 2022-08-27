Soaring Energy Prices Add To Europe’s Inflation Woes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 93.06 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 101.0 +1.65 +1.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 9.296 -0.079 -0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 91.66 +1.19 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 271 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 78.42 -2.37 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 94.67 -2.37 -2.44%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 92.92 -2.37 -2.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 90.82 -2.37 -2.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 90.07 -2.37 -2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 93.62 -2.37 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 88.27 -2.37 -2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 23 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 3 days Forecasts for oil stocks.

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

Chinese Banks Slash Key Interest Rate In Bid To Bolster Stalling Economy

Chinese Banks Slash Key Interest Rate In Bid To Bolster Stalling Economy

China’s central bank has slashed…

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Crude soared on Tuesday morning…

Oil Rig Count Climbs As Permian Drilling Picks Up

Oil Rig Count Climbs As Permian Drilling Picks Up

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Soaring Energy Prices Add To Europe’s Inflation Woes

By ZeroHedge - Aug 27, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Energy prices continue to rise in Europe as leaders race to find a solution.
  • The developments in the energy complex in Europe suggest that the acceleration in inflation that we penciled in for Q4 may get more brutal.
  • Even though monetary policy is powerless in such a situation –in the sense that higher rates will not solve the energy shortage– central bankers continue to debate raising rates.
Join Our Community

In Thursday’s daily, we noted how an increasing number of US households is struggling to pay their utility bills. Yet, this situation pales in comparison to the price hikes that European consumers are facing. As a case in point, the OFGEM, UK’s energy regulator, lifted the energy price cap to £3,549 as of 1 October (from £1,971), adding a warning that prices could get “significantly worse” through 2023.

Indeed, yet another sharp move in European energy prices took benchmark rates to new record-highs. The 1 month forward Dutch TTF contract jumped to €311/MWh, while the 1 month French electricity contract reached a mindboggling €750/MWh. The fact that nobody wants to be short power right now certainly doesn’t help either as it reduces liquidity in the market – which may have been exacerbated by ICE’s decision to increase margin requirements on European gas futures

These unfathomable price rises are adding pressure on European leaders to come up with a solution for the unfolding energy crisis that will stress many households. The Czech Prime Minister said he wants to push for an EU-wide response. One of the options that is being considered is a price cap on gas, but that leaves many risks and questions regarding the design and implementation of any such proposals.

All in all, these developments in the energy complex in Europe suggests that the acceleration in inflation that we pencilled in for Q4 may get more brutal – but so may the recession, if companies shut down production ‘voluntarily (i.e., due to production being uneconomical) or because they are forced to (i.e., rationing).

Even though monetary policy is powerless in such a situation –in the sense that higher rates will not solve the energy shortage– central bankers continue to debate over the value (or damage) of going an additional 25bp at their next policy meeting. The accounts of the July ECB meeting suggested that the central bank won’t slow its pace in the near-term as inflation continues to elude the central bank and risks becoming entrenched in expectations.

Thursday’s accounts noted that “a very large number of members agreed that it was appropriate to raise the ECB’s key interest rates by 50 basis points”, although “some members argued in favour of 25bp” as this would be consistent with the Council’s earlier communication. As we already concluded after the meeting, this suggests that there was an intrinsic desire even amongst moderate doves to implement a bigger hike, and that it wasn’t a trade-off with the hawks in return for a more potent Transmission Protection Instrument. And even though President Lagarde described the 50bp move as ‘frontloading’, there was nothing in the accounts that suggested that this frontloading should be limited to just the previous meeting or that the ECB is now done with 50bp moves.

In fact, if anything, the discussion regarding the inflation outlook sounded quite hawkish. In summary, the Council concluded that inflation risks had intensified. But whereas Lagarde’s press conference mostly seemed to focus on increased short-term risks, the accounts show growing concern about the medium-term inflation outlook. According to some, even a recession would not necessarily diminish upside risks to inflation – and we would agree to the extent that higher gas prices are now the driving factor behind the worsening outlook for both prices and growth.

The ECB is clearly worried about inflation becoming entrenched in expectations. Although the Council concluded that there were no signs of significant second-round effects yet, repeated upward inflation surprises are increasing the probability of such effects. The ECB particularly seemed concerned about the latest surveys and market-based indicators of inflation expectations: “The probability that markets assigned to high inflation outcomes of above 4% over a five-year horizon five years ahead had risen steadily since the start of the year”, and nearly 20% of the SPF respondents saw inflation remain above 2.5%.

Moreover, the ECB acknowledged that the weak EUR/USD rate is currently mostly a headwind to the Eurozone, as more expensive energy outweighs the benefits of exporters becoming more competitive globally. Interestingly, some members seem to believe that they can prop up the currency with tighter policy. The ECB estimates that about half of the EUR’s depreciation since the start of the year could be attributed to the policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB. This could be another reason for the ECB to maintain -or even increase- the pace of hikes ahead. However, we still believe that this is futile. Given the current macroeconomic backdrop, it’s hard to see how bigger ECB hikes would fundamentally support the EUR – although the ECB may be able to stem the currency’s bleeding.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Nuclear Deal Keeps Oil Markets On Edge

Next Post

The Pros And Cons Of Deep Sea Mining
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com