Shell Pulls The Plug On European Retail Energy Arm

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.02 -1.13 -1.57%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.62 -1.09 -1.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.07 -1.40 -1.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.241 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.533 +0.009 +0.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.44 +0.43 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.44 +0.43 +0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.09 +3.74 +5.10%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 71.80 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.533 +0.009 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.94 +4.78 +6.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.34 +4.51 +6.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.62 +1.14 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 553 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.01 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.87 +1.84 +2.39%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.09 +3.74 +5.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 50.90 +0.41 +0.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 74.30 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 72.55 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 69.70 +0.41 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 66.40 +0.41 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 66.40 +0.41 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 67.70 +0.41 +0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 76.65 +0.41 +0.54%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 66.00 +0.41 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.44 +0.43 +0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 62.50 +0.50 +0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.43 +1.66 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.38 +0.41 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 68.63 +0.41 +0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 68.63 +0.41 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +3.75 +6.44%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Kazakhstan Seeks $16.5 Billion From Big Oil Over Project Costs

Japan's Efforts To Reduce Its Reliance On LNG

Japan's Efforts To Reduce Its Reliance On LNG

Japan's imports of LNG continue…

Oil Prices Climb As U.S. Rig Count Sees Another Double-Digit Decline

Oil Prices Climb As U.S. Rig Count Sees Another Double-Digit Decline

The total number of total…

The Market Expects OPEC+ To Keep Oil Production Unchanged

The Market Expects OPEC+ To Keep Oil Production Unchanged

OPEC+ is not expected to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell Pulls The Plug On European Retail Energy Arm

By Michael Kern - Jun 06, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Shell decided to exit its retail energy businesses in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands after conducting a strategic review, citing difficult market conditions.
  • Octopus Energy, Ovo, and British Gas have reportedly expressed interest in buying Shell's UK retail business.
  • Shell Energy, which currently has nearly 1.5 million customers, was created with the acquisition of First Utility in 2019.
Join Our Community
Shell

Shell has recently confirmed its decision to exit the retail energy markets in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands due to poor returns. 

This move comes as part of Shell's strategic review of its European retail businesses, which was initiated earlier this year in response to challenging market conditions. 

“That review has now concluded and as a consequence, we intend to exit those businesses. A sales process is already underway, with the intent to reach an agreement with a potential buyer in the coming months,” Shell said in a statement.

The company's intention is to sell these businesses, and a sales process is already underway, with the aim of reaching an agreement with a potential buyer in the coming months.

This decision by Shell signifies a significant departure from its traditional role as a prominent player in the energy industry. 

While Shell has previously adapted to changes in the energy landscape, the exit from the retail energy sector in these three countries highlights the considerable challenges and narrowing profit margins faced by these businesses in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market.

The announcement of Shell's departure has attracted the attention of major power providers.

Octopus Energy and Ovo, two leading contenders in the UK energy market, have progressed to the second round of bidding. Both companies have expressed a keen interest in expanding their operations and acquiring Shell's retail business, which boasts a substantial customer base. Such an acquisition would greatly support their growth ambitions.

Shell's exit will have implications beyond the interested buyers. It is likely to trigger a significant reshuffling in the energy markets of the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. 

The departure of such a major player may create a void that other energy providers will be eager to fill. 

The industry will closely watch the coming months to see which companies step up to take Shell's place and how this will impact competition and energy prices in these markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order
Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands
The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst
Oil Jumps As EIA Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Jumps As EIA Reports Surprise Crude Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com