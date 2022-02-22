Shipping Fuel Costs: The Unseen Enemy In The Fight Against Inflation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 92.35 +1.28 +1.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.83 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.548 +0.050 +1.11%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 mins 2.811 -0.008 -0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.716 +0.006 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 90.95 +1.28 +1.43%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.716 +0.006 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 95.41 +4.02 +4.40%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 98.45 +4.35 +4.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 90.69 +1.31 +1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 85 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 99.25 +1.40 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 97.24 +1.22 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.28 +1.49 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 76.11 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 92.36 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 90.61 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 88.51 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 85.66 +0.17 +0.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 87.76 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 91.31 +0.17 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 85.96 +0.17 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 96.28 +1.76 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 -0.46 -0.49%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 86.30 +0.51 +0.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 81.25 -2.75 -3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 6 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 22 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 min "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 10 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 1 day America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 8 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 8 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 21 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

North Sea Oil And Gas Investment Is Vital For UK Energy Security

An Unconventional Approach To Energy Storage

An Unconventional Approach To Energy Storage

Data centers are some of…

Russia’s Natural Gas Will Be “Almost Impossible” To Replace

Russia’s Natural Gas Will Be “Almost Impossible” To Replace

Qatar’s Energy Minister has said…

Oil Prices Temporarily Break $99 As Russian Troops Move Into Ukraine

Oil Prices Temporarily Break $99 As Russian Troops Move Into Ukraine

Brent oil prices broke $99…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shipping Fuel Costs: The Unseen Enemy In The Fight Against Inflation

By Irina Slav - Feb 22, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • Record-high bunker prices are pushing transport costs higher, and in turn, impacting the costs of goods and services across the globe.
  • The overall rebound in demand for fuels as economies return to normal after lockdowns is creating a tight market. 
  • Refiners are prioritizing gasoline and diesel production over bunker fuel because of strong demand.
Join Our Community

Bunker prices are on the rise. This is not news in itself: it would have been surprising if the price of one oil derivative was down when the prices of all others were up. Yet it is becoming a cause for concern as higher bunker costs push maritime transport costs higher.

With much of global trade relying precisely on maritime transport, higher prices are adding to already substantial inflationary pressures. And there doesn’t seem to be light at the end of this tunnel.

Bunker prices climbed close to a record high earlier this month, with the average for very low sulfur fuel oil prices rising by 55 percent over 12 months to hit $731.50 per metric ton. Since then, prices have risen further. According to Ship & Bunker data, the average price for VLSFO among the world’s top 20 ports stood at $740 per metric ton. VLSFO is the most widely used marine fuel.

One reason for this price rise seems to be the overall rebound in demand for fuels as economies return to normal after lockdowns. Another is that very low sulfur shipping fuel oil is generally more expensive than the higher-sulfur versions. Yet the International Maritime Organisation’s sulfur emission rules stipulate that vessels either need to use VLSFO or install scrubbers to remove sulfur from their bunkering.

Higher crude oil prices are one more factor in the bunker price rise, of course, but another reason, however, spells more trouble. According to a Bloomberg report from this week, refiners are prioritizing gasoline and diesel production over bunker because of strong demand. And this means less crude will be available for the very low sulfur fuel oil that the majority of ships use.

Inflation in the United States surged to 7.5 percent last month, the highest in almost 40 decades. In the eurozone, inflation hit an all-time high of 5.1 percent. In the UK, prices rose by 5.5 percent last month, which was the highest since the early 1990s, three decades ago. And with higher bunker prices, these figures are likely to remain high. At the same time, they might lead to slower deliveries in a world still battling the consequences of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions that have become notorious.

Freight Waves senior editor Greg Miller wrote in a recent article, citing Vespucci Maritime CEO Lars Jensen, that ten years ago, a rise in bunker prices “triggered a wave of emergency fuel surcharges as well as a further step into super-slow-steaming by ocean carriers.” Slowing down is what ship-owners do to cut costs. But it’s not the only thing ship-owners do to mitigate the effects of rising costs.

Says Jensen, as quoted by Miller, this time around, “high [fuel] prices have to be seen in the context of the supply chain bottlenecks. Slow steaming to mitigate the impact from high fuel prices only makes financial sense if you have excess capacity, which was the case in 2012. If you do not have overcapacity, it is more sensible to increase freight rates instead and maximize asset utilization, which is the case right now.”

“It’s one more reason why global commodity prices and inflation are so high,” Wood Mackenzie analyst Mark Williams told Bloomberg. And it’s likely that commodity prices will remain high because there is no additional crude oil supply on the horizon unless the United States strikes a deal with Iran. Even then, prices may remain elevated because many traders have already factored the Iranian barrels into prices.

Higher shipping costs is one of the worst pieces of news excess inflation-stricken economy could receive as they try to tackle the problem. Yet it seems, based on the factors at play, that higher shipping costs were only to be expected in the post-pandemic context. How long they remain elevated will depend on oil price and fuel demand developments.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Natural Gas Will Be “Almost Impossible” To Replace

Next Post

Could Energy ETFs Act As A Hedge Against The Ukraine Crisis?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com