Smart Roof Tiles Offer Big Energy Savings

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 4 hours 73.44 +0.97 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 79.32 +1.37 +1.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.85 +1.12 +1.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.492 -0.011 -0.44%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.201 +0.042 +1.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.47 +0.44 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 46 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.201 +0.042 +1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.46 -0.07 -0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.97 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.29 +1.63 +2.13%
Graph down Basra Light 750 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.91 +1.90 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.54 +1.97 +2.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.53 +1.95 +2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.47 +0.44 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 203 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 51.82 +1.04 +2.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.97 +1.04 +1.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 73.22 +1.04 +1.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.07 +1.04 +1.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 62.07 +1.04 +1.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 65.32 +1.04 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 56.82 +1.04 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.70 +1.04 +1.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.55 +1.04 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 +1.00 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days e-cars not selling
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude, Product Inventory Builds Set To Deliver Cheap Gas For Holidays

Norwegian Energy Giant Signs 50 Billion Euro Natural Gas Deal With Germany

Norwegian Energy Giant Signs 50 Billion Euro Natural Gas Deal With Germany

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has…

India's Oil Demand Growth Is Set to Slow

India's Oil Demand Growth Is Set to Slow

India's oil demand growth is…

Clean Energy Bulls Finally Have Reason To Be Positive

Clean Energy Bulls Finally Have Reason To Be Positive

Last year’s crisis gave rise…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Smart Roof Tiles Offer Big Energy Savings

By Brian Westenhaus - Dec 19, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • The tile uses a wax motor mechanism to change its surface properties, absorbing or reflecting heat depending on the temperature.
  • Testing shows potential energy consumption reductions of 3.1x for cooling and 2.6x for heating compared to conventional methods.
  • The technology operates without electronics or external power sources and is adaptable for mass production with customizable thermal coatings and waxes.
Join Our Community
Roof

University of California – Santa Barbara researchers presented an adaptive tile, which when deployed in arrays on roofs, can lower heating bills in winter and cooling bills in summer, without the need for electronics.

It’s a problem UC Santa Barbara researchers Charlie Xiao, Elliot Hawkes and Bolin Liao are hoping to dent. In a paper in the journal Device, the trio presented their new adaptive tile.

About half of an average American building’s energy consumption is spent on heating and cooling. That’s a lot of money spent, fossil fuel burned and strain on an aging energy infrastructure during times of severe temperatures.

It switches between a heating state and a cooling state, depending on the temperature of the tile,” said Xiao, the lead author of the study. “The target temperature is about 65° F – about 18° C.”

At about four inches square, this passive thermoregulating device is a blend of Liao’s expertise in thermal science and Hawkes’ work in mechanism design – a movable surface that can change its thermal properties in response to a range of temperatures.

The idea for this project came to them during long drives between Santa Barbara and northern California a few years ago.

“Both our spouses were in Stanford at the time, so we were taking trips and wondering what we could potentially do together,” said Liao, who, like Hawkes, is a professor in UCSB’s Department of Mechanical Engineering.

They then received seed funding from the California NanoSystems Institute on campus to design mechanically tunable thermal devices.

It wasn’t until Xiao’s idea of using a wax motor that the idea of adaptive roof tiles took its final shape.

Based on the change in the volume of wax in response to temperatures it is exposed to, a wax motor creates pressure that moves mechanical parts, translating thermal energy into mechanical energy.

Wax motors are commonly found in various appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines, as well in more specialized applications, such as in the aerospace industry.

In the case of the tile, the wax motor, depending on its state, can push or retract pistons that close or open louvers on the tile’s surface.

So, in cooler temperatures, while the wax is solid, the louvers are closed and lay flat, exposing a surface that absorbs sunlight and minimizes heat dissipation through radiation.

But as soon as the temperatures reach around 18° C, the wax begins to melt and expand, pushing the louvers open and exposing a surface that reflects sunlight and emits heat.

In addition, during the melting or freezing process, the wax also absorbs or releases a large amount of heat, further stabilizing the temperature of the tile and the building.

“So we have a very predictable switching behavior that works within a very tight band,” Xiao explained.

According to the researchers’ paper, testing has demonstrated a reduction in energy consumption for cooling by 3.1x and heating by 2.6x compared with non-switching devices covered with conventional reflective or absorbing coatings.

Because of the wax motor, no electronics, batteries or external power sources are required to operate the device, and unlike other similar technologies, it is responsive within a few degrees of its target range.

Additionally, the simplicity of its design lend itself to customization – different thermal coatings and various types of wax can be used to allow the device to operate at desired temperature ranges, while also lending itself toward mass manufacture.

“The device is still a proof-of-concept, but we hope it will lead to new technologies that one day could have a positive impact on energy expenditure in buildings,” said Hawkes.

ADVERTISEMENT

***

This is an impressive innovation. There is a lot of potential here and the proof of concept numbers running about 3x right at the start is very motivating.

The early catch is that the wax motors are going to need much more engineering. Ambient is going to be -40 to 120° F, a way wider range than a home interior environment seen by appliances. Your humble writer has replaced a couple of these in the past as well.

But those 3.1x and 2.6x results are going to be major motivators. And a wax motor is a really simple device in need of better materials and designs.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Clean Energy Bulls Finally Have Reason To Be Positive
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024
OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High

OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High
Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week

Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week
U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com