Q4 2020 Saw Jump In Oil & Gas Dealmaking

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 50.90 +0.27 +0.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 54.55 +0.25 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.708 -0.008 -0.29%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 52.03 +1.00 +1.96%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
Graph up Urals 15 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 51.88 +2.21 +4.45%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 51.88 +2.21 +4.45%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 54.11 +1.82 +3.48%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 48.81 +1.69 +3.59%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.708 -0.008 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 53.58 +2.99 +5.91%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 53.66 +3.00 +5.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 51.83 +1.66 +3.31%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 55.16 +0.67 +1.23%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 53.82 +1.70 +3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 54.11 +1.82 +3.48%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 54.11 +1.82 +3.48%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 55.38 +1.57 +2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 51.36 +1.12 +2.23%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 45 days 34.34 +1.97 +6.09%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.63 +2.06 +6.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 48.93 +2.31 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 50.33 +2.31 +4.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 44.03 +2.16 +5.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 42.18 +1.81 +4.48%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 42.18 +1.81 +4.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 43.73 +2.01 +4.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 45.53 +1.56 +3.55%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 42.53 +2.16 +5.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 51.88 +2.21 +4.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 41.00 +1.00 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 52.04 +0.29 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 44.58 +0.70 +1.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 48.53 +0.70 +1.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 48.53 +0.70 +1.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 +2.50 +6.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 55.82 +2.81 +5.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 38 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 45 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 1 hour Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise
  • 15 hours Trump will endorse and support Georgia Republican Primary opposition to Ga Governor Kemp and Ga Secretary of State Raffensperger in 2022
  • 3 hours EU(Merkel/Germany) ready to sign Trade Agreement with China
  • 10 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 10 hours America’s fantasy that China will soon collapse like the Soviet Union did is based on arrogance and ideology, not facts and reason
  • 3 hours Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 1 day Can Hydrogen Energy Save Coal Country?
  • 2 hours Trump's Principal Legacy
  • 11 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Q4 2020 Saw Jump In Oil & Gas Dealmaking

European Boosts Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil

European Boosts Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil

Russian exports of fuel oil…

How To Play The Oil Price Rebound In 2021

How To Play The Oil Price Rebound In 2021

Oil prices have begun to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Q4 2020 Saw Jump In Oil & Gas Dealmaking

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 06, 2021, 4:30 PM CST

Oil and gas producers engaged in the most dealmaking of the year in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to analytics firm Enverus, Reuters reports.

Deals worth $27.1 billion were had by oil and gas producers in the fourth quarter—a $ billion increase from the prior quarter.

Bolstering the figures were three multi-billion-dollar acquisitions in the Permian basin, including Conoco’s substantial acquisition of Concho Resources for $13 billion, Pioneer Natural Resources acquisition of Parsley Energy for nearly $8 billion, and Diamondback’s acquisition of QEP Resources and Guidon Operating for $3 billion.

According to Enverus, the actual number of deals across all of 2020 was small, at just 140—the fewest since 2006. It was expected to be a weak M&A year across all sectors. It was. But it was made even weaker given the coronavirus. The deals that were had were more out of necessity in an effort to survive the lower price environment.

For 2021, Enverus sees a wave of consolidations in the oil and gas sector on the horizon, as companies emerging from Chapter 11 now fit and trim and more upstanding merger partners.

Canada’s oil and gas merger scene is also heating up with Whitecap Resources leading the way as it moves to acquire two companies—NAL Resources in 2020 and TORC Oil & Gas in 2021.

Other Canadian oil and gas mergers of 2020 include Cenovus Energy and Huskey Energy’s merger, and the merger between Obsidian Energy and Bonterra Energy Corp in August.

2021 should see U.S. oil and gas companies continue to ditch non-core assets and streamline and belt tighten, and perhaps continue down the path of sustainability in preparation for the incoming administration, which is seen as more climate-friendly.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Banks Don't Want To Be Forced To Lend Money To Oil & Gas

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Bombshell Report Pours Cold Water On Global LNG Outlook

 Alt text

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com