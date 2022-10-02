Scientists Aim To Unlock The Secrets Of Semiconductors

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 79.49 -1.74 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 85.14 -2.04 -2.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.17 -2.17 -2.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 6.766 -0.108 -1.57%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.49 -1.94 -2.44%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.370 -0.033 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.72 +1.86 +2.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.24 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.34 -1.21 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 307 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.98 -1.79 -1.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 88.16 -1.48 -1.65%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.96 -1.44 -1.61%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 56.84 -1.70 -2.90%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.50 -1.00 -1.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 77.86 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 1 day ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 4 hours Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 8 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 10 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

Oil Prices On Track For First Quarterly Loss Since 2020

Oil Prices On Track For First Quarterly Loss Since 2020

Recession fears have been driving…

Extremely Dangerous Hurricane Ian Shuts In 11% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production

Extremely Dangerous Hurricane Ian Shuts In 11% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production

Hurricane Ian has now been…

Researchers Take A Deep Dive Into Solar Cell Efficiency

Researchers Take A Deep Dive Into Solar Cell Efficiency

Shanghai Polytechnic University researchers are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Aim To Unlock The Secrets Of Semiconductors

By Brian Westenhaus - Oct 02, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory scientists are embedding elementary particles into a layered nickel oxide superconductor to learn more about its magnetic properties.
  • Nickelates, the scientists explained, are intrinsically magnetic, as if each nickel atom were clutching a tiny magnet.
  • The superconductor hunt is one of the best stories in energy
Join Our Community

Waves of magnetic excitation sweep through nickel oxide material whether it’s in superconducting mode or not. It's another clue to how unconventional superconductors carry electric current with no loss.

SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory scientists embedded elementary particles called muons into a many-layered nickel oxide superconductor to learn more about its magnetic properties. They discovered that waves of flip-flopping electron spins create magnetic excitations that sweep through the nickel layer of the compound whether it’s superconducting or not. This is in sharp contrast to what happens in the best-known family of unconventional superconductors, the cuprates, and offers another valuable clue to how these materials can carry electric current with no loss.

Electrons find each other repulsive, it’s just that their negative charges repel each other. So getting them to pair up and travel together, like they do in superconducting materials, requires a little nudge.

In old-school superconductors, which were discovered in 1911 and conduct electric current with no resistance, but only at extremely cold temperatures, the nudge comes from vibrations in the material’s atomic lattice.

But in later, “unconventional” superconductors, which are especially exciting because of their potential to operate at close to room temperature for things like zero-loss power transmission. Although no one knows for sure what the nudge is, researchers think it might involve stripes of electric charge, waves of flip-flopping electron spins that create magnetic excitations, or some combination of things.

In the hope of learning more by looking at the problem from a slightly different angle, researchers at Stanford University and the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory synthesized another unconventional superconductor family – the nickel oxides, or nickelates. Since then, they’ve spent three years investigating the nickelates’ properties and comparing them to one of the most famous unconventional superconductors, the copper oxides or cuprates.

In a paper published in Nature Physics, the team reported a significant difference: Unlike in the cuprates, the magnetic fields in nickelates are always on.

Magnetism: Friend or foe?

Nickelates, the scientists explained, are intrinsically magnetic, as if each nickel atom were clutching a tiny magnet. This is true whether the nickelate is in its non-superconducting, or normal, state or in a superconducting state where electrons have paired up and formed a sort of quantum soup that can host intertwining phases of quantum matter. Cuprates, on the other hand, are not magnetic in their superconducting state.

Jennifer Fowlie, a postdoctoral researcher at SLAC’s Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES) who led the experiments said, “This study looked at fundamental properties of the nickelates compared to the cuprates, and what that can tell us about unconventional superconductors in general.”

She noted that some researchers think magnetism and superconductivity compete with each other in this type of system, while others think you can’t have superconductivity unless magnetism is close by.

“While our results don’t settle that question, they do highlight where more work should probably be done,” Fowlie said. “And they mark the first time that magnetism has been examined in both the superconducting and the normal state of nickelates.”

Harold Hwang, a professor at SLAC and Stanford and director of SIMES, commented, “This is another important piece of the puzzle that the research community is putting together as we work to frame the properties and phenomena at the heart of these exciting materials.”

Enter the muon

Few things come easy in this field of research, and studying the nickelates has been harder than most.

While theorists predicted more than 20 years ago that their chemical similarity to the cuprates made it likely that they could host superconductivity, nickelates are so difficult to make that it took years of trying before the SLAC and Stanford team succeeded.

Even then, they could only make thin films of the material – not the thicker chunks needed to explore its properties with common techniques. Hwang noted that number of research groups around the world have been working on easier ways to synthesize nickelates in any form.

So the research team turned to a more exotic method, called low-energy muon spin rotation/relaxation, that can measure the magnetic properties of thin films and is available only at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Switzerland.

Muons are fundamental charged particles that are similar to electrons, but 207 times more massive. They stick around for just 2.2 millionths of a second before decaying. Positively charged muons, which are often preferred for experiments like these, decay into a positron, a neutrino and an antineutrino. Like their electron cousins, they spin like tops and change the direction of their spin in response to magnetic fields. But they can “feel” those fields only in their immediate surroundings – up to about one nanometer, or a billionth of a meter, away.

At PSI, scientists use a beam of muons to embed the little particles in the material they want to study. When the muons decay, the positrons they produce fly off in the direction the muon is spinning. By tracing the positrons back to their origins, researchers can see which way the muons were pointing when they winked out of existence and thus determine the material’s overall magnetic properties.

Finding a workaround

The SLAC team applied to do experiments with the PSI system in 2020, but then the pandemic made it impossible to travel in or out of Switzerland. Fortunately, Fowlie was a postdoc at the University of Geneva at the time and already planning to come to SLAC to work in Hwang’s group. So she started the first round of experiments in Switzerland with a team led by Andreas Suter, a senior scientist at PSI and an expert in extracting information about superconductivity and magnetism from muon decay data.

After arriving at SLAC May 2021, Fowlie immediately started making various types of nickelate compounds the team wanted to test in their second round of experiments. When travel restrictions ended, the team was finally able to go back to Switzerland to finish the study.

The unique experimental setup at PSI allows scientists to embed muons at precise depths in the nickelate materials. From this, they were able to determine what was going on in each super-thin layer of various nickelate compounds with slightly different chemical compositions. They discovered that only the layers that contained nickel atoms were magnetic.

Interest in the nickelates is very high around the world, Hwang said. Half a dozen research groups have published their own ways of synthesizing nickelates and are working on improving the quality of the samples they study, and a huge number of theorists are trying to come up with insights to guide the research in productive directions.

Hwang said, “We are trying to do what we can with the resources we have as a research community, but there’s still a lot more we can learn and do.”

***

The superconductor hunt is one of the best stories in energy. Back in 1911 the discovery was astonishing and now its about exotically making wholly new materials. The operating temperatures have come way up and the general interest is improving, which increases the funding going into the hunt.

This research result is important, especially because it breaks the research community’s natural tendency for “tunnel vision”, that human nature where everyone charges in the same direction thinking essentially about the same way.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

While Europe Banned Fracking, The U.S. Is Transforming It
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course

Oil Prices Are About To Reverse Course
An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent

An Oil Supply Shock May Be Imminent
Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon
Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance

Solar Cell Breakthrough Could Challenge Silicon Dominance
Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com