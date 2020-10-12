Scientists Find New Way To Unlock Rare Earth Deposits

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.35 -1.25 -3.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.64 -1.21 -2.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.864 +0.123 +4.49%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 41.05 -0.89 -2.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
Graph up Urals 4 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.71 -0.33 -0.87%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.864 +0.123 +4.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.26 +0.67 +1.61%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.08 +0.80 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 40.58 +0.43 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 43.54 -0.44 -1.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 41.64 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.88 +0.30 +0.72%
Chart Girassol 4 days 43.07 +0.12 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 41.06 +0.61 +1.51%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 24 days 29.73 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 31.10 -0.59 -1.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 39.60 -0.59 -1.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 41.00 -0.59 -1.42%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 37.15 -0.59 -1.56%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 36.15 -0.59 -1.61%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 36.15 -0.59 -1.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 36.85 -0.59 -1.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 37.10 -0.59 -1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 36.25 -0.59 -1.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 42.29 +1.22 +2.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.75 -0.50 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.48 -0.24 -0.59%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.55 -0.59 -1.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.50 -0.59 -1.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.50 -0.59 -1.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.75 -0.75 -2.38%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.93 +1.24 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 7 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 11 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 22 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 11 hours Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning
  • 3 days Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 3 days The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate
  • 3 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 3 days Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 8 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 3 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 1 day Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days Why Putin is popular in Russia

Breaking News:

Gazprom Expects Gas Glut In Europe Will Continue In 2021

Activist Investor Icahn Optimistic About Oil Recovery

Activist Investor Icahn Optimistic About Oil Recovery

Activist investor Carl Icahn is…

A National Mining Emergency

A National Mining Emergency

The U.S. faces a national…

How AI And Blockchain Are Driving The Energy Transition

How AI And Blockchain Are Driving The Energy Transition

As the global energy transition…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Find New Way To Unlock Rare Earth Deposits

By MINING.com - Oct 12, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Researchers at the University of Exeter and the Australian National University published a study that may help pinpoint new, untapped neodymium and dysprosium deposits.

In the paper – which appeared in the journal Science Advances – the scientists say they conducted a series of experiments that showed that sodium and potassium – rather than chlorine or fluorine as previously thought – were the key ingredients for making these rare earth elements soluble.

According to the experts, this is crucial as it determines whether they crystalize – making them fit for extraction – or stay dissolved in fluids.

In detail, the team led by Michael Anenburg simulated the crystallization of molten carbonate magma to find out which elements would be concentrated in the hot waters leftover from the crystallization process.

The trial showed that sodium and potassium make the rare earths soluble in solution. Without sodium and potassium, rare earth minerals precipitate in the carbonatite itself.  With sodium, intermediate minerals like burbankite form and are then replaced. With potassium, dysprosium is more soluble than neodymium and carried out to the surrounding rocks.

“My tiny experimental capsules revealed minerals that nature typically hides from us. It was a surprise how well they explain what we see in natural rocks and ore deposits,” Anenburg said in a media statement.

For co-author Frances Wall, the experiment turned out to be an elegant solution that helps better understand where ‘heavy’ rare earths like dysprosium and ‘light’ rare earths like neodymium’ may be concentrated in and around carbonatite intrusions. 

“We were always looking for evidence of chloride-bearing solutions but failing to find it. These results give us new ideas,” Wall said.

Neodymium and dysprosium are essential for the production of digital devices and clean energy infrastructure such as wind turbines and electric car motors.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA: Natural Gas Demand To See Largest Drop Ever In 2020

Next Post

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads
Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’

Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’
The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls
The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?
Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Collapse Again

Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Collapse Again



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com