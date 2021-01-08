Norway’s Oil Lobby Criticizes Government Plan To Triple Carbon Tax

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 52.24 +1.41 +2.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 56.29 +1.91 +3.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 2.700 -0.029 -1.06%
Graph up Mars US 30 mins 52.13 +0.10 +0.19%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 53.84 +0.55 +1.03%
Graph up Urals 17 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 50.23 +0.29 +0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 30 mins 2.700 -0.029 -1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 54.45 +0.16 +0.29%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 54.64 +0.11 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 52.89 +1.05 +2.03%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 57.09 +1.42 +2.55%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 54.78 +1.02 +1.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 54.91 +0.97 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 56.15 +0.94 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 53.84 +0.55 +1.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 35.88 +0.55 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 49.83 +0.20 +0.40%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 51.23 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 45.13 +0.40 +0.89%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 43.08 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 43.08 +0.20 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 44.63 +0.20 +0.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 46.43 +0.20 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 43.43 +0.20 +0.46%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 52.93 +0.38 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 41.25 +0.25 +0.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 54.35 +0.64 +1.19%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 44.78 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 48.73 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 48.73 +0.20 +0.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 47.50 +0.25 +0.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 41.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 56.72 +0.20 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 18 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 3 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 4 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 13 hours America’s fantasy that China will soon collapse like the Soviet Union did is based on arrogance and ideology, not facts and reason
  • 1 day Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise
  • 22 hours Researchers Are Harvesting Precious Metals From Industrial Waste
  • 1 day Trump's Principal Legacy

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Lowest In Decades In 2020

LNG Faces Tough Winter In Europe

LNG Faces Tough Winter In Europe

The winter of 2020/2021 is…

Oil, Gas Rigs Increase For Seventh Straight Week

Oil, Gas Rigs Increase For Seventh Straight Week

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway’s Oil Lobby Criticizes Government Plan To Triple Carbon Tax

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 08, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, the powerful oil lobby in Western Europe’s largest oil producer, criticized on Friday the Government’s plan to more than triple carbon taxes, saying such a steep increase would raise the costs of oil production and reduce Norway’s competitiveness.

The Norwegian Government unveiled on Friday a comprehensive climate action plan for emission reductions by 2030.  

“For the first time, a government is putting forward a compelling, comprehensive plan for cutting emissions in every sector. We must make sure that it pays to cut greenhouse gas emissions,” Norway’s Minister of Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn said in a statement.

Norway plans to reduce its emissions by at least 50 percent – aiming for a 55-percent reduction — by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Under the Government’s white paper on the climate action plan, the carbon tax rate would be raised from its current average level of about US$70 (590 Norwegian crowns) per ton CO2 equivalents to US$237 (2,000 Norwegian crowns) per ton CO2 equivalents in 2030.

The biggest carbon emitters in Norway, which include oil and gas producers, currently pay a carbon tax of around US$95 (800 Norwegian crowns) per ton CO2 equivalents.  

“This will progressively increase the cost of emitting CO2 and give stronger incentives to reduce emissions. The Government’s policy is not to increase the overall level of taxation. Any tax increase will therefore be offset by reducing other taxes correspondingly,” the Government said today.

Related: Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero

“The government will show how the oil and gas industry will cut, by 2030, its emissions by 50 percent,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference, as carried by Reuters.

The carbon tax raise would be a significant cost increase for the industry and could weaken the competitiveness of the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Anniken Hauglie, Director General of The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association, NOG, said in a statement, commenting on the plan.

The petroleum industry in Norway is among the industries paying the highest total CO2 price globally through the carbon tax and quotas, Hauglie said, noting that the Government and industry should work to avoid making Norway uncompetitive by saddling the industry with high costs. Government and industry should work together for a framework that would achieve Norway’s climate goals without losing the value, jobs, and government revenues from one of the most important industries, Hauglie noted.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New Lockdowns Dash Hopes Of A Rapid Oil Demand Recovery In Europe

Next Post

Apple's EV Partner Still Unknown Despite Hyundai Partnership Rumors

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

 Alt text

Why No One Can Solve Texas’ Flaring Crisis
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com