Oil Prices Fall Back After A Short-Lived OPEC+ Rally

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.81 -1.34 -1.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.38 -1.33 -1.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.17 -1.30 -1.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.238 -0.007 -0.31%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.513 -0.012 -0.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +1.62 +2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +1.62 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 +0.56 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 71.80 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.513 -0.012 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.94 +4.78 +6.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.34 +4.51 +6.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.62 +1.14 +1.53%
Graph down Basra Light 553 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.01 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.56 +1.37 +1.82%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.87 +1.84 +2.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.35 +0.56 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 50.90 +0.41 +0.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 74.30 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 72.55 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 69.70 +0.41 +0.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 66.40 +0.41 +0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 66.40 +0.41 +0.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 67.70 +0.41 +0.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 76.65 +0.41 +0.54%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 66.00 +0.41 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.01 +1.62 +2.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.25 +1.75 +2.63%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 62.00 +1.75 +2.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.97 +1.64 +2.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 68.22 +1.64 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.22 +1.64 +2.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.25 +1.75 +2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +3.75 +6.44%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 24 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

International Airlines Slam EU For Sustainable Fuel Mandates

Will China’s Oil Demand Disappoint This Year? 

Will China’s Oil Demand Disappoint This Year? 

China is expected to account…

Bullish Sentiment Is Building In Oil Markets Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Bullish Sentiment Is Building In Oil Markets Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices were climbing on…

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Oil markets are growing increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall Back After A Short-Lived OPEC+ Rally

By Irina Slav - Jun 06, 2023, 1:08 AM CDT
  • Oil prices rallied on Sunday and Monday following Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day.
  • By Tuesday morning, both WTI and Brent were falling back, with economic concerns outweighing the impact of further OPEC+ cuts.
  • U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data has disappointed so far this year, although driving season has the potential to boost the oil demand outlook.
Join Our Community
oil prices

This Monday saw what was perhaps one of the shortest oil price rallies following an OPEC+ meeting.

The announcement of an additional production cut of around 800,000 bpd by the oil-producing group pushed Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate slightly higher during the day but by Tuesday morning the momentum had fizzled out and both key benchmarks were down.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $76.52 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $71.93 per barrel, both down, although by less than half a percentage point from yesterday. During the Monday session, Brent crude added some $2.60 per barrel and WTI jumped by over $3 per barrel.

It appears that traders are unconvinced about the importance of any further cuts from OPEC+ as worry about the state of the global economy prevails. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia announced that it would implement voluntary cuts of 1 million bpd but the UAE was allowed to raise its output by about 200,000 bpd.

"Supply side issues took centre stage following OPEC’s production cuts. However, the gains were limited amid ongoing concerns over the economic backdrop," analysts from ANZ said in a note cited by Reuters earlier today.

On the other hand, "the U.S. economy is about to show a very robust summer travel season that should mean gasoline and jet fuel demand is going to be very strong," according to Edward Moya from OANDA, also cited by Reuters.

According to U.S. manufacturing sector data, the industry has been shrinking for seven months in a row, which fits in with the definition of a recession, which has dampened demand for fuels and reinforced a bearish sentiment among oil traders.

On the other hand, summer driving season is peak demand season and with prices at the pump much lower than they were this time last year, it could live up to its name, possibly changing traders’ sentiment.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

Next Post

Asian Buyers Scramble For Alternative Oil Supplies After Saudi Price Hike
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order
Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands
The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst

The Commodity Price Bubble Has Finally Burst
Oil Jumps As EIA Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Jumps As EIA Reports Surprise Crude Build

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com