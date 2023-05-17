Signs Of Strong U.S. Fuel Demand Should Boost Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 72.61 -0.22 -0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 76.77 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.02 +1.74 +2.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.369 +0.004 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.571 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 72.38 +1.97 +2.80%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.571 +0.001 +0.05%

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.85 +1.24 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.87 +0.94 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.32 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 534 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.04 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.34 -0.49 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 59.36 +2.37 +4.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 49.61 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 73.01 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 71.26 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 68.41 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 66.41 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 75.36 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 64.71 -0.25 -0.38%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.30 +1.26 +1.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.39 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

2.7 Million Bpd Of Crude In Alberta Under Extreme Wildfire Threat

The Middle East IPO Boom May Have Reached Its Zenith

Saudi Arabia’s decision to postpone…

IEA: Oil Bears Are Disregarding An Imminent Supply Shortage

Bearish sentiment has taken over…

India Looks To Lock In Long-Term LNG Deals

India is looking to lock…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Signs Of Strong U.S. Fuel Demand Should Boost Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 17, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. refiners are optimistic about crack spreads going forward due to signs of robust fuel demand.
  • U.S. gasoline and diesel inventories are sitting below the five-year average for this time of year, adding support to oil prices.
  • With driving season looming, fuel demand is set to remain robust, but economic fears and China’s slow recovery are keeping oil prices depressed.
U.S. gasoline and diesel inventories are drawing down and sitting below the five-year average for this time of the year, pointing to resilient fuel demand and supporting both crude oil prices and U.S. refining margins. 

Although global refining margins have halved since February as Russian oil supply remains elevated despite the embargoes, U.S. refiners are optimistic about cracks going forward, and most do not see signs of fuel demand dropping.    

As we head into the driving season and peak annual gasoline demand, the tight gasoline and diesel markets are bullish factors for oil prices. The oil market, however, is ignoring these fundamentals as investors and speculators focus on concerns about economic growth and a potential slip in fuel demand in case of a full-blown recession later this year. 

In the week ending May 5, total motor gasoline inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels and were about 7% below the five-year average for this time of year. EIA data showed. Distillate fuel inventories declined by 4.2 million barrels last week and are about 16% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

According to Reuters market analyst John Kemp, gasoline crack spreads remain strong ahead of the driving season, but diesel cracks are weaker amid concerns of weakening diesel demand, one of the first signs a recession may be looming.  

Refining margins have fallen since the fourth quarter of 2022, but they are still higher than historical norms, executives at some of the top U.S. refiners said on the Q1 earnings calls earlier this month. 

"Despite recent declines, refinery margins also remain well above mid-cycle, but have moderated from the distillate to '22 levels. A key theme for 2023 is recovery in the demand for jet fuel and gasoline, supported by a stronger summer driving season," PBF Energy's CEO Thomas Nimbley said in early May. 

Marathon Petroleum's CEO Mike Hennigan also expects strong refining margins this year, although not as high as at the end of last year. 

"We believe supply constraints and growing demand will support strong refining margins throughout 2023. Cracks have decreased from 2022 levels but still above historic mid-cycle levels," Hennigan said on the earnings call.

"In alignment with what we said last quarter, we remain bullish into the driving season, and gasoline strength is expected to improve the diesel situation, while jet demand continues to improve. As we continue through the year, much will depend on the ongoing recovery in China and the extent, if any, of recessionary impacts," he added.

Despite optimistic views on summer fuel demand, oil prices have fallen by $10 per barrel since the middle of April, erasing the gains they made after OPEC+ announced additional cuts through the end of the year. 

Concerns about the economy and high interest rates have overshadowed signs that a market tightening is in the cards later this year, analysts and forecasters, including the International Energy Agency (IEA) say

"The current market pessimism, however, stands in stark contrast to the tighter market balances we anticipate in the second half of the year, when demand is expected to eclipse supply by almost 2 mb/d," the IEA said in its Oil Market Report this week. 

According to the IEA, China's oil demand recovery continues to exceed expectations, with March demand at an all-time high of 16 million barrels per day (bpd). 

Economic data out of China, however, is weighing on sentiment, and many oil market participants view the Chinese economic rebound after the reopening as underwhelming. 

"The risks remain tilted to the downside amid a sluggish recovery in China, uncertainty around the US economy and banking system, and the impact of much higher interest rates on demand," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, commented on Tuesday.

"Perhaps Brent has simply consolidated for now in a $70-$80 range, with a move below here potentially difficult as the US seeks to refill the SPR at these levels, while OPEC+ wouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger if prices slipped too far."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

