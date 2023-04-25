Abundant Russian Supply Causes Drop In Refinery Margins

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.85 -1.91 -2.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.67 -2.06 -2.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.51 -2.12 -2.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.211 -0.062 -2.73%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 -0.061 -2.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.76 +0.55 +0.68%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.21 +0.89 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 -0.061 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.15 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.39 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.96 +2.29 +2.95%
Graph down Basra Light 511 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.18 +0.71 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.76 +0.55 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.76 +0.55 +0.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.45 +0.94 +1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.73 +1.21 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.51 +0.89 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.91 +0.89 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.16 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 76.31 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 73.01 +0.89 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.01 +0.89 +1.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 74.31 +0.89 +1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.26 +0.89 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.61 +0.89 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.50 -1.75 -2.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.40 +0.76 +0.94%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.82 -1.87 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 55 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 33 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Net zero nonsense
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 5 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 6 days Energy Armageddon

Breaking News:

Germany’s Energy Transition Fund Is $13 Billion Short

Why Biden Needs To Relax Sanctions Against Venezuela

Why Biden Needs To Relax Sanctions Against Venezuela

The Biden administration has eased…

M&A Activity In The Permian To Pick Up In 2023

M&A Activity In The Permian To Pick Up In 2023

This year, the M&A activity…

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint

China’s less petroleum-intensive transportation sector…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Abundant Russian Supply Causes Drop In Refinery Margins

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 25, 2023, 7:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Global refining margins have halved since February as Russian crude exports remain elevated despite sanctions, boosting fuel output from China and India, Reuters has reported, noting the coming boost in global refining capacity.

In March, refinery output from China and India—Russia’s biggest oil clients currently—hit a record and exports of fuels are also up.

That’s despite price caps on Russian crude oil and fuel exports aimed at curbing revenues. The caps were also widely expected to shrink Russia’s crude oil exports, thus squeezing global supply of crude oil and, consequently, fuels.

At the same time, Russia is also exporting a lot of ready fuels that are stored at oil hubs, ready for re-exporting, Reuters also noted in its report.

Refining margins are set for a further slump later in the year as well, as new refineries come online in China and the Middle East, which will further boost fuel output.

The expected refining capacity increases will also affect U.S. refiners’ margins, Reuters reported separately earlier this week. The U.S. refining industry booked a strong first quarter on robust export demand but this is about to change as competition from Asia intensifies.

"It's looking like another really strong quarter for U.S. refiners and their balance sheets are in great shape, but in the second quarter things are really starting to come down," Tudor Pickering Holt and Co. refining analyst Matthew Blair told the news agency.

China is now the leader in refining capacity, overtaking the United States last year, with 18.4 million bpd in total. This will grow further this year, cementing it at the number-one spot.

Last month, Chinese refiners booked record run rates at 14.9 million barrels daily, with the average for the first three months of the year up 5.2 percent on the first quarter of 2022.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint

Next Post

Big Oil Strikes Out At Supreme Court
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining

Atomic Breakthrough Could Have Huge Implications For Petroleum Refining
Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy

Visualizing The De-dollarization Of The Global Economy
Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem
Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves

Top 10 Countries With Largest Oil Reserves
ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ViPER Group Announces Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com