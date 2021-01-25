Shell Buys UK’s Top EV Charging Network

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.68 -0.09 -0.17%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.74 -0.14 -0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 18 mins 2.606 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 53.57 +0.55 +1.04%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
Graph up Urals 34 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 54.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.11 -0.62 -1.20%
Chart Natural Gas 18 mins 2.606 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 55.22 +0.09 +0.16%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 55.63 +0.06 +0.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 51.30 -0.28 -0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 57.23 +0.19 +0.33%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 54.66 -0.21 -0.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 54.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 54.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 55.63 -0.20 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 38.52 -0.71 -1.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 51.27 -0.86 -1.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 52.67 -0.86 -1.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 47.27 -0.86 -1.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 47.77 -0.86 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 49.37 -0.86 -1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 43.00 +0.50 +1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 56.04 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 46.72 +0.50 +1.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 50.67 +0.50 +1.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 50.67 +0.50 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.36 -0.86 -1.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 12 mins China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 2 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 25 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 3 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours Will Empire be brazen about stealing OIL from Venezuela?
  • 22 hours So Is COVID a Media Hoax or Not?
  • 2 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 9 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 1 day GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 1 day a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 day JACK MA versus Xi Jinping

Breaking News:

US Gasoline Prices To Rise On Stronger Economy, Higher Demand

Energy Shares Plunge As Oil Rally Stalls

Energy Shares Plunge As Oil Rally Stalls

Energy shares were hit hard…

Oil Tumbles As Chinese COVID Cases Rise

Oil Tumbles As Chinese COVID Cases Rise

Oil prices tumbled more than…

Will Argentina’s Vaca Muerta Shale Play Ever Recover?

Will Argentina’s Vaca Muerta Shale Play Ever Recover?

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell Buys UK’s Top EV Charging Network

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Shell is buying ubitricity, the European provider of on-street charging for electric vehicles (EVs) that has the largest public EV charging network in the UK, the supermajor said on Monday.

The expansion of Shell’s EV charging offering is part of the oil major’s support for low-carbon transport by offering electric vehicle drivers public on-street charge points integrated into existing street infrastructure, the company said.

That’s not the first deal for Shell in the EV charging business. As early as 2017, Shell signed a deal to buy one of Europe’s biggest EVs charging networks, Netherlands-based NewMotion. Shell has also partnered with a consortium involving some of Europe’s largest carmakers to build a network of EV fast-charging stations across the continent. 

The acquisition of ubitricity, founded in Berlin, is the first major EV charging deal since Shell announced in April 2020 its ambition to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 at the latest, joining other majors such as BP and Eni in unveiling plans to curb carbon emissions.

The transaction, for which Shell did not disclose a purchase price, is expected to be completed later in 2021, subject to regulatory clearance. 

The ubitricity deal will give the supermajor 100 percent in the largest public EV charging network in the UK with over 2,700 charge points, with a 13.1 percent market share in the UK as of the end of January, according to Zap-Map data.

The second-largest EV charging network is that of bp pulse, with a 12-percent share in the UK. bp pulse was named as the UK’s fastest-growing and most used public network in 2020, by Zap-Map.

Shell and BP will thus be the main competitors on the UK’s EV charging network market. Both companies have supported the UK’s ban of the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans, which Britain adopted last year and banned those sales from 2030.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Is On The Brink Of Losing Control Of Oil Markets
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?

Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?
Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring
Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes

Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com