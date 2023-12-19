Soaring U.S. Crude Production Fuels Export Boom

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 6 hours 73.44 +0.97 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.29 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.16 +1.43 +1.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.572 +0.080 +3.21%
Graph down Gasoline 35 mins 2.192 -0.008 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.47 +0.44 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 46 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.192 -0.008 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 76.08 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 77.44 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 79.00 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 750 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 79.73 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 80.18 +0.65 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.47 +0.44 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 203 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.82 +1.04 +2.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 74.97 +1.04 +1.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 73.22 +1.04 +1.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 64.07 +1.04 +1.65%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 56.57 +1.04 +1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 62.07 +1.04 +1.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 65.32 +1.04 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 56.82 +1.04 +1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 75.36 +1.31 +1.77%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.70 +1.04 +1.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.55 +1.04 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.95 +1.04 +1.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 +1.00 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days e-cars not selling
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude, Product Inventory Builds Set To Deliver Cheap Gas For Holidays

A Long-Overdue Bullish Week for Oil Markets

A Long-Overdue Bullish Week for Oil Markets

Oil prices are on track…

Maersk Diverts Tankers from Red Sea After Two More Ships Are Attacked by Houthis

Maersk Diverts Tankers from Red Sea After Two More Ships Are Attacked by Houthis

Attacks from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck two Liberian-flagged…

Major Shipping Firms Halt Red Sea Routes Following Houthi Attacks

Major Shipping Firms Halt Red Sea Routes Following Houthi Attacks

Seven major shipping companies have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Soaring U.S. Crude Production Fuels Export Boom

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 19, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • U.S. oil production reached a record 13.2 million barrels per day, significantly increasing exports, especially to Europe and Asia.
  • End-of-year tax considerations are prompting traders to export more oil to reduce taxable inventory, with exports expected to average 5 million barrels per day.
  • The integration of WTI Midland in the Brent basket and the European embargo on Russian oil have contributed to the growing popularity of U.S. crude in global markets.
Join Our Community
Oil

Record-high crude oil production is driving a record in crude oil exports, too, as traders rush to rid themselves of inventory that they would otherwise have to pay taxes on.

Reuters reported this week that average crude oil shipments abroad from the Gulf of Mexico have averaged some 4 million barrels daily since the start of the year. This is half a million barrels per day over last year's average.

U.S. crude oil production recently hit an all-time high of 13.2 million barrels daily, according to the Energy Information Administration, whose latest confirmed data is for September. This is driving higher exports for Europe and Asia.

"Flows bound for Asia are looking to finish the year strongly, particularly for cargoes heading to China," Kpler's Matt Smith told Reuters. In fact, rising U.S. exports of crude oil to Asia were one reason, according to Bloomberg, that Saudi Arabia cut its oil prices for Asian buyers earlier this month. The intensifying competition from U.S. barrels seems to be pressuring the world's top exporter to fight for its market share.

Now, the end of the year is adding another motive for oil sellers to be quick about placing as many barrels as possible on tankers bound for Asia or Europe. Tax season is upon them, and the less oil they have in inventory as 2023 ends, the less they will pay in taxes. As a result, Kpler's Smith expects U.S. oil exports to end the year on a high note, at an average daily of 5 million bpd.

U.S. crude oil is shaping up as the biggest reason for the moderation in oil prices this year. With its main markets in Europe and Asia, exported crude from the world's top producer has proved a useful lever for keeping a lid on benchmarks even as Saudi Arabia and Russia reduced their production, especially the former.

The addition of WTI Midland to the Brent basket was a big reason for that surge in U.S. oil exports and, in turn, their moderating effect on global prices. 

"As Midland becomes more and more important in the dated Brent assessment, it has a knock on effect on other grades having to price themselves lower to compete with WTI Midland," Vortexa market analyst Rohit Rathood told Reuters in August this year.

Midland is the cheapest grade included in the Brent basket, and this has been instrumental in making U.S. crude more popular, along with Europe's embargo on direct Russian oil flows.

The record exports will probably decline in January after tax season is over. Yet chances are they will remain much stronger than before as production continues to climb higher, albeit at a slower pace, at least according to the EIA. The agency has forecast that U.S. oil output will add some 180,000 bpd next year as opposed to 1 million barrels daily this year.

It may yet surprise to the upside, however. Forecasts for this year were that U.S. output would reach 12.5 million bpd in the final quarter. Yet actual output has significantly exceeded this, even at lower rig counts, to the surprise of many industry observers. Drillers themselves attributed this to improvements in drilling efficiency. These may continue, complicating OPEC+'s task of maintaining control of global oil prices. Unless they decide on a repeat of the 2014 flooding strategy that saw prices tank and dozens of U.S. drillers go under.

Should this happen—and some energy analysts predict it may—there would be fewer U.S. drillers to be affected by the move, and they would be more resilient as the industry matures and consolidates. This time, the flooding strategy may backfire.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Smart Roof Tiles Offer Big Energy Savings
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024
OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High

OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High
U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation
Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week

Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com